Americans Love This Steakhouse More Than Any Other Restaurant

Despite inflation, sales are up at restaurants and satisfaction in full-service restaurants increased

Two steakhouses capture the top spot in customer satisfaction

One of America’s long-time seafood restaurants is apparently ready to make a comeback. Red Lobster filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May and announced the closures of over 100 locations. But now, as it is being sold to a new owner, it could be ready to rejuvenate its brand and adapt to the current environment. Whether it succeeds or not remains to be seen.

One thing is certain, it would have to learn its lessons from the “$20 endless shrimp” debacle, which ended up causing significant losses to the chain. But Red Lobster is apparently the exception as despite inflation and customers making different dining out decisions, the industry’s sales are up. In fact, according to the National Restaurant Association, the food service industry is forecast to reach $1 trillion in sales in 2024.

For now, even as overall customer satisfaction with full-service restaurants is growing, Red Lobster remains one of the lowest-scoring restaurants in the American Customer Satisfaction Index — and scoring worse than last year. While two other restaurants have the same ACSI score as Red Lobster, one, The Cheesecake Factory, has the same score as last year and the other, IHOP, improved considerably.

To find how well customers are satisfied with large full-service restaurant chains nationwide, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the ACSI’s Restaurant and Food Delivery Study 2024. We used the change in score from last year to break ties when possible. We added information on the 13 major chains in the report using mostly public records such as Security and Exchange Commission filings or the company’s own websites. The information includes ownership, sales in the most recently complete fiscal year, number of locations (from the most recent quarterly report when possible), and the type of restaurants. We also added popular menu items for each chain, which came from such sites as Ranker, Mashed, and others.

Customer satisfaction with full-service restaurants overall increased significantly, from a score of 81 (out of 100) in 2023 to a score of 84 this year — a 4% increase. The score for all other, smaller restaurant chains, is the same. (Also see: This Fast-Food Chain Has the Absolute Lowest Customer Satisfaction Score.)

Only two restaurants — both steakhouses — scored higher than the average and took the top spot: LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse. Both also improved considerably, climbing 4% from a score of 82 last year to 85 this year. The report notes that despite inflation, the two chains managed to either keep prices relatively low or provide better value — to the apparent satisfaction of their customers.

Olive Garden and Cracker Barrel are next in customer satisfaction, though the former improved considerably while the latter remained the same. Olive Garden introduced its “3 for Me” menu (again providing perceived value) and concentrated on service.

The restaurant that made the biggest stride is IHOP, which jumped 8% from a 72 score last year to 78 in 2024. IHOP, by the way, is bringing back its all-you-can-eat pancake deal for a limited time. Meanwhile Outback Steakhouse slipped the most, down 4% (from 83 to 80). The restaurant also announced it is closing half its restaurants in Hong Kong.

13 (tied). Red Robin

NicolasMcComber / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 76 out of 100 (-1% from 2023)

76 out of 100 (-1% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 77 out of 100 (10th highest of 13 restaurants)

77 out of 100 (10th highest of 13 restaurants) Red Robin owner: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Restaurant type: American casual dining

American casual dining No. of Red Robin locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 500+

500+ A few popular menu items: Whiskey River BBQ; Red’s Double; Saucy Bone-In Wings; Royal Red Robin Burger; Mountain High Mudd Pie; Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger; Whiskey River BBQ Ribs

13 (tied). Denny’s

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 76 out of 100 (-1% from 2023)

76 out of 100 (-1% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 77 out of 100 (10th highest of 13 restaurants)

77 out of 100 (10th highest of 13 restaurants) Denny’s owner: Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN)

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $463.9 million (for company including Keke’s)

$463.9 million (for company including Keke’s) Restaurant type: American casual dining

American casual dining No. of Denny’s locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 1,541

1,541 A few popular menu items: The Grand Slamwich; Double Berry Banana Pancake Slam; Double Cheeseburger; French Toast Slam; All-American Slam; Moons Over My Hammy; Slamburger

