Who Knows How Many Starbucks Workers Are on Strike? Christopher Furlong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

A worker strike against Starbucks Inc. (NASDAQ: SBUX) started in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Depending on the source, it then moved to nine states, including Colorado, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The total number of stores is in the hundreds, including 10,000 workers. Maybe.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points Workers are on strike at hundreds of Starbucks Inc. (NASDAQ: SBUX) stores.

How big a strike and what the consequences will be remain uncertain.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Does It Matter?

emagic / Flickr

Workers United, which represents Starbucks workers union, said 525 stores would be affected by the walkout on Christmas Eve. The union represents people at 500 stores. The union also says that striking workers cover 300 locations. Once again, it is hard to decipher how many people are on strike and whether, as Workers United says, the number of stores affected grows daily.

The real question about the strike is how much it will affect Starbucks. It has over 16,400 stores in the United States. Based on that, a strike against a few hundred stores should not do much. While it may seem that way on the surface, it may be a bigger problem than it appears.

New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol says he wants to return to a period of excellent customer service and strong relationships with the company’s workers. For customers, this includes faster delivery of drinks and food. It also includes returning Starbucks to a community where customers like to “mingle.” For workers, it means Starbucks will be the “best place to work” and a good one for “career opportunities.”

Workers United says that Starbucks has not resolved “more than 150 unfair-labor-practice charges on issues like retaliatory firings and cuts to hours, and because Starbucks had not offered a substantial wage increase during contract negotiations,” according to The New York Times. That seems to be counter to what Niccol says he wants. But is the 150 figure accurate? It is hard to say.

Workers are on strike at Starbucks. It is hard to determine whether this will take a bite from sales or the company’s reputation since no one is sure what the strike’s dimensions are.

Starbucks Just Paid Investors: Here’s How Much They Received