This Country Has 60-Cent Pizzas

According to Reuters, a Domino’s pizza in India costs 60 cents. This is driven by inflation. The figure is so cheap because, otherwise, people cannot afford it.



The price is for a seven-inch cheese pizza. (Inflation is causing food prices to skyrocket in these cities.)

In the United States, one pizza with one topping costs $7.99. It has been priced not primarily by inflation, but rather to compete with other pizza chains and stores owned by individuals.



The inflation rate in India, the world’s second-largest country by population, is actually pretty moderate. It has run about 4.5% over the past two months. However, for some of the components of pizza, like wheat, prices are rising much more quickly.



Domino’s is in 80 markets and serves 1 million pizzas a day. That means it operates in countries where inflation is nonexistent and others where inflation is in double digits. Its total store count is about 6,000.



In the most recent quarter, Domino’s reported revenue of just over $1 billion, on which it made $140 million.