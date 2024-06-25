Discover 10 Stores Like JCPenney: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options Miosotis Jade / Wikimedia Commons

Founded in 1902, JCPenny has long been one of the best-known department stores in America. JCPenny is a one-stop shop with departments for men, women, boys, girls, jewelry, shoes, bedding, home, and more. While the company initially focused on downtown areas, the explosion of the suburbs helped JCPenny expand its footprint into shopping malls.

While the company has seen some tough times over the last few decades, even filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, JCPenny has stood strong, with 660 stores still operating nationwide. However, if JCPenny doesn’t have what you want, the good news is that there are plenty of great alternatives. Using insights from websites like USA Today or Reddit, you can find similarly priced goods at the stores listed below in no particular order.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: ozgurdonmaz / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

According to reports, Americans spent around $132.7 billion at department stores in 2023. Surprisingly, this was some of the lowest spending over the last decade, but it still means over 4,500 department stores generated $70 billion for the economy. Many companies that own and operate these stores are publicly traded, which fits right in with 24/7 WallSt., as does using retail shopping as a barometer for the economy, including the health of Target and Walmart stocks.

1. Kohls

Source: Lokibaho / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Founded: September 1962

Number of stores: 1,165

Number of states with locations: 49

Total revenue: $17.47 billion

Kohl’s Value

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

One of the best things about Kohl’s is the perceived value of shopping there. One of the biggest ways Kohl’s is like JCPenny is that they both target middle-class families with something for everyone. Kohl’s offers strong programs like Kohl’s cash and several exclusive brand partnerships to entice shoppers to their stores.

2. Macy’s

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Founded: 1858

Number of stores: 521

Number of states with locations: 45

Total revenue: $24.1 billion

Macy’s Parade

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While many people think of Macy’s and its famous Thanksgiving parade, there is much more to this beloved department store. Like JCPenny, Macy’s also offers a strong selection of products, including clothing, cosmetics, shoes, and home goods. Where Macy’s differs is that it has slightly more high-end designer labels and a better loyalty program for Macy’s credit card holders. As a bonus, Macy’s has also integrated Toys “R” mini-shops inside 400+ stores since 2022.

3. Dillard’s

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Founded: 1938

Number of stores: 282

Number of states with locations: 29

Total revenue: $6.99 billion

Dillard’s the Unknown

Source: Lee Walters / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Unfortunately, Dillard’s doesn’t quite have the name recognition of Kohl’s or Macy’s, but it’s still a JCPenny competitor. Founded in 1938, Dillard’s took advantage of shopping mall growth and began offering a similar selection of clothing and goods as JCPenny. If Macy’s is a more expensive competitor, Dillard’s and JCPenny are very similar in pricing and product selection.

4. Belk

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Founded: 1888

Number of stores: 290

Number of states with locations: 16

Total revenue: $3.7 billion

The Regional Belk

Source: MikeKalasnik / Wikimedia Commons

Very much a regional competitor to JCPenny, Belk is heavily concentrated in the southeastern United States, though its stores reach into Texas and as far north as the Carolinas. Belk excels because it caters to its store locations to match the shopping tastes of its more localized shopping partners. This also means stronger community involvement, which has won over loyalty just as much as its value-priced clothing, home goods, shoes, and accessories.

5. Bealls

Source: Terry Ross / Flickr

Founded: 1915

Number of stores: 68

Number of states with locations: 1

Total revenue: $1.8 billion

The Florida Store

Source: Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons

As a Florida-exclusive retailer, Bealls is designed to entice Florida shoppers away from JCPenny, Macy’s, and higher-end stores like Nordstrom. Still run by fourth-generation family members, Bealls also offers Burke’s Outlet as part of its distribution network, which includes 600 stores in 23 states. However, Bealls has kept its focus by emphasizing the right price for budget-conscious shoppers, especially in difficult economic times.

6. TJ Maxx

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Founded: 1976

Number of stores: 1,316

Number of states with locations: 51 (includes Puerto Rico)

Total revenue: $54.91 billion

You to the Maxx

Source: David McNew / Getty Images

The TJ Maxx brand isn’t a department store quite like JCPenny, but it has undoubtedly been grabbing JCPenny’s market share. With stores usually found in strip malls, the TJ Maxx brand, which includes Marshalls, offers some of the best pricing in the retail space for name-brand clothing, home goods, accessories, luggage, shoes, and jewelry. TJ Maxx is a definite draw for budget-conscious shoppers looking to extend their money as far as possible.

7. Boscov’s

Source: Kai Brinker / Wikimedia Commons

Founded: 1914

Number of stores: 51

Number of states with locations: 9

Total revenue: $1.4 billion

Family-Friendly Shopping

Source: MikeKalasnik / Wikimedia Commons

The family-friendly Boscov’s is another regional-friendly department store with around 50 locations in 45 cities. Like Beall’s, Boscov’s is still run by family members who focus on maintaining the store’s emphasis on budget-friendly shopping and customer service. Boscov’s stores offer various goods, including apparel, cosmetics, and home goods.

8. Target

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Founded: 1902

Number of stores: 1,963

Number of states with locations: 51

Total revenue: $107.4 billion

Target Rocks

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

If any stores can best be associated with the decline in sales for JCPenny, it’s likely Target and Walmart. Its convenience and broader product selection, including groceries, have helped make Target a one-stop shop for most customers. Best of all, Target has inked many exclusive brand partnerships that have helped raise the profile of its clothing, cosmetic, and grocery lines. When you add Target’s partnership with CVS, it is a one-stop shop.

9. Walmart

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Founded: 1962

Number of stores: 4,617

Number of states with locations: 52

Total revenue: $648.12 billion

Retail Giant

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, has helped create a retail environment that has led to significant declines for mall department stores. Walmart’s perceived value across almost all of JCPenny’s product lineup has driven customers into Walmart stores by the truckload. There is a reason why Walmart is often considered the most powerful retailer in the world: It offers a similar budget-friendly shopping experience but is also a one-stop shop.

10. Von Maur

Source: AuroraTerra / Wikimedia Commons

Founded: 1872

Number of stores: 38

Number of states with locations: 15

Total revenue: $620 million

The Family Von Maur

Source: Farragutful / Wikimedia Commons

Like a few other names on this list, Von Maur is another family-owned brand that has maintained its original appeal as a family-friendly shopping location. While Von Maur is more region-specific in the Midwest, it’s gained on JCPenny. However, it offers a slightly more upscale shopping experience while still looking to maintain prices that appeal to middle-class families. Von Maur distinguishes itself by offering slightly more upscale and designer brands, which can cater to a more upper-middle-class customer.