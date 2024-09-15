Home Depot Fined Almost $2 Million For Charging Customers Too Much

Home Depot (NYSE HD) was fined for overcharging customers, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney brought a case against the huge home improvement company.
The charges were recently resolved. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Home Depot paid $1,977,251 for false advertising. Specifically, “False advertising and unfair competition are serious offenses that undermine consumer trust and distort the marketplace. When companies engage in deceptive practices, they not only cheat consumers but also gain an unjust advantage over businesses that operate ethically and transparently.”
Home Depot charged customers a higher price than the lowest one in promotions to the public. The amount people paid when an item was scanned differed from the amount they paid at checkout. This is known as a “scanner violation.”
Home Depot’s revenue was over $150 billion last year, so the financial part of the settlement is meaningless. However, the national press picked up the story, which means Home Depot’s reputation was damaged.
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.