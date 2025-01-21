Apple Is World's Most Valuable Brand at $574 Billion Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

According to a new Brand Finance study, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world’s most valuable brand with a value of $574 billion. The analytics company’s Global 500 is published every year.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: A recent analysis reveals that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the most valuable brand in the world.

Other American tech brands also ranked highly.

The Brand Finance methodology is to look at the valuation of an entire company, look at the brand if it is only part of a company’s financial results, and do an analysis of related intellectual property. It also examines customer behavior and brand perception. The overall survey looked at over 6,000 brands in 41 countries.

As is the case with most brand valuation studies, the top brands are tech brands based in the United States. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) followed Apple with a valuation of $461 billion. The number three brand was Google at $413 billion, followed by Amazon at $356 billion.

However, several non-tech brands did well. Walmart finished fifth on the list with a value of $137 billion. Verizon finished 15th with a value of $72 billion. David Haigh, founder & CEO, Brand Finance, wrote “Our analysis of what brands have grown the most since 2020 reveals that technology companies do not have a monopoly on sustained brand growth.”

The brand valuation clearly does not match the market cap of the companies that own the brands. Apple’s market cap is $3.56 trillion. Microsoft’s is $3.19 trillion.

