The American City With The Most Pizza Places

Pizza chains are among the most successful food franchises in America. There are approximately 78,000 pizza stores in the U.S. Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Domino’s, and Little Caesar’s have built huge businesses which have revenue in the billions of dollars a year.

According to one study, the average American eats 46 pizza slices a year. The Washington Post claims Americans eat 100 ares of pizza every day.

While pizza locations seem to be ubiquitous, the number varies considerably from city to city. We picked the city with the most pizza places using data from the Pizza Index 2021, Yelp API, and the US Census Bureau.

The top cities have some interesting features. There are three cities in Florida among the top 10 with the most pizza places: Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Pompano Beach. That just might be because they’re also major tourist destinations, with lots of visitors from other cities where pizza is popular, and looking for casual dining options while enjoying the surf and sun.

Pizza is popular in Colorado which has three spots in the top 10 we looked at as well: Westminster, Centennial, and Longmont. In fact they’re not just in the same state, they’re all less than an hour’s drive from Denver, like nearby Boulder. Maybe people work up an appetite with all the outdoor recreation options in the Rocky Mountains.

To identify the city with the most pizza places, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the number of pizza places per 100K from the Pizza Index 2021 for 259 cities around the country. Total population used to adjust for pizzerias per 100K population was from the US Census Bureau.

The city with the most pizza places is Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which has 95 locations per 100,000. It has a population of 182,437.

