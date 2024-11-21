These Are the Gangs to Worry About in Every State Canva | Adalat Naghiyev from Pexels and DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature

Recent developments in gang activity across the United States are demonstrating an alarming trend of violence, among other things. Major cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and Los Angeles are witnessing an increase in gang-related incidents. This has Americans across the board concerned to say the least.

Many of these gangs have evolved past the drug trade and violence that they have been known for in the past. As technology has improved, many have adapted with the times. Now, there’s more incidents of identity theft and fraud.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at gangs within the United States. To determine the recognized gangs in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World Population Review’s “Gangs by State” report. World Population review is a data-driven site that provides current and historical population figures, along with other related statistics. We ordered the states alphabetically and included a list of the recognized gangs in each state, as well as each state’s population, poverty rate, and labor force participation.

Here is a look at the recognized gangs in each state:

Why Are We Covering This?

Covering gang activity in each state is important to make known the extent of gang influence and the security challenges communities face. This helps in understanding the socio-economic conditions that contribute to gang proliferation and the impact on public safety, health, and local economies.

Alabama

Recognized gangs in state: All Profits Gang, The Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, Bloods, Crips

5,143,030 – #24 out of 50 Poverty rate: 16.1% – #7 out of 50

16.1% – #7 out of 50 Labor force participation: 57.4% – #47 out of 50

Alaska

Recognized gangs in state: Crips, Hells Angels Motorcycle Club

733,536 – #48 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.5% – #39 out of 50

10.5% – #39 out of 50 Labor force participation: 66.2% – #11 out of 50

Arizona

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Phoeniquera, Phoenix gangs, WBP, Doble Gang

7,497,000 – #14 out of 50 Poverty rate: 12.8% – #19 out of 50

12.8% – #19 out of 50 Labor force participation: 62.1% – #30 out of 50

Arkansas

Recognized gangs in state: Almighty Vice Lord Nation, Bloods, Crips, Dixie Mafia, Hoover’s Folk Nation, Outlaws Motorcycle Club, Rufus Buck Gang, Sons of Silence

3,089,060 – #33 out of 50 Poverty rate: 16.3% – #6 out of 50

16.3% – #6 out of 50 Labor force participation: 58.5% – #44 out of 50

California

Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street Gang, 38th Street Gang, Aryan Brotherhood, Bloods, Crips, MS-13, Norteños, Sureños

38,889,800 – #1 out of 50 Poverty rate: 12.3% – #21 out of 50

12.3% – #21 out of 50 Labor force participation: 62.1% – #30 out of 50

Colorado

Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street gang, 211 Crew, 303 Mafia, Bloods, Gallant Knights Insane, Inca Boyz, North Side Mafia, Rollin’ 30s, Tre 31st, Tre Duce, Tre Tre Crips, Tre Tre Finest

5,914,180 – #21 out of 50 Poverty rate: 9.7% – #47 out of 50

9.7% – #47 out of 50 Labor force participation: 68.8% – #7 out of 50

Connecticut

Recognized gangs in state: 20 Luv, Latin Kings, Los Solidos, Ñeta

3,625,650 – #29 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.1% – #45 out of 50

10.1% – #45 out of 50 Labor force participation: 64.8% – #18 out of 50

Delaware

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings, Mexican gang, MGS Gang

1,044,320 – #45 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.6% – #29 out of 50

11.6% – #29 out of 50 Labor force participation: 60.7% – #38 out of 50

Florida

Recognized gangs in state: Bonanno Crime Family, Gambino Family, Genovese Crime Family, Lucchese Crime Family, La Raza Nation, Latin Kings, Sarasota Assassination Society, Sons of Silence, Trafficante Crime Family, Zoe Pound

22,975,900 – #3 out of 50 Poverty rate: 13.1% – #17 out of 50

13.1% – #17 out of 50 Labor force participation: 60.0% – #40 out of 50

Georgia

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Vice Lords

11,145,300 – #8 out of 50 Poverty rate: 14.0% – #12 out of 50

14.0% – #12 out of 50 Labor force participation: 61.5% – #36 out of 50

Hawaii

Recognized gangs in state: 99 Street Halawa Mob Crips, Awanei (AWZ), The Company, Kam4 projects, the MDubbz (Mayor Wright), the Parccyde Sons of Samoa Crips, Palolo projects and few hoods in Waipahu like AniAni (Awoodz), Pupuole (PuTown)