11. Red Lobster

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 78 out of 100 (-1% from 2023)

78 out of 100 (-1% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 79 out of 100 (6th highest of 13 restaurants)

79 out of 100 (6th highest of 13 restaurants) Red Lobster owner: Fortress Investment Group (sale in process from Thai Union Group following May Chapter 11 filing)

Fortress Investment Group (sale in process from Thai Union Group following May Chapter 11 filing) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $2.4 billion in 2022

$2.4 billion in 2022 Restaurant type: Seafood casual dining

Seafood casual dining No. of Red Lobster locations (inc. int’l and franchises): ~650 (but over 100 locations are closing)

~650 (but over 100 locations are closing) A few popular menu items: Twin Maine Tails; Cheddar Bay Biscuits; Bar Harbor Lobster Bake; Fish and Chips; Lobster Lover’s Duo; Cajun Chicken Linguine Alfredo; Lobster Dip

10. The Cheesecake Factory

LPETTET / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 78 out of 100 (+0% from 2023)

78 out of 100 (+0% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 78 out of 100 (9th highest of 13 restaurants)

78 out of 100 (9th highest of 13 restaurants) The Cheesecake Factory owner: Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $2.6 billion (Cheesecake Factory restaurants only)

$2.6 billion (Cheesecake Factory restaurants only) Restaurant type: American casual dining; cheesecake

American casual dining; cheesecake No. of The Cheesecake Factory locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 340

340 A few popular menu items: Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake; Jamaican Black Pepper Shrimp; White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake; Ahi Poke Nachos; Macaroni and Cheese Burger; Cajun Jambalaya Pasta; Shepherds Pie

9. IHOP

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 78 out of 100 (+8% from 2023)

78 out of 100 (+8% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 72 out of 100 (13th highest of 13 restaurants (the lowest))

72 out of 100 (13th highest of 13 restaurants (the lowest)) IHOP owner: Dine Brands (NYSE: DIN)

Dine Brands (NYSE: DIN) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $822.7 million (for all brands)

$822.7 million (for all brands) Restaurant type: American casual dining; pancake house

American casual dining; pancake house No. of IHOP locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 1,657

1,657 A few popular menu items: Breakfast Sampler; Original Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes; Original French Toast; Chicken & Waffles; Belgian Waffle; Big Steak Omelette

7 (tied). Buffalo Wild Wings

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 79 out of 100 (+0% from 2023)

79 out of 100 (+0% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 79 out of 100 (6th highest of 13 restaurants)

79 out of 100 (6th highest of 13 restaurants) Buffalo Wild Wings owner: Inspire Brands LLC (owned by private equity Roark Capital Group)

Inspire Brands LLC (owned by private equity Roark Capital Group) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion Restaurant type: American casual dining; sports bar

American casual dining; sports bar No. of Buffalo Wild Wings locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 1,300+

1,300+ A few popular menu items: 10 Traditional WIngs + Fries; All American Cheeseburger; Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap; 6 Boneless WIngs + Fries; Smoked Brisket Burger

7 (tied). Applebee’s

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 79 out of 100 (+0% from 2023)

79 out of 100 (+0% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 79 out of 100 (6th highest of 13 restaurants)

79 out of 100 (6th highest of 13 restaurants) Applebee’s owner: Dine Brands (NYSE: DIN)

Dine Brands (NYSE: DIN) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $822.7 million (for all brands)

$822.7 million (for all brands) Restaurant type: American casual dining

American casual dining No. of Applebee’s locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 1,642

1,642 A few popular menu items: Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp; Boneless Wings; Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo; Shrimp ‘n Parmesan Sirloin; Quesadilla Burger; Chicken Wonton Tacos; Triple Chocolate Meltdown

6. Outback Steakhouse

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 80 out of 100 (-4% from 2023)

80 out of 100 (-4% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 83 out of 100 (the highest of 13 restaurants)

83 out of 100 (the highest of 13 restaurants) Outback Steakhouse owner: Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $2.3 billion in U.S.

