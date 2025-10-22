S&P 500
6,751.80
+0.12%
Dow Jones
46,985.00
-0.04%
Nasdaq 100
25,142.60
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,481.55
-0.32%
FTSE 100
9,527.00
+1.04%
Nikkei 225
49,088.00
-0.69%
Home > Companies and Brands > Amazon Plans to Replace 500,000 People With Robots

Companies and Brands

Amazon Plans to Replace 500,000 People With Robots

Amazon Plans to Replace 500,000 People With Robots
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) hired over 200,000 part-time workers to help with holiday sales. That is good news for the overall economy. It indicates that people plan to spend briskly over the holidays. That, in turn, will help Amazon’s e-commerce top line. However, those people may not get jobs next year, and many full-time employees may find themselves out of work as well.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reportedly plans to spend billions to automate its warehouses.

  • Thousands of employees will soon find themselves out of work.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The New York Times got ahold of confidential Amazon documents that indicate the company plans to automate huge numbers of tasks that are done by people. Robots will take over their workload. Management also told its board that it expects a surge in orders, reaching twice the current level by 2033.

“Robots” is another word for AI-based automation that can replace most of the people who work in its massive warehouses. These are central to Amazon’s ability to deliver items to customers in one or two days. By most estimates, Amazon has 350 warehouses worldwide and another 1,200 logistics facilities.

The Times quoted Daron Acemoglu, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has a Nobel Prize in economics. He said, “Nobody else has the same incentive as Amazon to find a way to automate.” To accomplish this, the company’s e-commerce division will need nearly a million robots. Presumably, the plan will save hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Amazon indeed has a powerful incentive to set up a more automated system. Its North American e-commerce margins are thin. In the most recent quarter, revenue for the region was $100 billion and operating income was $7.5 billion.

Amazon is uniquely positioned for the plan. It is among the early leaders in artificial intelligence. Up against Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, and OpenAI, it plans to invest $100 billion in the technology this year. That is a staggering amount, even for the second-largest company in the United States as measured by revenue. It can recoup at least some of that AI investment by significantly cutting its e-commerce workforce.

Amazon Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © onurdongel / E+ via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Amazon May Send Robots to Your Door
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 6, 2025

Amazon May Send Robots to Your Door

Amazon reportedly is testing humanoid delivery robots as a way to reduce the costs of delivering packages. The plan may…
How Zoox Acquisition Could Boost Amazon Stock
247sarah | May 28, 2020

How Zoox Acquisition Could Boost Amazon Stock

Amazon is reportedly in talks to buy the autonomous mobility company Zoox as it looks to automation to cut warehousing…
Will Whole Foods Workers Be Replaced by Amazon Technology?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 31, 2017

Will Whole Foods Workers Be Replaced by Amazon Technology?

For some time, robotics experts have forecast that robots will replace many of the jobs within the retail industry. This…
Amazon Stock (AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025 for February 25
Trey Thoelcke | Feb 25, 2025

Amazon Stock (AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025 for February 25

We have crunched the numbers and here is our best estimates about Amazon’s share price through the rest of the…
Jon C. Ogg | Mar 20, 2012

Does Amazon Really Need to Buy Robots? (AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has proven it has an ability to spend money on just about anything. Yesterday’s news that…
Amazon Opens 855,000 Square Foot Facility In Ohio
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 27, 2017

Amazon Opens 855,000 Square Foot Facility In Ohio

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) pressed further into the bricks and mortar business, but in the most recent case, it was not…
Buy, Sell or Hold Amazon Stock at $230
Joey Frenette | Feb 7, 2025

Buy, Sell or Hold Amazon Stock at $230

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the last mega-cap tech titans to pull the curtain on its quarterly numbers. And to…
US Economy Is Booming as Amazon Hires 250,000 Workers
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 16, 2025

US Economy Is Booming as Amazon Hires 250,000 Workers

Amazon hiring 250,000 workers for the holidays says something about the state of the U.S. economy and the effects of…
Amazon’s Success Threatened by Strikes
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 18, 2024

Amazon’s Success Threatened by Strikes

Strikes are about to hit Amazon in the middle of the year's busiest e-commerce shipping week. Amazon’s e-commerce revenue is most…

Top Gaining Stocks

General Motors
GM Vol: 43,705,721
+$8.62
+14.86%
$66.62
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 39,856,429
+$2.62
+11.58%
$25.24
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 71,361,770
+$2.01
+10.97%
$20.33
Gartner
IT Vol: 1,314,934
+$18.69
+7.80%
$258.17
RTX
RTX Vol: 12,296,696
+$12.33
+7.67%
$173.04

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 17,038,272
-$8.57
9.03%
$86.32
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,486,626
-$4.80
4.99%
$91.34
Vistra
VST Vol: 5,781,418
-$7.72
3.97%
$186.52
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 5,337,862
-$3.98
3.88%
$98.54
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 28,418,139
-$6.06
3.83%
$152.00