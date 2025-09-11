Ford Wastes Millions on a Beaten Brand

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has launched its Ready Set Ford marketing campaign, which will cost it tens of millions of dollars. It came less than a day after Ford made its 104th recall this year. That number is unfathomable. The first wave of the campaign’s effort is confusing. Someone driving a pickup saves a running bull. A man is running without a car. A race car is driving. Someone jumps into the water. These must be the ways people use their Ford vehicles now, or might use them in the future.

The fact is that Ford has little to say about its recent past and its likely future.

It fails to show off Ford’s successes.

The fact is that Ford has little to say about its recent past and its likely future. It is still a gasoline-powered vehicle company, particularly because of the spectacular sales of its pickups and SUVs. In the United States, its F-150 comprises 38% of company sales. The full-size pickup has been the bestselling vehicle in America for over four decades. Ford is the fossil fuel champion. A real champion.

In the first eight months of the year, 4% of Ford’s total U.S. vehicle sales were electric vehicles (EVs). Getting there cost tens of billions of dollars, and will cost another $5 billion this year. It does not appear there are any EVs in the new advertising.

Ford has run into the buzz saws of the end of the $7,500 EV tax credit, a remarkably crowded U.S. EV market, a possible invasion of Chinese EVs, and what iSeeCars says will be a U.S. EV market share of new car sales that has been 8% recently, and will fall to 4% from 2026 through 2028.

Ford should promise a future of better-built cars that don’t fall apart. It should show off new non-EV products, and not cattle. It should show its BlueCruise hands-free product, which has received excellent reviews. A running man cannot use the feature.

Whether Ford makes it as a global car company should not be what people see when they see the BlueOval. They should see the F-150, Mustang, and Lincoln Navigator. Ford has some winners. It has decided that people don’t care about them.

