Buy, Sell or Hold Amazon Stock at $230

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the last mega-cap tech titans to pull the curtain on its quarterly numbers. And to wrap up what’s been a rather muted earnings season for the Magnificent Seven, Amazon failed to impress with sluggish fourth-quarter growth numbers and a downbeat sales forecast. As you’d imagine, AMZN stock got pummeled, sinking more than 4%.

Key Points Amazon stock got pummeled on earnings. Disappointed investors may be missing the bigger picture.

Robotics and AI tailwinds could bring forth substantial cost savings within the coming years.

Indeed, there were notable currency headwinds to account for, but with “hotter” money in other corners of the market (hello, Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), which is up close to 50% year to date!), investors don’t seem to want to hang around the name while listening to excuses for the disappointment after the big reveal. Though Amazon’s first-quarter guidance fell short, I still think the post-earnings dip is a fantastic buying opportunity for investors seeking more value from the disruptive AI-leveraging e-commerce juggernaut.

At the time of writing, shares of Amazon are close to $230 per share, around 5% off its all-time highs. As investors digest the results while analysts update their recommendations and price targets, investors may wish to start thinking about the longer-term trajectory. Indeed, the bar has been lowered for Q1. But further out, Amazon remains one of the most intriguing AI beneficiaries in the Magnificent Seven cohort. In terms of long-term growth drivers, there are many of them that could help move the needle higher in the coming years.

Don’t sleep on Amazon’s “physical AI” or robotics growth drivers.

T.Rowe Price Science and Technology fund manager Tony Wang recently had a sit down with CNBC, citing a handful of growth drivers, including robots, that could make AMZN stock well worth the wait, even if it means having to hold through a more volatile next couple of months. I think Mr. Wang is completely right. With perhaps the exception of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the rise of physical AI going into the latter half of 2025.

Either way, the band-aid could be (mostly) torn off following this latest underwhelming quarterly report. The e-commerce titan has been quietly rolling out a slew of different robots across various fulfillment centers. As more warehouses become increasingly automated, Amazon stands to get a huge shot in the arm of its margins.

Just how much cost savings could robots and physical AI save the firm?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analysts think big bets in robots could save as much as $10 billion per year by 2030. These are unfathomable savings that aren’t all too far away. And I do not believe such an estimate is fully priced into the stock at around $230 per share.

Big spending, but with a clearer path to sizeable and sustained cost savings

With Amazon poised to spend more than $100 billion (much of which is going towards AI efforts) for 2025, investors shouldn’t tremble as they would for some of the other big spenders on AI efforts in light of DeepSeek’s low-cost AI model breakthrough. Indeed, Amazon seems to be building AI to fit many of its own needs, whether we’re talking about automating warehouses, coding, or other aspects of its business. For investors willing to hold for the next five years, I do think the latest post-quarter spill serves as a great entry point.

With the e-commerce titan delivering packages at record speed, the company seems to have the wind at its back. Add potential autonomous delivery (think drones and autonomous trucks) into the equation, and perhaps Amazon is not just a beneficiary of “embodied AI” but the largest beneficiary.

The bottom line: AMZN stock is a great buy on the dip

With the stock going for around 37.8 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), not only is Amazon a great buy at around $230, but it may be the best value for growth in the entire Magnificent Seven basket right now. Either way, AMZN seems too good to pass up, even if it means having to deal with a less eventful and turbulent next couple of months.

