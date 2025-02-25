Consumers Rave About Samsung and Its Dishwashers, But These 8 Factors Scared Me Off Thomas Northcut / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Key Points Low-end Samsung dishwashers may not be worth the extra price.

Investments in household appliances should have a long-term return.

In the quest to find the perfect dishwasher, the Samsung brand came up. A reliable maker of consumer electronics, home appliances, medical equipment, laptops, and headphones, it seems the company has the market cornered. So, we decided to look into the home appliances specifically, and what we saw surprised us a bit. Here are the criteria we used to evaluate the brand and how it stacked up.

1. Noise Levels

FatCamera / Getty Images

Are you looking for a quiet dishwasher that won’t wake the kids during naptime? This may not be your best option.

Avoid Lower-End Models

gilaxia / E+ via Getty Images

Customers say that the lower-end models are louder than comparable models. The high-end models are a different story, but you pay the price for the quiet. Most say mid-range models are louder during the wash cycle. If you don’t want the whole house to know the dishwasher is running, choose another brand or go for a high-end Samsung.

2. Controllability

Zeroping / Wikimedia Commons

You might need an engineering degree to operate some Samsung dishwashers.

Watch for Complex Control Panels

Woodkern / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It might be because Samsung has expanded to almost every industry, but the complex control panel may leave you a bit frustrated. Customers report that the control panel is counterintuitive and complicated, especially for those who are new to advanced features on a dishwasher. The touch feature is sensitive, which makes it easy for you to accidentally send it through an extra cycle if you’re not careful.

3. Customer Service

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Be prepared for some frustration if you need help with your dishwasher.

Check Your Warranty

Moyo Studio / E+ via Getty Images

Before you swipe your credit card to buy a Samsung dishwasher, read the fine print. Pay close attention to the warranty and what’s covered. Ask the sales associate for details about how to access repairs if needed.

Some customers report that parts replacements and repairs can take forever. Washing dishes by hand is time-consuming and the exact reason you bought a dishwasher to start with. When you’re waiting for a repair, you need something fast, and reviews say customer service is often lacking when it comes to Samsung. Again, their broad reach into different industries has made them a huge conglomerate, and this doesn’t always mean they can afford better service.

4. Durability

fotostorm / E+ via Getty Images

In some cases, customers report that the dishwasher deteriorates over time.

Broken Pieces Common on Lower-End Models

debbiehelbing / Getty Images

While this isn’t the most common issue, some buyers share reports of poor durability when it comes to Samsung dishwashers. Two notable things are racks breaking and door seals deteriorating. Every dishwasher requires regular maintenance, but these seem particularly susceptible to damage and problems over time.

5. Installation Issues

Yuri_Arcurs / E+ via Getty Images

We wouldn’t advise you to try installing these on your own.

Seek Professional Help

sefa ozel / E+ via Getty Images

Installation is not a do-it-yourself job. Many customers report difficulty connecting the new dishwasher to the current plumbing, and fitment issues are another common issue. If you don’t plan to have a professional install your dishwasher, we advise you to go with something easier. Many companies install it for free, so make sure to check with the sales associate before you finalize any dishwasher purchase. Unless you’re a professional plumber, it may be worth the peace of mind to hire an expert, even if it takes a bit more out of your pocket.

6. Price

OneSideProFoto / Shutterstock.com

Samsung dishwashers are rarely the most affordable option.

Do Your Due Diligence With Comparison

ronstik / Getty Images

Samsung is a popular brand, and many of its products are durable and reliable, even if some of the dishwashers aren’t. Although Samsung dishwashers have similar features to other brands, the price always seems to be a bit higher without much more to offer. You may be disappointed in the cleaning results or the performance reliability of the lower-end Samsung dishwasher models.

7. Technology Reliability

Serghei Starus / Shutterstock.com

If you want features that last, Samsung may not be at the top.

Beware Malfunctioning Features

Professional Studio / E+ via Getty Images

Once again, while Samsung’s technology prevails with so many products, it could use some work when it comes to dishwashers. Customers report problems with advanced features like water temperature sensors or smart connectivity. A load-sensing dishwasher sounds great when you’re talking to a salesperson, but it means little if it doesn’t function right. It may be as simple as a reset or as complicated as broken technology. Either way, with a new dishwasher, that’s the last thing you want to deal with.

8. Drying Performance

Yevhenii Podshyvalov / iStock via Getty Images

Get your drying rack ready!

Be Prepared to Dry Twice jimewing2121 / Getty Images

To be fair, this is a common problem with dishwashers. If the dishes don’t dry completely, you’ll be doing an extra run over them with a towel. If you leave them in the dishwasher too long and they still don’t dry, water may pool in the bottom and make the entire kitchen smell. If drying capacity is important to you, pay close attention when shopping for a Samsung dishwasher.

