American Cities with the Most Pizza Places

If you like pizza — and who doesn’t? — then you’re going to like this. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of the cities with the most pizza places, using data from the Pizza Index 2021, Yelp API, and the US Census Bureau.

Our list has some interesting features. There are three cities in Florida among the top 10 with the most pizza places: Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Pompano Beach. That just might be because they’re also major tourist destinations, with lots of visitors from other cities where pizza is popular, and looking for casual dining options while enjoying the surf and sun. (Here are the best road trips to take before summer ends.)

Pizza must be very popular in Colorado, too, which has three spots in the top 10 as well: Westminster, Centennial, and Longmont. In fact they’re not just in the same state, they’re all less than an hour’s drive from Denver. Nearby Boulder is also on the list, at No. 33. Maybe people work up an appetite with all the outdoor recreation options in the Rocky Mountains. (These are the best American cities for hiking.)

Washington, D.C. ranks No. 9 and nearby Arlington and Alexandria in Virginia are also on the list. Maybe running the country is hungry work.

There are also several college towns on the list, including Berkeley, California and Cambridge, Massachusetts, which is hardly a surprise. And while we’re on the subject, Surprise, Arizona ranks No. 21.

To identify the cities with the most pizza places, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the number of pizza places per 100K from the Pizza Index 2021 for 259 cities around the country. Total population used to adjust for pizzerias per 100K population was from the US Census Bureau.