$2.3 billion in U.S. Restaurant type: Steakhouse

Steakhouse No. of Outback Steakhouse locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 688 in U.S.

688 in U.S. A few popular menu items: Victoria’s Filet Mignon & Lobster; Seared Pepper Ahi; Perfectly Grilled Salmon; Spicy Jammin’ Meatloaf; Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops; Sydney Shrooms; Butter Cake

5. Chili’s

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 80 out of 100 (+4% from 2023)

80 out of 100 (+4% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 77 out of 100 (10th highest of 13 restaurants)

77 out of 100 (10th highest of 13 restaurants) Chili’s owner: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion Restaurant type: American Tex-Mex casual dining

American Tex-Mex casual dining No. of Chili’s locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 1,566

1,566 A few popular menu items: Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas; Big Mouth Bites; Chicken Fajitas; Crispy Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers; Southwestern Eggrolls; Quesadilla Explosion Salad; Molten chocolate cake

4. Cracker Barrel

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 82 out of 100 (+0% from 2023)

82 out of 100 (+0% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 82 out of 100 (2nd highest of 13 restaurants)

82 out of 100 (2nd highest of 13 restaurants) Cracker Barrel owner: Public (NASDAQ: CBRL)

Public (NASDAQ: CBRL) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Restaurant type: Southern country casual dining

Southern country casual dining No. of Cracker Barrel locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 660

660 A few popular menu items: Momma’s Pancake Breakfast; Chicken n’ Dumplins’; Meatloaf; Grilled Chicken Tenders; Country Fried Steak; Roast Beef; Chicken Fried Chicken; Southern Fried Chicken

3. Olive Garden

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 83 out of 100 (+4% from 2023)

83 out of 100 (+4% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 80 out of 100 (5th highest of 13 restaurants)

80 out of 100 (5th highest of 13 restaurants) Olive Garden owner: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $5.1 billion

$5.1 billion Restaurant type: Italian-American casual dining

Italian-American casual dining No. of Olive Garden locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 920

920 A few popular menu items: Chicken Alfredo; Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara; Tour of Italy; Shrimp Alfredo; Lasagna Classico; Chicken Parmigiana; Eggplant Parmigiana

1 (tied). Texas Roadhouse

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 85 out of 100 (+4% from 2023)

85 out of 100 (+4% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 82 out of 100 (2nd highest of 13 restaurants)

82 out of 100 (2nd highest of 13 restaurants) Texas Roadhouse owner: Public (NASDAQ: TXRH)

Public (NASDAQ: TXRH) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $4.6 billion (including about 50 Bubba’s and Jaggers locations)

$4.6 billion (including about 50 Bubba’s and Jaggers locations) Restaurant type: Steakhouse

Steakhouse No. of Texas Roadhouse locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 650

650 A few popular menu items: Ribeye steak; Ribs; Steak Filet Salad; Sirloin and Shrimp combo; Fresh Rolls and Honey Cinnamon Butter; Tater Skins; Country Fried Sirloin

1 (tied). LongHorn Steakhouse

Customer satisfaction index score, 2024: 85 out of 100 (+4% from 2023)

85 out of 100 (+4% from 2023) Customer satisfaction index score, 2023: 82 out of 100 (2nd highest of 13 restaurants)

82 out of 100 (2nd highest of 13 restaurants) LongHorn Steakhouse owner: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Sales in most recent fiscal year: $2.8 billion

$2.8 billion Restaurant type: Steakhouse

Steakhouse No. of LongHorn Steakhouse locations (inc. int’l and franchises): 575

575 A few popular menu items: Outlaw Ribeye; Parmesan Crusted Chicken; The LongHorn Porterhouse; Flo’s Filet; Wild West Shrimp; Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms; Chocolate Stampede

According to the National Restaurant Association, Americans love going out to eat with nine in 10 adults saying they enjoy going to restaurants. At the same time, consumers are more value conscious these days. With this in mind, it is interesting to see which chains managed to provide better customer satisfaction and which provided lower than average satisfaction.