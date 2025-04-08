These Brands Are America's Favorite Restaurant Chains ClarkandCompany / E+ via Getty Images

Consumer spending is an indispensable pillar of the U.S. economy, and in 2023, the typical American household spent about $77,300. A meaningful portion of that spending went towards non-essential luxuries, including live events, hobbies, and other forms of entertainment — but one luxury Americans spend more on than nearly any other is dining out at restaurants.

Customer facing industries are often highly competitive, and the multi-billion dollar full-service restaurant industry is no exception.

Recent survey data measuring customer satisfaction suggests that some major restaurant chains are doing a far better job at meeting or exceeding customer expectations than others.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey, Americans spent nearly $529 billion on restaurant dining in 2023, or about $3,930 per household. A recent survey conducted by McKinsey, a management consulting firm, shows that even in times of strict budgeting, Americans are generally willing to spend money eating at restaurants. According to the survey, which focused on consumer sentiment in the wake of the holiday spending season, Americans are more likely to splurge at restaurants than any other discretionary category. (Here is a look at how Trump administration policies may impact food prices.)

Whether for the convenience, food quality, or novelty they offer, restaurants are a bedrock industry in the United States. But with hundreds of billions of dollars at stake, the restaurant industry is also highly competitive — and among major national restaurant chains, certain brands are held in far higher regard with American consumers than others.

Using data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular restaurant chains in the United States. We ranked 13 major, full-service restaurant brands with available data on their average customer satisfaction score in 2023 and 2024 — from those with the lowest scores to those with the highest.

For each company on this list, customer satisfaction index scores are based on a range rating benchmarks. These include accuracy of food orders, food and beverage quality and variety, speed of service, interactions with staff, and restaurant cleanliness. In these and other areas, some restaurants have more room for improvement than others.

The full-service restaurant industry as a whole had an average customer satisfaction index score of 82.5 out of 100 in 2023 in 2024. Among the 13 brands on this list, average scores range from 75.0 to 83.5.

Several of the brands on this list, while distinct, are owned by the same parent company. Darden Restaurants, for example, owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse — and both of these restaurants rank in the top five for customer satisfaction. Dine Brands, meanwhile, is the company behind both IHOP and Applebee’s, two restaurants that each have below average customer satisfaction scores. (Here is a look at the best stocks to own if a recession comes.)

These are America’s favorite full-service restaurant chains.

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock.com

The restaurant industry is distinct from many others in that, even in times of financial belt tightening, large segments of the population are still willing to spend on dining out. But American consumers have plenty of options in the highly-competitive restaurant industry — and any restaurant’s continued success hinges, in part, on the reputation it has cultivated with its customers.

13. IHOP

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 75.0 out of 100

75.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 78 in 2024, 72 in 2023

78 in 2024, 72 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Pasadena, CA

Pasadena, CA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $812.3 million

$812.3 million Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $167.8 million

$167.8 million Stock ticker: NYSE: DIN

12. Red Robin

NicolasMcComber / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 76.5 out of 100 (tied)

76.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 76 in 2024, 77 in 2023

76 in 2024, 77 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Englewood, CO

Englewood, CO Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: -$19.2 million

-$19.2 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: RRGB

11. Denny’s

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 76.5 out of 100 (tied)

76.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 76 in 2024, 77 in 2023

76 in 2024, 77 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation Corporate headquarters: Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $452.3 million

$452.3 million Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $47.3 million

$47.3 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: DENN

10. The Cheesecake Factory

LPETTET / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.0 out of 100

78.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 78 in 2024, 78 in 2023

78 in 2024, 78 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Corporate headquarters: Calabasas, CA

Calabasas, CA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $221.9 million

$221.9 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: CAKE

9. Red Lobster

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.5 out of 100 (tied)

78.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 78 in 2024, 79 in 2023

78 in 2024, 79 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital Corporate headquarters: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

8. Chili’s

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.5 out of 100 (tied)

78.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, 77 in 2023

80 in 2024, 77 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Brinker International, Inc.

Brinker International, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $4.4 billion

$4.4 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $272.8 million

$272.8 million Stock ticker: NYSE: EAT

7. Applebee’s

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 79.0 out of 100 (tied)

79.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2024, 79 in 2023

79 in 2024, 79 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Glendale, CA

Glendale, CA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $812.3 million

$812.3 million Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $167.8 million

$167.8 million Stock ticker: NYSE: DIN

6. Buffalo Wild Wings

SweetBabeeJay / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 79.0 out of 100 (tied)

79.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2024, 79 in 2023

79 in 2024, 79 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands Corporate headquarters: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

5. Outback Steakhouse

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 81.5 out of 100 (tied)

81.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, 83 in 2023

80 in 2024, 83 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $204.1 million

$204.1 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: BLMN

4. Olive Garden

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 81.5 out of 100 (tied)

81.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 83 in 2024, 80 in 2023

83 in 2024, 80 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $11.4 billion

$11.4 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: DRI

3. Cracker Barrel

sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 82.0 out of 100

82.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 82 in 2024, 82 in 2023

82 in 2024, 82 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Corporate headquarters: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $72.8 million

$72.8 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: CBRL

2. Texas Roadhouse

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 83.5 out of 100 (tied)

83.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 85 in 2024, 82 in 2023

85 in 2024, 82 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $5.4 billion

$5.4 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $517.7 million

$517.7 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: TXRH

1. LongHorn Steakhouse

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 83.5 out of 100 (tied)

83.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 85 in 2024, 82 in 2023

85 in 2024, 82 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $11.4 billion

$11.4 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: DRI

