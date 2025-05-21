JCPenney Announces Closure of Multiple Stores Nationwide ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JCPenney originally opened in 1902 by James Cast Penney and quickly became known for fair business practices and practical pricing. Over the years, it expanded, eventually going public in 1929. JCPenney thrived through much of the 20th century, with department stores in malls across the country. It was America’s go-to store for home goods and clothing.

In the 2000s, JCPenney’s popularity began to crumble, as the age of e-commerce took hold. The company attempted a restructuring strategy, but their efforts failed. In 2017, JCPenney announced plans to close 138 stores nationwide. In the wake of 2020’s Covid pandemic, the company filed bankruptcy. It has since been bought by Simon Property Group and continues to operate. Penney’s focused on their online presence to remain relevant and competitive.

Despite best efforts, JCPenney continues to struggle. As of the end of April, the company still has an impressive 656 stores nationwide, but it has recently announced another seven store closures to take place in May of 2025. The closure locations are spread throughout the country in the following cities: San Bruno, California; Denver, Colorado; Pocatello, Idaho; Topeka, Kansas; Asheville, NC; Charlston, West Virginia; and Newington, New Hampshire. The company declined to provide a reason for the closures, but in a world where Amazon takes up a sizable portion of the marketplace, it is not difficult to venture a guess.

