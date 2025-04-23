I Went to Starbucks, Baristas Aren't Happy 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

I’ve been going to Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) since the 1980s. I’ve been to locations in Europe, Japan, and nine states. 24/7 Wall St. used to run a column that evaluated the pace at which customers were served, how clear bathrooms were, and whether baristas were friendly.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: A visit to Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) locations shows unhappy workers.

Baristas don’t like the new policies instituted by CEO Brian Niccol.

Recently, I’ve visited several Starbucks locations in New York and Connecticut. Most baristas don’t like the new systems of serving customers and cutting menu items. Many think it is a sign that management believes they are not doing their jobs.

This Is Empowering Baristas?

The most recent decision by CEO Brian Niccol is to “upgrade” how they dress. Their green aprons are fine. Baristas think the restrictions are onerous and won’t make a difference to customers, or increase sales or efficiency. “The more defined color palette includes any solid black short and long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirts and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms,” the new rule says.

Baristas also don’t see the fact that Starbucks will give each of them new T-shirts as another piece of clothing they have to keep track of and wash. (Starbucks will give each barista up to two of these T-shirts at no cost.)

Not a single Starbucks barista I spoke with thinks that the decision means “we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners.” Or that the decision means they can spend their energy “crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers.” The customers, they say, don’t care. What matters is that customers get what they ordered quickly.

Starbucks Workers United, representing 550 of Starbucks’ 10,000 company-owned U.S. stores, objected to the plan. “The union said it opposes any changes to the dress code until bargaining concludes and a labor agreement is reached,” according to CBS. They would like to know what they will be paid more than their new dress code.

Niccol seems set on the idea that controlling baristas will improve customer relationships. In reality, all he has done is torque off some of his front-line workers.

