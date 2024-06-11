The 15 Most Popular Laptop Brands in the United States Today stockfour / Shutterstock.com

Want to replace your old computer with a new laptop? We’re here to help! Laptops are a technological staple in the 21st century. But what are the most popular brands? And what does popular even mean?

As you are reading this list, please keep in mind that this reflects more of the effectiveness of a brand’s branding and advertising, and not necessarily the quality of its products. With that caveat in mind, this data is based on a qualitative survey of 6,843 participants in March 2024 from Statista. The percentages do not equal 100% because multiple answers were allowed when participants were asked: “What brands are the laptops in your households?”

For this list, the brands from #15–#10 collectively comprise about 15% of the share of respondents to the survey, and were listed under the “other” option. There is not specific data for each brand. The top brands comprise #9–#1.

Why Are We Talking About This?

Source: Stock 4you / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking to buy a new laptop or maybe want to try out a new brand, it can be a difficult decision to make since laptops can get very expensive very quickly. That’s why we often ask friends and family what they recommend. A good measure of a reliable brand is what other people use, so hopefully this list will help you make an informed decision.

#15 VAIO

Source: VAIO P / Wiki Commons

Product : VAIO SX14 Special Edition 14”

: VAIO SX14 Special Edition 14” Price: $2,199.99

The VAIO SX14 Special Edition has a 14” IPS 4K display screen, 12-core intel Core i7-1360P processor, 32GB RAM memory, 2 TB PCIe Solid State Drive, and a fingerprint scanner. It is an ideal work computer.

VAIO is a Japanese manufacturer that promises its laptops are “designed to empower you to achieve your goal, no matter where your journey takes you.” VAIO uses in-house designers, manufacturers, and support teams.

#14 MSI

Source: Deveny van der Hoeven / iStock via Getty Images

Product : GE68HX Raider 16” Gaming Laptop

: GE68HX Raider 16” Gaming Laptop Price: $1,199.97

The GE68HX Raider 16” is a gaming laptop that features a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, 16” IPS FHD+ 144Hz display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and 8GB of memory. MSI brought in $9.93 billion of revenue in 2023.

MSI (NYSE:MSI) touts itself as a “True Gaming Brand,” that has dedicated “countless hours and numerous resources to the eSports community to support the world’s most aspiring gamers and leverage their gaming expertise to optimize our product design.” MSI is EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) certified and says that it is committed to actively investing in waste reduction, chemical substance control, and energy consumption.

#13 Dynabook

Source: fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Product : Satellite Pro C40-K14250

: Satellite Pro C40-K14250 Price: $929.99

The Satellite Pro C40-K1420 features an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16 GB RAM, with 512 GB SSD, and a 14” FHD display. Dynabook had a total revenue of $1.5 billion in 2023.

Dynabook was founded in 1985 and created the world’s first laptop and has a history of innovation. Dynabook complies with all the applicable legal requirements and goals to reduce waste destined for landfills, reduce energy consumption, and host one environmental event at every site. Dynabook is EPEAT registered, Energy Star Certified, ISO 14001 Environment Management System certified, and RoHS compliant.

#12 Huawei

Source: WoodyAlec / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Product : Huawei MateBook X Pro (2023)

: Huawei MateBook X Pro (2023) Price: $2,199

The Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop features a skin-soothing metallic body that only weighs 1.26 kg, a 13th generation Intel Core processor, a 14.2” screen display, a 3k display resolution, and fast USB charging. Huawei brought in USD $98.5 billion in 2023.

Huawei is a Chinese-based company and is subject to the 2017 National Intelligence Law which requires organizations to hand over data to the government if they ask for it. Despite this, no evidence of surrendered data has been found. Huawei isn’t transparent about its ethical practices and hasn’t published any reports about sustainability, toxicity, or human rights.

#11 Digital Storm

Source: Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Product : Nova 16” RTX 4070

: Nova 16” RTX 4070 Price: $2,033

Designed for gaming, one of the most popular laptop sellers of 2023 was the Nova 16” Gaming Laptop. Its features include a 16” screen display, an Intel i9 14-core processor, 0.79” thin design, 16 GB memory, 1 TB storage, and a 240 Hz display refresh rate.

