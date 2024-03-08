The 10 Luggage Brands to Try Ralf Geithe / Shutterstock.com

In the world of luggage brands, there are plenty of companies that want to be your go-to. Whether it’s a vacation coming next week or next year, thinking about what to pack and how is always top of mind. Choosing the right luggage can make all of the difference in how successful your packing experience will be.

Thankfully, new brands and new ideas have revitalized the luggage industry over the last few years. Whereas soft and collapsible luggage ruled for decades, brands like Away and its hard shells are all the rage today. More notable are brands like Away giving you battery packs to charge your devices while on the go.

Fortunately, we have r/travel on Reddit and travel experts online to help us look at the best choices, in order, of which luggage brands you should try today.

10. Calpak

As is the case with many luggage options these days, fashion is as important as function. Calpak is one such brand that puts style on equal footing with storage. Not only are Calpak bags a step above fashion-wise, but they have their little secrets. If Calpak has any negatives, it’s that it doesn’t offer the same wide variety as some of its competitors. Instead, Calpak sticks to the luggage sizes it believes are most used.

Calpak Fashion Wins

The brand’s best-known luggage, its Ambeur model, is available in a variety of styles beginning at 16 inches. You have a variety of colors including gold and bronze, two colors you rarely see at other brands. At 30 inches in size, there is no doubt a rose gold suitcase is going to be easy to spot at baggage claim. Of course, Calpak bags are more than just fashion as their pricing is as wonderful as its bags.

9. Amazon Basics

If you are under the impression Amazon Basics luggage isn’t worthwhile, you’d be very wrong. Amazon’s lineup of its Basics has been overhauled over the last few years to compete against larger brands. Amazon’s suitcases are lightweight and come in a variety of sizes. On top of that, you have the option of multiple colors and wheels that feel far smoother than the price would lead you to believe.

Just the Basics

Let it be unequivocally said that Amazon Basics luggage is a great budget-friendly option. If you are looking for a durable piece of luggage for under $100, you can stop looking. Between its soft-side and hard-side options, you have plenty of choice. The spinners, available in 20-inches and up, are often celebrated as the best options available for most people. Coming in four colors, this bag can pack everything but the kitchen sink.

8. Tumi

There is no way around the idea that using Tumi luggage makes you look a little more fancy than your fellow travelers. Tumi is an internationally recognized brand for being more upscale (and pricey) than its competitors. Now owned by Samsonite, Tumi continues to make the same high-end bags it’s been making since 1975. Best of all, there are over 120 Tumi stores around the world to see its luggage in person before buying.

Tumi Screams Luxury

When it comes to Tumi luggage, rest assured this is for business travelers and those who want something upscale. Family luggage is not at all Tumi’s focus nor its forte. Instead, Tumi focuses on those who want a fashion-forward brand that makes a statement every time it’s used in public. This is true across all of its luggage choices, which has been a prominent focus of the brand over the last few years.

7. Monos

With a motto that says “Less is more”, Monos is a terrific luggage choice for many people. Monos’ design philosophy is really about how travel can help you escape. The company says it’s this mindfulness that has not only led to its motto but also its luggage design. Monos pieces are designed to be timeless so they work well into the future, regardless of how luggage styles move on.

Monos Travels

Undoubtedly a premium brand, Monos looks to truly elevate your travels with every luggage unit it sells. To make sure it can get into the hands of everyone, Monos offers a unique 100-day trial period. Within this period, you can try the bag to your heart’s content and Monos hopes it’s long enough to win you over. You have two carry-on sizes to choose from, one with and one without a front pocket along with a larger roller-bag.

6. Beis

Another brand that owes much of its popularity to social media, Beis is best known as a fashionable brand. Launched by actress Shay Mitchell in 2018, the Beis brand has seen massive growth since its initial product lineup was unveiled. With inventory available in retail stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, it’s no surprise that Beis has gone completely viral.

