Hoka Is the Trendy Shoe, but These 10 Running Brands Are Still Superior

Hoka is considered the next big thing in the world of running shoes. Its shoes offer plenty of comfort and a sole that helps propel you forward. On top of comfort, Hoka’s overall style has been a big hit, with loud colors that let everyone around you know exactly which running shoe brand you are wearing.

Hoka shoes are stylish and trendy but not necessarily the best running shoe.

Brands like Nike and Adidas are undoubtedly the most popular running shoes around.

Tracksmith and Altra are up and coming running shoe brands.

While brands like Nike and Adidas are everyday staples in the running world, Hoka still has to compete with names like Brooks, Asics, and New Balance, which have decades of combined experience. Hoka may be a hit on social media, but on the track, it still has yet to truly prove itself to the world.

10. Adidas

ersler / Getty Images

Headquartered: Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany

Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany Best running shoes: Ultraboost 5X, Supernova Rise, Supernova Solution, Ultraboost 1.0

Ultraboost 5X, Supernova Rise, Supernova Solution, Ultraboost 1.0 Global revenue: $23 billion

Famous endorsements: Leo Messi, David Beckham, Noah Lyles, Haley Van Lith

The Second Favorite

The Runner Up

withGod / Shutterstock.com

Often considered the second-best athletic company in the world behind Nike, Adidas makes a superb running shoe. While Hoka looks trendy and fun, Adidas sticks to its roots as a 100-year-old brand that has grown into a multi-billion dollar powerhouse. Famously built by the brothers who split with one going on to open up Puma, the Adidas brand and its three stripes are recognized worldwide.

9. Nike

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Headquartered: Beaverton, Oregon

Best running shoes: Pegasus 41, Alpha Fly 3, Vapor Fly 3, Zegama 2

Global revenue: $51.36 billion

Famous endorsements: Michael Jordan, Eliud Kipchoge, Craig Engels, Sha’Carri Richardson, Elise Cranny

Needs No Introduction

george photo cm / Shutterstock.com

As a running shoe and athletic brand, Nike needs no introduction. The undisputed heavyweight in the running shoe world, Nike has been at work building the best shoes for over 60 years. In that time, Nike has made some of the best running shoes around and used its popularity on the track to springboard into basketball shoes, where it first made a basketball shoe for then relatively unknown college champion Michael Jordan.

8. Puma

Ganesh Mohan T / Wikimedia Commons

Headquartered: Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany

Best running shoes: Deviate Nitro 3, Magnify Nitro 2, Velocity Nitro 3, ForeverRun Nitro

Global revenue: $9.03 billion

Famous endorsements: Usain Bolt, Neymar, Lewis Hamilton

The Lightning Shoe

Aarp65 / Wikimedia Commons

Established by Rudolf Dassler after he split with his brother after founding Adidas, Puma has become a lightning bottle in the running world. Boosted by the endorsement and partnership with Usain Bolt since 2002, the brand has long been labeled one of the world’s top running shoes and athletic brands. The Deviate Nitro 3 is considered one of the best all-around running shoes in the world.

7. Asics

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Headquartered: Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo, Japan

Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo, Japan Best running shoes: Gel-Kayano 31, Novablast 5, Gel Nimbus 26, Gel Kayano 31

Global revenue: $3.8 billion

Famous endorsements: Emma Bates, Brian Cox, Valarie Allman, Novak Djokovic

All-Around Greatness

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Arguably one of the best all-around running shoes available today, ASICS makes something for everyone. While other running brands might specialize in one thing over another, ASICS looks to be everything to everyone. Best of all, ASICS shoes give you the same level of track performance with its Gel series of running shoes at a price far more affordable than that of Hoka, for which you are paying for the trend.

6. Tracksmith

Sunlight_s / Shutterstock.com

Headquartered: Wellesley, Massachusetts

Best running shoes: Eliot Runner

Global revenue: $N/A

Famous endorsements: N/A

A Growing Upstart

Nudphon Phuengsuwan / Shutterstock.com

Already creating a trendy following unlike the massive fanbase Hoka enjoys, Tracksmith will surprise anyone who puts their foot into one of the company’s shoes for the first time. Its most popular shoe, the Eliot, is plain in a way Hoka is not, with a retro feeling opposite of Hoka’s bright and flashy colors, all while adding a Pebax foam midsole that feels right with every step.

5. Brooks

JSFarman / Wikimedia Commons

Headquartered: Seattle, Washington

Best running shoes: Ghost 16, Hyperion Max 2, Ghost Max 2

Global revenue: $1.2 billion

Famous endorsements: Jess McLain, Chrissie Wellington, Dathan Ritzenheim

A Century of Experience

Richard Giles / Flickr

With over 100 years of experience, Brooks knows how to build a great running shoe. As a Hoka alternative, it offers better support, which has helped the company earn a 25% market share in the specialty running shoe market. Brooks has been named the best running shoe in the running world every year since 2017.

4. Altra

IceCreamForEveryone / Wikimedia Commons

Headquartered: Logan, Utah

Best running shoes: Escalante 4, Long Peak 9, Olympus 6

Global revenue: $10.45 billion (parent company VF Corporation)

Famous endorsements: Kara Goucher, Alysia Montano

Revenue Doubler

Whoisjohngalt / Wikimedia Commons

Altra shoes stand out compared to Hoka because Altra Running has effectively doubled its sales revenue every year since 2011. More than 1,500 retailers carry the brand, and it is growing, meaning Altra could very well be the next “it” shoe around town. The company even introduced its smart shoe in 2015 to help you track stride, foot strike zone, foot imbalance, and pace to help improve your run.

3. Saucony

Legokobe2000 / Wikimedia Commons

Headquartered: Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Best running shoes: Kinvara 15, Endorphin Speed 4, Peregrine 4

Global revenue: $1.4 billion (parent company Wolverine World Wide)

Famous endorsements: Molly Huddle, Laura Thweatt, Jared Ward

Long-Distance Champion

Petar Milošević / Wikimedia Commons

Saucony shoes are a favorite of long-distance runners, and there is a very good reason why. The company has undergone several acquisitions, including ownership by brands like Stride Rite and now Wolverine World Wide. Still, it hasn’t impacted the success of the Saucony running shoe. This is especially true for trail runners, who love the overall impact of Saucony shoes against the ground.

2. New Balance

iz4aks / Flickr

Headquartered: Boston, Massachusetts

Best running shoes: Fresh Foam X, Rebel V4, SC Elite V4

Global revenue: $6.5 billion (2023)

Famous endorsements: Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Coco Gauff, Jamal Murray, Cooper Flagg

Olympic Champion Shoes

Mafethe / Shutterstock.com

Since gold medalists Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wore New Balance shoes in Paris 2024, there is good reason to think the brand’s success on the track will transfer to the road and trail. The company has long been near the top of the running world, and it won’t be surprising to see that it’s among the best Hoka alternatives with ultra comfort and road feel.

1. On Cloud

Aw1805 / Wikimedia Commons

Headquartered: Zurich, Switzerland

Best running shoes: Cloudmonster, Cloudeclipse, Cloudstratus 3, Cloudsurfer Trail

Global revenue: $2.04 billion (2023)

Famous endorsements: Hellen Obiri, Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton

The “Other” Trendy Shoe

Goodreg3 / Wikimedia Commons

While Hoka might benefit from being trendy right now, so does On Cloud. On Cloud famously offers the maximum amount of cushion, which makes you feel like your foot can take more of an impact without affecting overall comfort. Many runners using On Cloud shoes praise its ability to give them a performance boost without sacrificing any energy in return.