Digital Storm brought in $3.27 billion in revenue in 2023. Digital Storm was established in 2002 and later began building custom gaming PCs. Its “passion for chasing performance is [its] motivation in delivering the world’s most advanced PCs.” Digital Storm doesn’t have any sustainability information on its website.

Digital Storm has established an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau since 2002. It is known for selling some of the best gaming computers on the market. It also utilizes HydroLux cooling technology on all custom desktops.

#10 Falcon Northwest

Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Product : Falcon F-30 Trading Laptop

: Falcon F-30 Trading Laptop Price: $2,795

The Falcon F-30 Trading Laptop features a 14th-generation Intel processor and is ideal for running multiple trading programs simultaneously. It offers 64 GB of RAM, 4 TB of storage, and a 17.3” screen with QHD (2560×1440) resolution.

Falcon is a company that has been in business since 1992 and specializes in high-performance laptops and desktop computers designed for power users and gamers. Every Falcon is custom-built, and almost no PCs produced are identical. Each product is hand-built by one technician in Medford, Oregon- no factories or mass production lines.

#9 Alienware

Source: Coolcaesar / Wikimedia Commons

Share of Respondents: 4%

4% Product : Alienware x 17 R2

: Alienware x 17 R2 Price: $2,249.99

The Alienware x 17 R2 Laptop features a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 12th Gen Core i9, a 2.9 GHz processing speed, and an Intel Core i9-12900HK. Alienware is an American subsidiary of Dell. It was originally founded in 1996 by Nelson Gonzalez and Alex Aguila.

#8 Toshiba

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Share of Respondents: 5%

5% Product : Toshiba Satellite Radius 11

: Toshiba Satellite Radius 11 Price: $349.99

The Toshiba Satellite Radius 11 laptop is affordable and features a 500GB hard drive, 11.6” touch-screen, and 4GB of memory. Toshiba had a total revenue of USD $26.3 billion, which was actually a 6.8% decline from the previous year.

Toshiba spends 1.49 billion yen per year on its 986 Social Contribution Programs. Some categories of these programs include volunteer days, environmental protection, social contributions, science and technology education, disaster relief, and local community contributions.

#7 ASUS

Source: Panama7 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Share of Respondents: 9%

9% Product : Asus ZenBook S13 OLED

: Asus ZenBook S13 OLED Price: $1,199.99

The ASUS ZenBook S13 OLED is boasted as the world’s slimmest OLED laptop. It is 1 cm thin and only weighs 1 kg. It features Intel ® Core ™ Ultra processors, a 180-degree hinge, a 13.3-inch OLED HDR Nano Edge display, 32 GB of memory, and is advertised as the most eco-friendly ZenBook ever. It is made with post-industrial recycled (PIR), post-consumer recycled (PCR), and ocean-bound materials and is halogen-free.

ASUS ranked among the top 25 companies in the 2024 Clean200. It has sustainability goals to reach by 2025 including achieving using 100% renewable energy operations in Taiwan, and 100% renewable energy global operations by 2035, and each product be 30% above the Energy Star Standard. ASUS brought in a total of $354.2 billion in 2023.

#6 Samsung

Source: Woodkern / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Share of Respondents : 12%

: 12% Product : Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

: Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Price: $1,329.99

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 converts into a tablet and features an Intel 13th Generation Core i7, 16 gigabytes of memory, an OLED 16 “display, and 1000 gigabytes of total storage capacity.

Samsung was established in 1969 by Lee Byung-Chull. The Korean word, ‘Samsung’ means “three stars.” For the past 50 years, its focus has been on producing electronics. Samsung has a new environmental strategy that addresses climate change and focuses on resource scarcity. Its goals are to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and establish resource circularity. Samsung had a total revenue of $196 billion in 2023.

#5 Lenovo

Source: Addshore / Wiki Commons

Share of Respondents : 12%

: 12% Product : Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8

: Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Price: $1,147.99

The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop has a 14” display, is powered by the Intel Evo platform & 13th Gen Intel Core processor, has 360-degree multimode flexibility, and comes with a Lenovo Precision Pen 2.

