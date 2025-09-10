As Ford Falls Apart, It Promotes Its Values

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The same day Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) announced its staggering 104th recall of the year, the company said it would start a global marketing campaign. It will likely cost tens of millions of dollars, which is money poorly spent.

The new tag line is Ready Set Ford. A more fitting one might be “Ready Set Recall” or “Ready Set Warranty Costs.” This will be the automaker’s first global campaign in 15 years, and it comes at a time when Ford has set an annual recall record and will lose $5 billion this year on electric vehicles (EVs). It is also worried that Chinese EVs could wreck the company. CEO Jim Farley has called them an “existential threat.”

Part of the message is that “Not every brand is going to survive the next decade and meet the evolved needs of today’s customers.” This is clearly true of Ford’s ability to survive. Its EU sales are weak. It is struggling in China. In the United States, it is a gasoline-powered car company in what it calls an EV-driven future. Globally, it is being flanked in the EV business by China’s BYD, which makes much better EVs than Ford does.

The marketing message goes on to say, “It’s our public commitment to you that our capability, our passion, and our innovation will match your own.” That is, if your car is not recalled.

Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s global chief marketing officer, crafted the message with a tin ear. It ends “We believe people are more capable than they think — they just need a spark. Ford is here to be that spark!” Ford is actually here to recall your car so you can sit in a dealership while it is repaired.

Several of the world’s huge car companies are broken, including Stellantis and Nissan. Ford is also on the list.

