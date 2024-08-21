Baby Boomers Go Crazy for This Italian Dish Alena Sekerakova / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to foreign cuisine, Americans tend to play it safe and choose the well-known, most popular dishes. This is especially true for Baby Boomers and some other generations, and when it comes to Italian food. Lesser-known dishes like Pasta Puttanesca, Bruschetta, Baked Spaghetti and Pasta with Vodka Sauce ranked low on the popularity scale (as low as 36%) even though more than half of the Boomers interviewed recognized the dish or had heard about it before. Many Boomers stick with the “meat and potatoes” mentality which means they’re comfortable with the dish if it’s something that’s been slightly Americanized (macaroni and cheese) or is popular in almost every restaurant (lasagna).

Baby Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, and gained their name from the influx of babies that were born after World War II. They were the largest generational group until Millennials surpassed them, but they control a huge part of the United States economy. They are also more likely to spend on luxury and leisure items without concern about suitability or social issues. Before the pandemic, Boomers spent most of their money on brick-and-mortar shops or restaurants, and they don’t see shopping as a fun activity. Overall, Boomers put customer service at the top of their list of important qualities in a restaurant.

To find out what Italian dishes Baby Boomers like most, we looked at this YouGov survey taken in the second quarter of 2024. We sorted the dishes by popularity, meaning they were dishes that the percentage surveyed claimed to like. There’s also an indicator for the fame of each dish, which points to which dishes Boomers had never heard of. We ranked them here from least popular to most popular.

It may seem like an unimportant thing to discuss on a website dedicated to finance and personal wealth, but the reality is that Italian restaurants in the United States bring in an estimated $86.4 billion and have grown over 2.5% over the last five years. Despite difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian restaurants are back on their feet and thriving. The restaurant and hospitality industry plays a huge role in the United States economy, and many small restaurants were shuttered due to restrictions designed to stop the spread of the pandemic. Those who survived did so because of their recipes, great customer service and affordable prices.

Not only do our readers invest money in the restaurant industry every time they eat out, but understanding consumer wants and needs is essential to any eatery that wants to stay in business. Understanding what Baby Boomers want in a restaurant helps any business design its menu and advertising to stay profitable. We want you to understand the advertising tactics businesses use and know where to invest parts of your personal wealth in places that serve dishes you love.

10. Macaroni Salad

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 69%

Macaroni salad was recognizable to 97% of those surveyed, but popular with only 66% of them. 13% disliked the dish and 18% didn’t have a preference either way. Many don’t see macaroni salad as an Italian staple, and the recipe has been Americanized over the years. There are even rumors that macaroni salad was introduced to Americans by German immigrants when they brought mustard and mayo-dressed potato salads with them on their journey.

This dish is best served cold and includes macaroni noodles, mayo and mustard, vinegar and sugar, salt and pepper, celery, onion and bell pepper. Some suggested adding pimento peppers or grated carrots for some color, but almost everyone agrees that all pasta should be cooked in heavily salted water.

9. Pasta with Chicken and Garlic Sauce

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 72%

Pasta with chicken and garlic sauce is a simple dish, but while Americans love it, Italians may not claim it the same. The Italian people are very passionate about their recipes, and according to a popular Reddit thread, some say it’s a weird mix of textures. In the survey, 97% of Boomers recognized the dish, 75% like it, 6% disliked it and 15% didn’t have an opinion either way.

Americans may love this dish because it only uses staple ingredients and is easy to make. The sauce contains garlic, chicken broth, butter, heavy cream and olive oil. Add some salt and pepper, some well-cooked chicken and one cup of grated Parmesan cheese and you’ve got a quick delicious meal. You can top it with dried parsley for some extra color and taste.

8. Caesar Salad

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 73%

Caesar salad was an original Caesar Cardini recipe, which was first served in 1924 in a restaurant in Mexico called Caesar’s Palace. According to his daughter, the restaurant experienced a rush of American tourists during the Fourth of July weekend and he was forced to come up with something new. Almost all Baby Boomers (98%) knew about the Caesar salad, while 75% liked it, 7% disliked it and 15% remained neutral.

The dressing is made with garlic, lemon, red wine vinegar, egg yolk, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil and salt and pepper. Some may add anchovy fillets to up the flavor. The ingredients of the salad itself are easy: croutons, Parmesan cheese and romaine lettuce.