1,430,880 – #40 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.2% – #33 out of 50

11.2% – #33 out of 50 Labor force participation: 60.3% – #39 out of 50

Idaho

Recognized gangs in state: Assorted biker gangs, Bloods, Crips, Norteños, Sureños, white supremacist gangs

1,990,460 – #37 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.0% – #36 out of 50

11.0% – #36 out of 50 Labor force participation: 63.3% – #26 out of 50

Illinois

Recognized gangs in state: Black Disciples, Black P Stones, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings

12,516,900 – #6 out of 50 Poverty rate: 12.1% – #25 out of 50

12.1% – #25 out of 50 Labor force participation: 64.6% – #19 out of 50

Indiana

Recognized gangs in state: 2100 Arlington, Bad Newz, Brook Side, Crew Life, Cross Town, Gangstaville, Gangster Disciples, Sons of Silence, Vice Lords, Wild Life

6,892,120 – #17 out of 50 Poverty rate: 12.2% – #23 out of 50

12.2% – #23 out of 50 Labor force participation: 64.1% – #23 out of 50

Iowa

Recognized gangs in state: C Block, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Vice Lords

3,214,320 – #31 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.1% – #34 out of 50

11.1% – #34 out of 50 Labor force participation: 69.0% – #5 out of 50

Kansas

Recognized gangs in state: The 51st Street Crips, Bloods, Crips, Sureños

2,944,380 – #34 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.7% – #28 out of 50

11.7% – #28 out of 50 Labor force participation: 67.1% – #9 out of 50

Kentucky

Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Gangster Disciples, Kansas City Crime Family, Latin Kings, Simon City Royals, Vice Lords and subsets

4,540,740 – #26 out of 50 Poverty rate: 16.5% – #5 out of 50

16.5% – #5 out of 50 Labor force participation: 58.2% – #45 out of 50

Louisiana

Recognized gangs in state: The 3-N-G Gang, The Bandidos, Outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs)

4,559,480 – #25 out of 50 Poverty rate: 19.6% – #1 out of 50

19.6% – #1 out of 50 Labor force participation: 59.6% – #42 out of 50

Maine

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, East Side Til I Die, FSU, Latin Kings, Maine Elements, Neta, P-Town Soldiers/Bitches, The Portland Boys, Surenos 13, Tiny Rascals Gang, TRU, Unauthorized Outlaws, Underground Thugs, Urban Boys for Life

1,402,110 – #42 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.5% – #30 out of 50

11.5% – #30 out of 50 Labor force participation: 59.5% – #43 out of 50

Maryland

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, MS-13

6,196,520 – #19 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.3% – #41 out of 50

10.3% – #41 out of 50 Labor force participation: 65.5% – #13 out of 50

Massachusetts

Recognized gangs in state: The Hells Angels (HAMC) aka the “Red & White”, the Outlaws aka the “Black & White”, Lenox Street Boys

7,020,060 – #16 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.4% – #40 out of 50

10.4% – #40 out of 50 Labor force participation: 65.0% – #16 out of 50

Michigan

Recognized gangs in state: Playboy Gangster Crips, Seven Mile Bloods

10,041,200 – #10 out of 50 Poverty rate: 13.1% – #17 out of 50

13.1% – #17 out of 50 Labor force participation: 61.8% – #34 out of 50

Minnesota

Recognized gangs in state: Black P Stones, Bloods, Bogus Boys, Crips, Family Mob, Gangster Disciples, Mara-Sulvatrucha, Native Mob, One Nine’s, Purple Brothers, Somali Hot Boyz, Stick Up Boys, Sureños, Taliban, Vatos Locos, Vice Lords

5,761,530 – #22 out of 50 Poverty rate: 9.3% – #48 out of 50

9.3% – #48 out of 50 Labor force participation: 69.2% – #4 out of 50

Mississippi

Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Gangster Disciples, Kansas City Crime Family, Latin Kings, Simon City Royals, Vice Lords and subsets

2,940,450 – #35 out of 50 Poverty rate: 19.4% – #2 out of 50

19.4% – #2 out of 50 Labor force participation: 54.6% – #50 out of 50

Missouri

Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Circle, Family Values, Joplin Honkys, Missouri Aryan Brotherhood, Norteños, Peckerwood Midwest and Sacred Separatist Group

