This Is How Much Each State May Make on Marijuana

Marijuana sales are not yet legal in every state. At a federal level, the sale and use of cannabis are illegal. However, most states have legalized both recreational and medical marijuana as a means to make tax dollars. Many experts believe a change in federal law is just around the corner.



A crucial element of legalizing recreational marijuana is tax design. Most states that currently allow and tax sales have opted for a price-based (ad valorem) excise tax. Taxing based on price means there is a taxable event with a transaction, allowing for simple valuation.

The Tax Foundation looked at the current and near-term revenue from taxes on cannabis by state. It points out that most states have two levels of taxes: an excise tax and a sales tax. In a recent analysis, the Tax Foundation points out:



A new projection by the foundation forecasts taxes by state for cannabis sales. The list is based on states that have raised taxes via this means for at least three years. It shows “potential” revenue for fiscal 2020 and actual revenue for the current year.

These are the states making the most on cannabis sales:

State Potential Revenue ($) California 1,086,253,401 Florida 448,740,070 New York 431,141,823 Texas 397,424,206 Michigan 288,183,493 Washington 285,674,135 Illinois 277,576,356 Pennsylvania 244,553,615 Colorado 230,239,177 Ohio 220,827,478 Massachusetts 214,347,227 Georgia 198,400,771 Arizona 183,169,705 North Carolina 182,947,622 Oregon 182,845,089 New Jersey 158,974,353 Indiana 157,009,061 Virginia 139,977,848 Maryland 135,837,117 Tennessee 132,509,552 Minnesota 122,072,389 Missouri 119,222,374 Wisconsin 117,791,078 Nevada 106,255,348 Connecticut 97,696,550 South Carolina 96,680,914 Alabama 92,217,856 Kentucky 83,008,154 Louisiana 81,616,779 Oklahoma 67,680,000 New Mexico 61,692,434 Arkansas 59,314,764 Maine 50,685,850 Iowa 50,183,462 Mississippi 47,304,242 Utah 44,428,908 New Hampshire 44,163,575 Kansas 42,058,743 West Virginia 38,327,540 Nebraska 35,975,930 Rhode Island 35,455,500 Montana 35,142,502 Idaho 33,295,445 Hawaii 28,453,985 Alaska 28,258,632 Vermont 27,313,974 District of Columbia 26,605,996 Delaware 24,566,974 South Dakota 14,270,281 North Dakota 13,231,599 Wyoming 10,054,045

