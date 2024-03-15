Best Places to Retire in Florida krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

When considering retirement, most individuals want to choose a location that offers them a stable yet luxurious vacation lifestyle. Many of us work long and hard hours throughout most of our lives so we can finally settle in a lavish area that allows us to enjoy the fruits of our labor. For this reason — and many more — Florida is a popular place for retirees in the United States.

Florida is known for its gorgeous weather that remains warm year-round. In fact, many “snowbirds” who’ve spent most of their lives up north tend to migrate to Florida for its warmth and laid-back lifestyle. Because Florida doesn’t have state income tax, the housing prices in the state also tend to be lower compared to many other U.S. cities. Not only that, but Florida is known for its array of outdoor activities, miles of white sand beaches, various theme parks and attractions, plenty of fishing and golfing opportunities, and so much more.

Before finding your place to settle down, make sure you avoid these massive mistakes you can make getting ready to retire. Then, check out the 15 best places to retire in Florida.

1. Sarasota

Sarasota is a city on the Gulf Coast of Florida just south of Tampa. This city boasts miles of white sand beaches, including the infamous Siesta Key and Lido Beach. Sarasota is best known for its abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful natural scenery as well as attractions like The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, St. Armands Circle (an outdoor mall with over 100 shops), and its vibrant downtown with tons of shopping and restaurants.

Sarasota is a great place to retire, as this location experiences mild winters and gorgeous summers with access to its many beautiful beaches. Not only that, but because it’s located on the Gulf Coast, you can even see the sunset over the ocean — a site that most northeast residents do not get to experience in their home state. Any ocean-lover will feel right at home in Sarasota.

2. Fort Myers

Yet another beautiful place in Florida to consider as your retirement location is Fort Myers. With its moderate temperatures and mild winters, as well as an abundance of sunshine year-round, Fort Myers is both affordable and filled with natural scenery. Located in Southwest Florida, the city offers miles of white sand beaches, countless museums and galleries, and a lively downtown area that merges southern charm with rich history.

Fort Myers is also a city with an eclectic arts and cultural scene, making it the perfect place for a retired artist who wants to get more involved in their local community. Furthermore, due to its location between Tampa and Miami, Fort Myers is a convenient place to live, as you are within a short drive of Florida’s major cities.

3. Tampa

Tampa is a city in Florida located on Tampa Bay, which is along Florida’s Gulf Coast. This city is a major business center and offers miles of waterfront views, a variety of different cuisines, and a vibrant culture and nightlife. It might seem like Tampa is better suited for a younger crowd, but the city is extremely laid-back and consists of various areas ranging from multifamily communities to single-family detached neighborhoods. For those who prefer the hustle and bustle of the city, you can secure your spot downtown along the waterfront. On the other hand, those who would like to settle in a quieter location can choose a home in one of the many peaceful communities away from the downtown city.

There are many reasons individuals decide to retire in Tampa. With easy access to both the city and its many beaches, this peaceful area is actually known as one of the best places to retire in the U.S. as a whole.

4. Pensacola

As the westernmost city in the Florida panhandle, Pensacola features peaceful beaches and year-round festivals for residents and visitors alike. For those looking for an affordable beachfront retirement home, Pensacola is the perfect option, as it offers reasonably-priced living accommodations as well as low taxes for retirees. Not only that, but it also exudes Southern culture and is rich with history.

The city is also home to the Blue Angels, or the flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy. Many individuals also visit Pensacola for its National Naval Aviation Museum and other historic attractions.

5. Port St. Lucie

Sitting along the Atlantic Coast in southern Florida is Port St. Lucie. With its extremely affordable homes, the city is one of the cheapest places to retire — without compromising on beauty and safety. The charming location offers a welcoming community, relaxing beaches, and plenty of parks to visit.

There are also many medical facilities in the area, making it a great location for those with chronic illnesses or anyone who needs ongoing treatment to help manage their health. In fact, Port St. Lucie is actually one of the fastest-growing cities in the entire country, with much of its population being over the age of 60.

6. Ocala

Located in North Central Florida, Ocala is known as the Horse Capital of the World. This city boasts 600 horse farms and countless equestrian attractions and activities, making it the perfect location to retire for those who are passionate about horses. On top of offering gorgeous weather and mild temperatures throughout the winter, Ocala also features a variety of shopping centers and malls.

Ocala also offers residents a low cost of living and provides serene natural landscapes with a laid-back atmosphere. While the city doesn’t sit along the shoreline, if you do want to take a trip to the beach, you can travel about 70 miles toward the Gulf Coast, which is only a bit over an hour of a drive away.

7. Naples

One of the best places to retire in Florida is Naples, which has long been known as a great city to settle down in. This southwest city is located on the Gulf of Mexico and offers residents high-end shopping and an abundance of golf courses. Not only that, but the city is also a top fishing destination, which happens to be a common sport for Florida retirees.

Naples is a sophisticated place that boasts pleasant winter weather and a vibrant arts and culture scene. Though it’s one of the more expensive locations on the list, the sophisticated destination is great for those who have worked their lives to afford a luxurious retirement.

