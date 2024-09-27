Many Amazon Workers May Quit Over This Office Policy David Ryder / Getty Images

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers are considering quitting rather than returning to the office five days a week.

Those workers who want new jobs may need help finding them.

Some Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers may quit because the company requires them to return to work five days a week. New research shows that 73% have considered leaving for this reason.

New data from Blind Workplace Insights shows that based on a survey of 2,585 verified Amazon workers, 91% were “overwhelmingly dissatisfied with Amazon’s decision.” And “Nearly three out of four Amazon professionals (73%) said they are considering looking for another job because of the in-office work policy when surveyed by Blind.”

Another point from the research was that 80% of those questioned knew another Amazon worker who was “considering another job” because of the new policy.

The data points to two critical issues. The first is that Amazon likely knows it will lose some workers and will start recruiting outsiders to replace them.

The other factor is that just because people at Amazon want new jobs, they may need help finding them. The Wall Street Journal reports that “Postings for software development jobs are down more than 30% since February 2020, according to Indeed.com. Industry layoffs have continued this year with tech companies shedding around 137,000 jobs since January, according to Layoffs.fyi.” Additionally, tech companies are focused on workers who have extensive AI experience.

Based on tech company patterns, the opinions of Amazon workers may not be worth much.