6,215,140 – #18 out of 50 Poverty rate: 12.7% – #20 out of 50

12.7% – #20 out of 50 Labor force participation: 64.5% – #21 out of 50

Montana

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Dine Pride, Native Pride, Norteños, Sureños, Warrior Society

1,142,750 – #43 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.9% – #27 out of 50

11.9% – #27 out of 50 Labor force participation: 63.6% – #25 out of 50

Nebraska

Recognized gangs in state: Airport Crips, Bloods, Cooper Park Locos, Hells Angels MC, Vice Lords

1,988,700 – #38 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.8% – #37 out of 50

10.8% – #37 out of 50 Labor force participation: 70.0% – #3 out of 50

Nevada

Recognized gangs in state: 311 Boyz, the Crips, Gersons’, Playboys

3,210,930 – #32 out of 50 Poverty rate: 14.1% – #11 out of 50

14.1% – #11 out of 50 Labor force participation: 61.7% – #35 out of 50

New Hampshire

Recognized gangs in state: Bay State Skinheads, Bloods, Brothers of the White Warriors, Chinese Mafia, Combatants, Crips, Diamond Kings, Dominions, Folk, Gangster Disciples, Hells Angels MC, Iron Eagles MC, Juggalos, Kaotic Kings of Destruction, Latin Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Milford & Company, Mountain Men MC, MS-13, Nine Trey Bloods, Outlaws MC, Pagans MC, Red Villain Gangstas, Rough Riders, Sureños, Trinitarios,

1,405,100 – #41 out of 50 Poverty rate: 7.2% – #50 out of 50

7.2% – #50 out of 50 Labor force participation: 65.4% – #14 out of 50

New Jersey

Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street, 230 Boys, Bloods, Brick Squad, Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, Rollin 60s Crips, Trintarios, So Icey Boys

9,320,860 – #11 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.2% – #43 out of 50

10.2% – #43 out of 50 Labor force participation: 66.1% – #12 out of 50

New Mexico

Recognized gangs in state: 72 Gang, Bandidos, Brew Town Locos, Hells Angels, Los Carnales prison gangs, Los Demonos, Los Padillas, Los Sureños and Juaritos, Memphis Boys, Servalle Pajarito, Sinaloa Cartel, West Siders

2,115,270 – #36 out of 50 Poverty rate: 18.4% – #3 out of 50

18.4% – #3 out of 50 Labor force participation: 57.4% – #47 out of 50

New York

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Five Prisoners, Latin Kings, Mac Baller Brims, Matatones, Nietas, Rat Hunters, Silenciosos, Zulu Nation,

19,469,200 – #4 out of 50 Poverty rate: 13.9% – #13 out of 50

13.9% – #13 out of 50 Labor force participation: 62.0% – #32 out of 50

North Carolina

Recognized gangs in state: Asian Gangs, Bloods and Crips, Folk Nation, The Hidden Valley Kings, Hispanic Gangs, People Nation

10,975,000 – #9 out of 50 Poverty rate: 13.4% – #15 out of 50

13.4% – #15 out of 50 Labor force participation: 61.2% – #37 out of 50

North Dakota

Recognized gangs in state: Boyz, Native Mob, North Side Gangster Disciples, the North Side Family, the Rapid City Journal

788,940 – #47 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.1% – #34 out of 50

11.1% – #34 out of 50 Labor force participation: 70.5% – #1 out of 50

Ohio

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods and Crips, Columbus Ohio gangs, The Executioners

11,812,200 – #7 out of 50 Poverty rate: 13.4% – #15 out of 50

13.4% – #15 out of 50 Labor force participation: 62.5% – #27 out of 50

Oklahoma

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods / Piru, Crips, Folk Nation, Outlaw Motorcycle Bikers (OMG), Peoples Nation, Sureño’s, White Supremacist, Hoover Crips

4,088,380 – #28 out of 50 Poverty rate: 15.6% – #8 out of 50

15.6% – #8 out of 50 Labor force participation: 62.3% – #28 out of 50

Oregon

Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Nation, Bloods, Crips, European Kindred, Hoovers, Latin Kings

