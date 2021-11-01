This Is the Thanksgiving Food People Hate the Most

Thanksgiving is only 24 days away. Nevertheless, people started to plan for it weeks or even months ago. After months of travel restrictions, most airlines now operate at full schedules (except those that have too few employees to operate). People have started to buy food early. Among the reasons are that food has become more expensive and some foods have become hard to find. For example, turkey prices have risen 20% since last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index Summary for September showed that the cost of food people eat at home was up 4.5% from last year.

Some food items won’t be missed by many people if they are not available. It is not unusual to see people push away from the table when they are served yams. Some people don’t like turkey, so they serve ham or another substitute instead.

The Thanksgiving 2021 Travel Survey for The Vacationer looked at several aspects for Thanksgiving from how far people traveled to what they intend to spend on travel to where people will eat to how many people will be at the table. The study was done by polling 1,092 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. It was conducted online using SurveyMonkey. The author was Eric Jones, an assistant professor of mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey.

Among the key conclusions of the survey was that 42% of Americans will travel for the holiday. That translates into 109 million adults. There is considerable concern this will translate into another spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over 90% of people will have Thanksgiving dinner at home, or at the home of a relative or friend. A third will attend a dinner with 10 or more people.



After these questions and their answers, the survey turned to which dishes people dislike the most. Cranberry sauce topped the list at 29.92%. Surprisingly, turkey was second at 28.09%. The food that the fewest people dislike is carrots at 12.08%.