7. Fettuccine Alfredo

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 74%

Fettuccine alfredo can be traced back to Rome in the early 1900s, when an Italian chef created it for his wife who had no appetite after pregnancy. He was looking for something not too heavy with nutritional value, and he had a hit on his hands, as his wife suggested they add it to their restaurant’s menu. In America, 96% of Boomers knew about the dish, 75% liked it, 7% disliked it and 15% stayed neutral.

The recipe is fairly simple. Choose fettuccine pasta, as it’s thicker than traditional spaghetti noodles. The sauce is made of butter, heavy cream, salt, pepper, garlic salt and two types of cheese: Romano and Parmesan. It takes about 15 minutes to put together and another 15 to cook.

6. Macaroni and Cheese

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 75% (tied)

When you think of macaroni and cheese, you likely think of a blue box full of cheesy goodness, and not an Italian dish. Macaroni and cheese has been adapted and changed in many ways, but historians believe it was brought to America by way of an enslaved man and Thomas Jefferson. While 99% of Boomers knew of the dish, only 79% ranked it as popular, while 8% disliked it and the other 12% remained neutral.

Macaroni and cheese can be cooked a million ways, but the simplest recipe includes macaroni noodles, butter, flour, salt and pepper, milk and cheddar cheese.

5. Taco Salad

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 75% (tied)

In most places, a taco salad is actually a Tex-Mex dish, so we aren’t sure how it ended up on the rankings of the best Italian dishes. It’s believed that the dish originated in the 1960s in Texas and was popularized by Taco Bell in 1984. 98% of Boomers recognized the name, 74% loved it, 8% disliked it and 16% didn’t have a strong feeling about it.

Common ingredients in a taco salad include lettuce, chips, taco seasoning, beef, beans and dressing. Toppings often include tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, onions, black olives, avocado or pico de gallo.

4. Ravioli

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 77% (tied)

Historians disagree on where ravioli originated. Some believe it was in Italy while others are positive it was the Middle East. A Venetian cookbook from the 14th century is the first place the recipe for ravioli was written down, and some believe they may have been inspired by Chinese dumplings. A higher percentage of Boomers recognized ravioli at 98%, while 77% preferred the dish and 7% liked it. Of those surveyed, 14% remained neutral.

There are many ravioli fillings. Cheese, spinach, mushrooms, butternut squash and lobster are a few examples. Ravioli can even be made in a sweet form. The most basic type of ravioli is cheese, and the dough is usually hand-made. The dough includes flour, salt, eggs, olive oil and water. The filling includes dried parsley, egg and several types of cheese: provolone, mozzarella, Ricotta and Parmesan.

3. Pasta With Tomato Sauce

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 77% (tied)

Pasta’s original roots go back to China but were used with tomato sauce in 1790 in Italy. Some attribute its increasing popularity to the Industrial Revolution and immigration because it led to innovations like canning. This means perishable foods could be shipped and tomatoes became a delicious addition to pasta. When it comes to Baby Boomers, 98% recognized the dish, while 77% liked it, 6% disliked it and 14% stayed neutral.

Making this dish is as simple as cooking up any of your favorite types of pasta, and then coating it in a mix of Roma tomatoes, Italian dressing, fresh basil, red onion and Parmesan cheese.

2. Spaghetti with Meatballs

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 82%

Spaghetti is a dish influenced by many cultures including the Chinese, Arab conquerors and Italians. It became extremely popular in the late 1800s in Southern Italy with simple sauces like garlic, herbs and olive oil. Today, most spaghetti comes in a marinara meat sauce, and you’ll often find meatballs on the top. Almost all Boomers recognized the dish at 98%, while 79% liked it, only 5% disliked it and 14% stayed neutral.

Spaghetti is a simple dish, with spaghetti sauce, meat and your selection of cheeses mixed over spaghetti noodles. Some even try a baked spaghetti dish.

1. Lasagna

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the dish popular: 90%

Finally, our number one dish is liked by 90% of Baby Boomers. Lasagna was recognized by almost all Baby Boomers, only disliked by 4% and not loved or hated by 11% who stayed neutral. Lasagna dates back to the 14th century when it was first introduced in Naples, Italy, and is one of the truest Italian dishes on our list.

Lasagna is a bit more difficult to make than other pasta dishes, and it involves layering noodles, cheese and sauce. The dish itself takes several hours to cook. The meat sauce can include beef or sausage, and other ingredients include garlic, onion, tomato products (paste, sauce and crushed), sugar and spices (fennel seeds, salt and pepper, parsley, basil and Italian seasoning). The meat sauce is layered with cooked lasagna noodles and several types of cheese including ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan, although you can leave out any cheese you aren’t a fan of.

