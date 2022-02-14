This Food Has the Most Environmental Impact

As the temperature in the Arctic soared above 100 degrees Fahrenheit last year, ocean levels rise, drought affects city water supplies and helps create vast wildfires, and some cities became barely habitable because of heat and floods, a number of the world’s largest nations have agreed to efforts to slow or stop increases in the world’s surface temperature. The Paris Agreement, signed by almost every nation, binds them to actions that will keep the temperature from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures. Some scientists believe that actions that are too slow make that impossible.

Fossil fuels usually are considered the primary culprit behind rising temperatures. While this is partially true, it is not the entire story. Producing some of the most popular foods and beverages in the world is extremely damaging to the environment.

To find the food with the worst environmental impact, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from “Reducing food’s environmental impacts through producers and consumers,” published in Science magazine in 2018. Foods are ranked by greenhouse gas emissions in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalents per kilogram of food product.

Impacts from food production include water use and water pollution, depletion of natural resources, greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollutants.



Rice, for example, provides 20% of the world’s calories intake, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Brown rice also has certain beneficial nutrients, according to Cleveland Clinic. But rice production generates methane emissions and uses a lot of water during its production. Microbes in flooded rice paddies produce methane, and some of that is emitted into the atmosphere. Per nutritional unit, 1,000 kcal, rice has a much lower environmental impact.