Lenovo has a foundation called the Lenovo Foundation that focuses on “advancing STEM education, empowering under-represented populations, and improving global communities.” It believes that STEM is for everyone, and innovation comes from everyone. The Lenovo Foundation is working to diversify the STEM talent pipeline by increasing access to STEM fields.

#4 Acer

Source: insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Share of Respondents : 14%

: 14% Product : Acer Swift Go 14

: Acer Swift Go 14 Price: $999.99

The Acer Swift Go 14 is customizable and features a 90 Hz OLED screen that has a cinema-grade display, .2ms response time, up to 32 GB of memory, 2TB of storage, and a battery life that will last 12.5 hours. It uses the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor and boasts a 47% performance boost.

Acer brought in $241.31 billion in revenue in 2023. Acer was rated one of the best laptop brands for carbon management, meaning that it regularly publishes data on its carbon emissions, and has a target to reduce its overall emissions in compliance with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Acer reports that it has reduced the equivalent of 60 tons of CO2, has already recycled over 20 tons of batteries, and used post-consumer recycled plastic on more than 8.8 million products. Dell has an initiative called Project Humanity launched in 2017, which focuses on sustainability, education, and eco-friendly production, and encourages its employees and suppliers to “make positive changes to our environment.” Acer sources its cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

#3 Dell

Source: Panama7 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Share of Respondents: 24%

24% Product : Dell Inspiration 16 Plus (7630)

: Dell Inspiration 16 Plus (7630) Price: $1,249.99

The Dell (NYSE:DELL) Inspiration 16 Plus features a 13th Gen Intel Core, 16 GB of memory, 1 or 2 TB of storage, a 16” screen, and a precision touchpad. Dell brought in $102.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

Dell has won several awards on its ethics including one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies,” ten times and the Brandon Hall Excellence Award for confronting racial inequity for new employees. Dell is committed to helping customers properly recycle old tech. It “accepts any brand of used computers and electronics in any condition free of charge.” You can drop off recyclables at some Dell locations, or use its free mail-back recycling service.

Dell has a 2030 Moonshot Goal that commits to having more than half of its product content to be “made from recycled or renewable materials, 100% of packaging be made from recycled or renewable materials, and it will reuse or recycle an equivalent product for every product a customer buys.”

#2 Apple

Source: psc49 / Flickr

Share of Respondents: 28%

28% Product : Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022, 13-inch)

: Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022, 13-inch) Price: $999

The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch screen, an Apple Silicon M2 processor, up to 24GB RAM, 2TB of flash storage, a 1080p HD camera, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple is obviously one of the biggest tech conglomerates in the world. Recently, there have been a lot of questions about its ethics. The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple that follows a years-long investigation into the ways that Apple has monopolized the industry and controlled user experience.

Other allegations in the suit accuse Apple of restricting developers from selling apps on the Apple App Store. Apple, which is one of the world’s largest cobalt users, sources its cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Apple brought in $383.2 billion in revenue for 2023.

#1 HP

Source: BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Share of Respondents : 32%

: 32% Product : HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 13.5

: HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 13.5 Price: $1,499.99

The HP (NYSE:HP) Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 13.5 was one of the best-selling laptops in 2023. This model is designed to be good for users who multi-task and utilize multimedia creation. It uses the Intel 13th Generation Core i7 Evo Platform processor Model, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and a screen size of 13.5 inches.

The Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) is a Canadian company that was started in Palo Alto by Bill Hewlett and David Packard in 1939. Its first product was an oscillator called the “HP Model 200A.” The Walt Disney Company bought 8 oscillators in 1939, and the company took off. In 2023, HP had a fiscal net revenue of $53.7 billion.

HP claims to be Canada’s most sustainable technology company and publishes its own Sustainable Impact Report annually. The most current on their website is from 2021. HP is partnered with 1t.org and has planted 2,740 trees. It also reports recycling 352 tons of supplies and hardware. It also claims to care about workers’ rights through initiatives, training programs, and well-being courses and has partnered with the Responsible Minerals Initiative to procure cruelty-free minerals. HP says it uses “artisanal miners,” in its mineral supply chain.

HP calls itself a company with integrity. Its website says, “Integrity at HP pertains to our conduct within the company and our conduct involving customers, channel partners, suppliers, and competitors.” Its website has no ethical certifications displayed or mentioned.

