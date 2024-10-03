Avoid All Luxury Jewelry Brands Except These 8 Vasyl Dolmatov / Getty Images

Jewelry comes in all different forms and sizes and is worn for many different reasons. Some prefer larger, gaudier, more noticeable pieces while others pick the simple, understated elegance of milder pieces. Jewelry often has sentimental value, aids in self-expression and confidence, provides a connection to others and can be a connection to a cultural identity. Some even believe that wearing jewelry can help reduce stress, regulate body temperature and heal wounds.

Many people have an office or school dress code that doesn’t allow them to express their style, while jewelry can do exactly that. It’s often given as a way to commemorate a special experience like graduation or awards. Think of Olympic medals and presidential awards when it comes to jewelry. These things are used to remind us of important achievements with something tangible, and many opt for jewelry as something they can wear constantly for remembrance.

Family heirlooms often come in the form of jewelry, and connect us to our culture and ancestors. When jewelry is passed down from generation to generation, it’s an opportunity for younger generations to connect with those who have passed on, not to mention these pieces are often valuable. Certain pieces of jewelry (like rings, for example) also symbolize a commitment made between two people in the form of a partnership or marriage. They are often worn to inform others that they aren’t interested in anything romantic. Jewelry can also simply be something that you love to wear, and can even be fun to collect.

So as you search for jewelry that you love, that matches your style and even pieces you can pass down to your children or grandchildren, we want you to have the best information at your fingertips to help you choose the right pieces and brand. After scouring Consumer Reports, Reddit threads, jewelry blogs and company reviews, we’ve put together a list of luxury jewelry brands you simply can’t ignore and ranked them here in no particular order.

Why We Care About This

The global jewelry market is worth $224.39 billion and is expected to grow to $488 billion by 2030. In the United States, it’s expected that the industry will reach a value of $302.15 by 2032. These companies play a huge part not only in the economy but also in the stock market. As you amass personal wealth, we want to help you know not only where to invest your money, but where to spend it.

1. Harry Winston

Who’s wearing it: Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman, Julie Andrews

Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman, Julie Andrews What it costs: Prices range between $4,000 and $20 million

Jeweler to the Stars

Harry Winston himself founded the company in 1932 and was given the names “Jeweler to the Stars” and “King of Diamonds” soon after. While today it sits in the Smithsonian Institute as a display today, he acquired the Hope Diamond that was given to King George IV.

The most expensive Harry Winston piece sold at auction was a 325-carat diamond and pearl piece that went for $4.1 million in 2006, which is extremely low by today’s standards. While the average American may not be able to afford a piece of jewelry from Harry Winston for everyday wear, there are pieces that are a good investment for a special event like an anniversary.

2. Cartier

Who’s wearing it: Kate Middleton, Zac Efron, Angelina Joelie, Tom Cruise, Andy Warhol

Kate Middleton, Zac Efron, Angelina Joelie, Tom Cruise, Andy Warhol What it costs: Prices range between $1,000 and $2.76 million

Good Enough for Royalty

When the future Queen of England wears your products, you can rest assured that you’ve done something right. Cartier was founded in 1847 and quickly gained the name of “The Jeweler of Kings, the King Among Jewelers.” One of the most popular lines the brand offers is the LOVE collection, available with or without diamonds and in different colors of gold.

Cartier’s LOVE bracelet costs almost $7,000, and the most expensive auction item was a Burmese Ruby weighing in at 25.6 carats. Known as the Sunrise Ruby, it sold in 2015 for just over $30 million.

3. Tiffany & Co.

Who’s wearing it: Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn

Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn What it costs: Prices range between $15,500 – $15 million

The Little Blue Box

Any jewelry lover knows what the little blue box means when it comes to gifts. It represents style, luxury and quality. Originally named Tiffany and Young, the store actually sells fancy goods and stationery and is based in New York City. In business since 1937, Tiffany & Co. is the leading silversmith in America.

Along with the signature 6-prong engagement ring, Tiffany & Co. has some other popular lines. These include pieces like the Tiffany Soleste, Tiffany Key and Return To Tiffany. Its most expensive item sold at auction was a 3.09-carat diamond, selling in 2016 for $60,000.

4. Bvlgari

Who’s wearing it: Keira Knightley, Monica Vitti, Elizabeth Taylor, Gina Lollobrigia

Keira Knightley, Monica Vitti, Elizabeth Taylor, Gina Lollobrigia What it costs: Prices range between $1,000 and $12 million

Colored Gemstones and Bright Pieces

You may know Bvlgari as Bulgari, a company that is known for its diamonds and colored gemstones. The brand was created in 1884 and became more popular when it reintroduced a popular gemstone from antique times, the cabochon cut. Customers love Bulgari for its chromatic effect and bright-colored, large pieces.

The most expensive item Bulgari sold at auction was in 2011 when a 57.72-carat Sapphire Suitor sold for $5.9 million.

5. Boucheron

Who’s wearing it: Salma Hayek-Pinault, Duchess of Cornwall Charlotte Le Bon, Queen Elizabeth

Salma Hayek-Pinault, Duchess of Cornwall Charlotte Le Bon, Queen Elizabeth What it costs: Prices range between $1,000 and $285,000

The Former Queen Is a Fan

Boucheron’s most expensive auction piece sold for $55,947 and was a diamond, emerald and enamel brooch. The company was founded in Paris, France, in 1858 by Frederic Boucheron. A creative jewelry designer, he took inspiration from Asian and Egyptian art. At the time, he made what were considered odd combinations like diamonds and onyx.

Boucheron was the first to merge gold, ivory and bronze in his jewelry, and wasn’t afraid to take chances to make new designs. His gamble paid off, as the former Queen of England herself was a huge fan.

6. David Yurman

Who’s wearing it: Jessica Simpson, Brad Pitt, Shakira, Kate Hudson

Jessica Simpson, Brad Pitt, Shakira, Kate Hudson What it costs: Prices range between $300 to $50,000

Possible for the Average American Who Wants to Splurge

A more affordable option for the average American, David Yurman has pieces priced at $300 and is known for structured yet playful designs with bright colors. The company designs jewelry that is good for everyday wear and has a popular collection of stacking bracelets.

The company was founded in 1980 by David and Sybil Yurman and created designs related to the American Craft Movement. Their most popular design is a cable bracelet embellished with colored gems in gold and sterling silver. Its most expensive auction piece was an interchangeable necklace of diamond, citrine and 18K gold, sold for just over $7,300.

7. Graff

Who’s wearing it: Melania Trump, Princess Charlene of Monaco, LMFAO, Princess Diana

Melania Trump, Princess Charlene of Monaco, LMFAO, Princess Diana What it costs: Prices range between $1,350 and $46.2 million

Another Royal Favorite

In 2017, one of Graff’s pieces sold for $46 million. It was a rare 24.78-carat pink diamond designed by the company founded in 1960 in England. The brand is known for buying and resetting well-known diamonds and for large diamond designs. One of the company’s most famous designs is the Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond in the largest emerald cut in the world.

