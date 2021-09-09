This American City Has the Most Expensive Pizza

Americans eat an average of 46 slices of pizza a year. The USDA claims that 13% of Americans eat pizza every day. The Washington Post reports that people in the United States eat 100 acres of pizza per day, although that is an extremely odd measurement.

Several of the largest fast-food companies in the country are pizza chains. Pizza Hut ranks sixth in locations, with 18,700. That puts it behind Subway, McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC and Burger King. Domino’s ranks seventh, with just over 17,000 locations. Two large public companies are in the pizza retail business. They are Domino’s and Papa John’s, which have market values of about $19 billion and more than $4 billion, respectively.

24/7 Tempo has identified the U.S. city with the most expensive pizza. The information is drawn from the Pizza Index 2021, published by the financial advisory site Expensivity, which considered the comparative prices of a cheese pizza in 259 cities around the country based on information from MenuWithPrice.

Expensivity considered any offering described as “plain pizza,” “cheese pizza” or “Margherita pizza” but did not differentiate between pies of different sizes. So the averages given reflect the prices of qualifying pizzas of all sizes.



We were surprised to discover that the city with the most expensive pizza is Eau Claire, Wisconsin. That is the Cheese State, which has marketing slogans like “We dream in cheese!” Wisconsin produces more cheddar, brick, Muenster and American cheese than any other state, and yet a cheese pie in Eau Claire costs an average of $15.01.

