S&P 500
6,623.80
+0.12%
Dow Jones
46,260.90
-0.10%
Nasdaq 100
24,363.40
+0.31%
Russell 2000
2,371.69
-0.10%
FTSE 100
9,551.10
-0.25%
Nikkei 225
48,821.30
+0.21%

Food

Thanksgiving Just Got Very, Very Cheap

Quick Read

  • Thanksgiving food prices have dropped

  • Food inflation has been high.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Thanksgiving Just Got Very, Very Cheap

© Enez Selvi / Shutterstock.com

The cost of Thanksgiving can be measured in several ways. One is the cost of travel. Eighty-two million people will travel more than 50 miles from their homes over the extended weekend.

Another way to measure is what the food costs.

Inflation is still supposed to be a significant problem for consumers. The CPI remains well above the Fed’s 2% target. It is a guess as to whether the Fed will cut it again this year.

Much of inflation is driven by food prices. President Trump says that it has fallen. A large number of consumers say otherwise. The rift is so great that it has affected his popularity, at least based on recent polls.

Thanksgiving meal costs have moved hard against the trend of food expenses. At least that is what the Farm Bureau says, and they are supposed to be the experts.

Each year, the Farm Bureau looks at the price of a dinner. The 40th annual American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving dinner survey found that a table of dishes for 10 people will cost $55.18, down 5% from last year. However, it is up compared to four years ago.

Notably, however, in this age of food price inflation, it is down from last year and the year before. The 2023 figure was $61.17. Last year, it was $58.08. The food in the calculation includes local prices for turkey, cubed stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, frozen peas, fresh cranberries, celery, carrots, pumpkin pie mix and crusts, whipping cream, and whole milk, the FB reports.

Turkey has accounted for the largest share of the dinner expense at 43%. This year, that has dropped to 39%. That is the lowest level since 2000. “This drop in turkey’s cost impact comes from both falling turkey prices and rising costs of sides,” the researchers wrote.

Hidden from most people are the reasons that prices go up and down. One is the supply of each item, which changes each year. The other is last-minute changes in transportation.

Whatever the reason is, Thanksgiving will not add to food costs this year.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Thanksgiving Dinner Cheaper This Year Than in 2015
Paul Ausick | Nov 17, 2016

Thanksgiving Dinner Cheaper This Year Than in 2015

The national average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 this year has dropped slightly year over…
Price of Thanksgiving Dinner Rises Only a Penny
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 21, 2019

Price of Thanksgiving Dinner Rises Only a Penny

When the prices of all the items on the menu for a Thanksgiving dinner are added together, they will rise…
This Is the Thanksgiving Food People Hate the Most
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 1, 2021

This Is the Thanksgiving Food People Hate the Most

A recent analysis reveals which Thanksgiving dishes people liked the least.
Jon C. Ogg | Nov 23, 2010

Thanksgiving Gets More Expensive This Year All Around

The cost of Thanksgiving is going to be higher for 2010.  There is often no better comparison than any fixed…
Jon C. Ogg | Nov 10, 2011

Double-Digit Price Gains for Thanksgiving 2011, Inflation in Turkey & Gas

Everyone loves the holidays and spending time off with the family (well, almost everyone), but no seems to like it…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 23, 2015

Thanksgiving Meal Costs Rise 3%

A Thanksgiving meal this year will cost about 3% more than last year.
This Is the Thanksgiving Food People Hate the Most
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 25, 2021

This Is the Thanksgiving Food People Hate the Most

Thanksgiving is only two days away. Nevertheless, people started to plan for it weeks or even months ago, buying the…
Mike Sauter | Nov 19, 2012

Two Foods Making Thanksgiving Pricey This Year

ThinkstockFor the average American heading to the supermarket to buy Thanksgiving dinner, bringing a $50 bill should do the trick.…
Mike Sauter | Nov 10, 2011

The Ten Foods Making Thanksgiving Much More Expensive

The cost of a standard American Thanksgiving dinner keeps rising. In 2001, the holiday meal cost $35.04. This upcoming holiday,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ross Stores
ROST Vol: 7,818,610
+$13.50
+8.41%
$174.00
Align Technology
ALGN Vol: 1,813,967
+$9.75
+7.34%
$142.56
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 4,743,748
+$6.77
+7.14%
$101.62
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 11,030,422
+$1.41
+7.08%
$21.32
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 5,410,300
+$9.39
+6.84%
$146.71

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 44,829,839
-$11.93
5.66%
$198.76
Vistra
VST Vol: 6,302,531
-$5.20
2.99%
$168.59
L3Harris Technologies
LHX Vol: 1,694,662
-$6.44
2.27%
$277.78
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,947,624
-$7.67
2.22%
$338.11
CrowdStrike
CRWD Vol: 3,062,998
-$10.64
2.12%
$490.67