8. Jacksonville

The most populous city in Florida is Jacksonville. Located in northeastern Florida along the Atlantic Coast, Jacksonville is a great place to retire, as it offers miles of white-sand beaches, eclectic neighborhoods, family-friendly destinations, and a variety of shopping and dining experiences.

Jacksonville also boasts waterways and piers that offer incredible fishing to those visiting or living in the area. Not only that, but many golf-loving retirees find themselves settling in Jacksonville for its abundance of scenic golf courses.

9. Lakeland

Just east of Tampa in the Sunshine State is a city called Lakeland. With proximity to cities like Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland is a great place to retire if you’re looking for a more peaceful and affordable location outside of the major cities. Named for its 38 lakes, this Florida city boasts various attractions, from the Munn Park Historic District to the Polk Museum of Art.

Lakeland is also home to both Florida Southern College and Florida Polytechnic University. Despite it being a college town, however, it’s still known to be extremely peaceful and ideal for outdoorsy individuals. Not only that, but Lakeland is also called Swan City for its abundance of white swans. In fact, the swans are actually descendants of a pair that the queen left for Lakeland almost 70 years ago.

According to the Lake Morton Neighborhood Association’s website:

“Lakeland, whose lakes had been home to a varying number of graceful birds since at least 1923, saw its last swan fall victim to an alligator in 1954. Mrs. Robert Pickhardt, a Lakeland native living in England at the time, was familiar with the royal flock of swans on the Thames – birds descended from the original pair given to Richard, he of the lion heart. She inquired about purchasing a pair for Lakeland. Queen Elizabeth, known to be a little tight with a farthing, agreed to send a pair of swans to Lakeland if the city would pay the cost of capture, crating, and shipping, estimated at $300.”

10. Orlando

One of the most popular cities in Florida is Orlando. Located in Central Florida, Orlando is home to tons of theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. In fact, many tourists fly to Orlando specifically for these theme parks and similar attractions

Nevertheless, despite its influx of tourists and high energy, Orlando is still a great place to settle down. The cost of living in Orlando is relatively low for retirees, and many choose to retire in this location as a way to attract their younger family members (like grandchildren) to visit its many attractions. Furthermore, like much of the state, Orlando also has beautiful weather and mild winters year-round.

11. Key West

Key West is an island city that’s part of the Florida Keys and is also Florida’s southernmost point. Just about 90 miles north of Cuba, Key West offers year-round beach weather and vacation hotspots. The city features gorgeous, pastel-colored houses and a vast coral reef, which makes it the ideal destination for snorkeling and diving. In other words, if you’re seeking a tropical-style retirement location, Key West is the perfect place for you

With tons of museums, state parks, fishing opportunities, dining experiences, shopping options, aquariums, and other attractions, you will never run out of things to do in Key West. From basking in its natural scenery to lounging on the beach, Key West provides the perfect lifestyle for any type of retiree — so long as you love the warm weather and ocean.

12. Boca Raton

Situated in southeastern Florida is Boca Raton, a city that boasts various outdoor activities from golfing to lounging on the beach to walking through its many parks. Boca Raton is a great place to retire due to its range of advantages, such as a welcoming community and beautiful housing opportunities. Not only that, but its sunny and warm climate year-round is a dream come true for many retirees, especially those who are coming from a colder climate.

Boca Raton also offers upscale living, vibrant cultures, incredible food, and pristine beaches. However, as a result, there tends to be a higher cost of living in Boca Raton when compared to other locations on this list.

13. St. Petersburg

Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, St. Petersburg is a city in the Tampa Bay area that offers a variety of outdoor activities like golfing, boating, and fishing. Also called the Sunshine City, St. Petersburg boasts award-winning beaches, top-rated restaurants, gorgeous parks, beautiful waterfront properties, and plenty of museums to explore. With so much to do in such a vibrant area, it’s easy to see why many people settle in St. Petersburg, Florida. In fact, the city has a large population of seniors, as well as various accommodations and services for the older population.

Many people say that St. Petersburg merges a city lifestyle with a beachy lifestyle, as it offers big city perks in addition to its white sand and clear water shorelines. Essentially, those who retire in St. Petersburg can experience a little bit of everything life has to offer.

14. St. Augustine

Located on the northeast coast of Florida, St. Augustine is the oldest city in America. It features gorgeous Spanish colonial architecture and countless museums and monuments. Not only that, but it’s also home to some of the most pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches. The city’s culture is both eclectic and vibrant, and there are plenty of retirement communities, luxurious shopping, and dining opportunities.

Retiring in the U.S.’s oldest city offers an unbeatable experience. Specifically, Anastasia State Park in Saint Augustine is a great location for fishing, camping, birdwatching, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

15. Clearwater

Arguably one of the most beautiful and serene cities in Florida is Clearwater. Located in the Tampa Bay area, this city is known for its gorgeous Gulf Coast beaches. In fact, Clearwater Beach is actually located on a barrier island and provides a three-mile stretch of white sand beaches lined with hotels, restaurants, and other real estate. While it’s a popular place to visit as a tourist, it’s also a popular place to retire.

Clearwater experiences ideal weather all year long, meaning your winters will not be brutal and cold. Not only that, but there are a variety of activities for residents, including golfing, fishing, walking along the beach, visiting a museum, and more.

