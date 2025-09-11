S&P 500
6,587.30
+0.84%
Dow Jones
46,071.00
+1.30%
Nasdaq 100
24,018.50
+0.75%
Russel 2000
2,414.42
+1.60%
FTSE 100
9,311.80
+0.71%
Nikkei 225
44,861.80
+2.33%
Stock Market Live September 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher on Mixed Unemployment, Inflation News
Home > Companies and Brands > Ford Wastes Millions on a Beaten Brand

Companies and Brands

Ford Wastes Millions on a Beaten Brand

Ford Wastes Millions on a Beaten Brand

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 11, 2025  |  Updated 12:07 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has launched its Ready Set Ford marketing campaign, which will cost it tens of millions of dollars. It came less than a day after Ford made its 104th recall this year. That number is unfathomable. The first wave of the campaign’s effort is confusing. Someone driving a pickup saves a running bull. A man is running without a car. A race car is driving. Someone jumps into the water. These must be the ways people use their Ford vehicles now, or might use them in the future.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • The first wave of Ford Motor Co.’s (NYSE: F) new marketing campaign has little to say about the company’s recent past and its likely future.
  • It fails to show off Ford’s successes.

The fact is that Ford has little to say about its recent past and its likely future. It is still a gasoline-powered vehicle company, particularly because of the spectacular sales of its pickups and SUVs. In the United States, its F-150 comprises 38% of company sales. The full-size pickup has been the bestselling vehicle in America for over four decades. Ford is the fossil fuel champion. A real champion.

In the first eight months of the year, 4% of Ford’s total U.S. vehicle sales were electric vehicles (EVs). Getting there cost tens of billions of dollars, and will cost another $5 billion this year. It does not appear there are any EVs in the new advertising.

Ford has run into the buzz saws of the end of the $7,500 EV tax credit, a remarkably crowded U.S. EV market, a possible invasion of Chinese EVs, and what iSeeCars says will be a U.S. EV market share of new car sales that has been 8% recently, and will fall to 4% from 2026 through 2028.

Ford should promise a future of better-built cars that don’t fall apart. It should show off new non-EV products, and not cattle. It should show its BlueCruise hands-free product, which has received excellent reviews. A running man cannot use the feature.

Whether Ford makes it as a global car company should not be what people see when they see the BlueOval. They should see the F-150, Mustang, and Lincoln Navigator. Ford has some winners. It has decided that people don’t care about them.

Did QuantumScape Just Single-Handedly Revive the EV Market?

 

The image featured for this article is © fredrocko / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Continue Reading

Tesla’s Market Value Still Almost as Large as Ford’s
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 24, 2019

Tesla’s Market Value Still Almost as Large as Ford’s

Tesla having a market value almost as large as Ford's shows the value of the former's halo and the ongoing…
Ford Miserable EV Sales at 4% of Its Total
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 5, 2025

Ford Miserable EV Sales at 4% of Its Total

Ford EV sales have dropped to less than 4% of total unit sales. The Detroit automaker is grasping for an…
F-Series Pickups Are 39% of Ford’s US Sales
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 4, 2025

F-Series Pickups Are 39% of Ford’s US Sales

The F-Series remains a significant part of Ford’s total U.S. sales. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in America…

Top Gaining Stocks

MOGU
MOGU Vol: 65,035,112
+$2.62
+104.69%
$5.12
VNCE
VNCE Vol: 60,071,775
+$1.53
+92.17%
$3.19
PFSA
PFSA Vol: 223,686,155
+$0.23
+87.89%
$0.50
WLDSW
WLDSW Vol: 29,845
+$1.63
+76.89%
$3.75
WLDS
WLDS Vol: 67,600,422
+$3.68
+71.09%
$8.86

Top Losing Stocks

RIV^#
RIV^# Vol: 10,030
-$0.15
58.07%
$0.11
RBNE
RBNE Vol: 10,715,089
-$0.93
40.46%
$1.37
SNTG
SNTG Vol: 443,785
-$1.17
29.03%
$2.86
CURIW
CURIW Vol: 6,276
-$0.01
27.84%
$0.02
ORBS
ORBS Vol: 1,901,163
-$6.30
26.13%
$17.81