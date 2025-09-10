S&P 500
6,527.20
+0.03%
Dow Jones
45,485.60
-0.39%
Nasdaq 100
23,822.70
-0.18%
Russel 2000
2,378.65
+0.08%
FTSE 100
9,247.80
-0.13%
Nikkei 225
43,901.40
+0.72%
Stock Market Live September 10: Tame Inflation Data Sends S&P 500 (VOO) Flying
Home > Companies and Brands > As Ford Falls Apart, It Promotes Its Values

Companies and Brands

As Ford Falls Apart, It Promotes Its Values

As Ford Falls Apart, It Promotes Its Values

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 10, 2025  |  Updated 6:34 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The same day Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) announced its staggering 104th recall of the year, the company said it would start a global marketing campaign. It will likely cost tens of millions of dollars, which is money poorly spent.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

The new tag line is Ready Set Ford. A more fitting one might be “Ready Set Recall” or “Ready Set Warranty Costs.” This will be the automaker’s first global campaign in 15 years, and it comes at a time when Ford has set an annual recall record and will lose $5 billion this year on electric vehicles (EVs). It is also worried that Chinese EVs could wreck the company. CEO Jim Farley has called them an “existential threat.”

Part of the message is that “Not every brand is going to survive the next decade and meet the evolved needs of today’s customers.” This is clearly true of Ford’s ability to survive. Its EU sales are weak. It is struggling in China. In the United States, it is a gasoline-powered car company in what it calls an EV-driven future. Globally, it is being flanked in the EV business by China’s BYD, which makes much better EVs than Ford does.

The marketing message goes on to say, “It’s our public commitment to you that our capability, our passion, and our innovation will match your own.” That is, if your car is not recalled.

Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s global chief marketing officer, crafted the message with a tin ear. It ends “We believe people are more capable than they think — they just need a spark. Ford is here to be that spark!” Ford is actually here to recall your car so you can sit in a dealership while it is repaired.

Several of the world’s huge car companies are broken, including Stellantis and Nissan. Ford is also on the list.

Ford Falls Far Behind Tesla and GM in Software

 

The image featured for this article is © fredrocko / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Continue Reading

Ford Recall Count in 2025 Tops Next Five Automakers Combined as 312,120 More Vehicles Pulled for Brake Failure
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 17, 2025

Ford Recall Count in 2025 Tops Next Five Automakers Combined as 312,120 More Vehicles Pulled for Brake Failure

Another recall of Ford vehicles has further damaged the automaker's reputation. Maybe former CEO Alan Mulally ought to be brought…
Ford CEO Faces Another Catastrophe
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 29, 2025

Ford CEO Faces Another Catastrophe

Ford announced a recall of 1.1 million vehicles for problems with the rearview camera. It has accomplished little in addressing…
Ford Tops U.S. Recall Charts with 694,000 Vehicles Pulled as Quality Crisis Worsens in 2025
Christian Drerup | Jul 21, 2025

Ford Tops U.S. Recall Charts with 694,000 Vehicles Pulled as Quality Crisis Worsens in 2025

A massive issue with quality control remains ongoing for Ford Motor Co. Management has continually avowed to address the issues,…

Top Gaining Stocks

WLDS
WLDS Vol: 266,420,975
+$6.42
+628.93%
$7.44
EDHL
EDHL Vol: 145,608,634
+$0.59
+137.21%
$1.03
JBDI
JBDI Vol: 57,061,192
+$1.18
+109.26%
$2.26
CUPR
CUPR Vol: 53,762,616
+$0.75
+107.27%
$1.46
CDTTW
CDTTW Vol: 43,060
+$0.01
+70.59%
$0.02

Top Losing Stocks

LGCL
LGCL Vol: 12,000,419
-$0.35
66.54%
$0.17
EPSM
EPSM Vol: 224,787
-$88.31
63.99%
$49.69
YYGH
YYGH Vol: 15,385,637
-$0.56
59.82%
$0.38
QMMM
QMMM Vol: 1,734,379
-$98.25
47.46%
$108.75
DSY
DSY Vol: 3,551,453
-$1.19
43.28%
$1.56