Beis Fashion

Depending on your luggage needs, you can go with the massive 29-inch roller or choose the mini roller, which is perfect for kids. This is the highlight of the Beis collection as there is something for everyone in the family. You can even choose from bright and vibrant colors that stand out on both social media and at baggage claim.

5. Briggs & Riley

Founded in 1993, Briggs & Riley Travelware is a popular luggage brand. Best known for its “Simple as that” tagline, Briggs & Riley is also highly praised for a lifetime guarantee on its entire luggage lineup. What’s most notable about this promise is that it also covers any damage done by an airline. The good news is that Briggs & Riley luggage is already very durable so, hopefully, any damage is minimal.

Briggs & Riley Forever

Manufactured out of a ballistic nylon exterior, it’s no surprise Briggs & Riley makes a lifetime commitment to its customers. You can quite literally hit these luggage pieces with a baseball bat and they won’t look any worse for wear. With many expandable options, you can choose models that offer you plenty of storage in both soft and hard-side options.

4. American Tourister

Anyone looking for a more budget-friendly luggage brand should look first at American Tourister. Not only do these bags tend to be very durable, but they offer great style and functionality. One little-known fact about American Tourister is that it’s owned by Samsonite. Purchased in 1993, American Tourister now acts as the most affordable luggage brand in the Samsonite portfolio.

Get Touristy for Less

The most important thing is not to let American Tourister’s more affordable price tag fool you. Its bags are still great for most people. You can get all sorts of bags, including Disney and Star Wars officially licensed branded bags. Between sets and individual pieces, American Tourister offers bags composed of both fabric and ABS material. While not as durable as polycarbonate, ABS is still plenty durable for its hard-sided luggage options.

3. Away

Arguably the most popular luggage brand on social media, Away came out of nowhere to challenge the top luggage brands. Founded in 2015, Away has quickly become a giant in the travel space with its options for hard-sided roller luggage. Perhaps Away’s signature feature was the removable battery pack once included on its larger, non-carry-on bags. While this feature was ultimately removed, its inclusion helped popularize Away bags.

Away

With its 100% polycarbonate bags, Away bags have consistently shown they meet the incredible hype. There is no doubt Away bags also have a style of their own. The signature style carries through the carry-on, medium, and large bags. Expandable bags have become a central part of Away’s lineup while still maintaining the hard-sided look. The lone negative with Away bags is they tend to be on the pricier side and sales are increasingly rare.

2. Samsonite

An American luggage manufacturer, Samsonite has been around since 1910 after being founded in Denver, Colorado. A staple of the travel world, Samsonite is a name that is frequently regarded as a best-in-class luggage experience. You’ll even find Samsonite luggage sold directly in airports themselves. Samsonite even took over Tumi in March 2016 to help increase its presence in the higher-end luggage world.

Samsonite Is Everywhere

Samsonite’s popularity is frequently noted because of its large selection of options. Between carry-on spinners, duffels, hard-sided luggage, and its matching sets, Samsonite truly has something for everyone. It also has a unique style that differs from luggage set to luggage set. Unlike brands like Away which have a distinct style, Samsonite can look very different.

1. Travelpro

When it comes to Travelpro luggage, you have a brand that has an outstanding reputation. It’s easy to say that Travelpro, having been around since 1987, is a favorite in the travel community. Founded by former Northwest Airlines pilot, Bob Plath, Travelpro is largely responsible for rollaboard luggage. Travelpro luggage often consists of three parts with its PrecisionGlide system including 360-degree magnetic spinner wheels, Patented Contour Grip, and Patented PowerScope handle.

Travelpro Is Going Places

Looking at Travelpro’s luggage selection, you have a multitude of options. With its carry-on bags that meet strict FAA and airline requirements, you can skip excess bag fees. You also have Travelpro moving into matched luggage sets that stack for easier movement throughout an airport or hotel. Last but not least, Travelpro has made moves into hard-sided luggage with polycarbonate shells.