4,227,340 – #27 out of 50 Poverty rate: 12.2% – #23 out of 50

12.2% – #23 out of 50 Labor force participation: 61.9% – #33 out of 50

Pennsylvania

Recognized gangs in state: The Breed Motorcycle Club, Bufalino Crime Family, the Flathead Gang, Juggalo Gangs, Keystone United, Latin Kings, Motorcycle Club, Outlaws Motorcycle Club, Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, Pittsburgh Crime Family, Polish-American Organized Crime, Sadistic Souls, Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club, Sons of Satan MC, Trinitarios, Watlocks Motorcycle Club

12,951,300 – #5 out of 50 Poverty rate: 12.1% – #25 out of 50

12.1% – #25 out of 50 Labor force participation: 62.3% – #28 out of 50

Rhode Island

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Eastside, Latin Kings, Southside, Taylor Street, Trinitarios, Westend

1,098,080 – #44 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.4% – #31 out of 50

11.4% – #31 out of 50 Labor force participation: 63.9% – #24 out of 50

South Carolina

Recognized gangs in state: Charlie Town Clique, G-Shine, Insane Gangster Disciples, Mafia Gangster Disciples

5,464,160 – #23 out of 50 Poverty rate: 14.6% – #9 out of 50

14.6% – #9 out of 50 Labor force participation: 57.8% – #46 out of 50

South Dakota

Recognized gangs in state: Boyz, Native Mob, North Side Family, North Side Gangster Disciples, the Rapid City Journal

928,767 – #46 out of 50 Poverty rate: 12.3% – #21 out of 50

12.3% – #21 out of 50 Labor force participation: 69.0% – #5 out of 50

Tennessee

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods and Crips, Gangster Disciples, Mara Salvatrucha, Vice Lords

7,204,000 – #15 out of 50 Poverty rate: 13.6% – #14 out of 50

13.6% – #14 out of 50 Labor force participation: 59.9% – #41 out of 50

Texas

Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, Aryan Circle, Bandidos, Barrio Azteca, Bloods (various cliques), Crips (various cliques), Latin Kings, Texas Mexican Mafia, Texas Syndicate

30,976,800 – #2 out of 50 Poverty rate: 14.2% – #10 out of 50

14.2% – #10 out of 50 Labor force participation: 64.2% – #22 out of 50

Utah

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Norteños, Soldiers Of Aryan Culture, Sureños

3,417,730 – #30 out of 50 Poverty rate: 8.6% – #49 out of 50

8.6% – #49 out of 50 Labor force participation: 70.4% – #2 out of 50

Vermont

Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings, Street Gangs

647,818 – #49 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.3% – #41 out of 50

10.3% – #41 out of 50 Labor force participation: 64.9% – #17 out of 50

Virginia

Recognized gangs in state: 13th Gang, 2 Times, 400, 9 Boyz, Black Disciples, Broad Rock Boys, Dead Man Incorporated, Dolow Crips, Double II Bloods, F@#$ the Opps (FTO), Gangster Disciples, Hells Angels, Los Lobos, Nine Trey Bloods, OTF (Only the Family), Rollin 30 Crips, MS-13, Mongols, Outkast, Pagans, Sex Money Murder Blood, Sureno 13, Wheels of Soul, Young Guns

8,752,300 – #12 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.2% – #43 out of 50

10.2% – #43 out of 50 Labor force participation: 67.3% – #8 out of 50

Washington

Recognized gangs in state: Amigos, Bandidos, Brother Speed, Canyon Riders, Destralos, Free Souls, Ghost Riders, Gypsy Jokers, Hells Angels, Hombres, Iron Horseman, Mongols, Nomads, Outsiders, Resurrection, Unforgiven, Warriors

7,841,280 – #13 out of 50 Poverty rate: 9.9% – #46 out of 50

9.9% – #46 out of 50 Labor force participation: 64.6% – #19 out of 50

West Virginia

Recognized gangs in state: Apache, Avengers, Barbarians, Bloods, Brothers of the Wheel, Ghost Ryders/Riders, Lost Souls

1,766,110 – #39 out of 50 Poverty rate: 16.8% – #4 out of 50

16.8% – #4 out of 50 Labor force participation: 55.7% – #49 out of 50

Wisconsin

Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Imperial Gangsters, Insane Unknowns, Latin Kings, Spanish Cobras, Vice Lords

5,931,370 – #20 out of 50 Poverty rate: 10.8% – #37 out of 50

10.8% – #37 out of 50 Labor force participation: 66.8% – #10 out of 50

Wyoming

Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Nation, Bandidos, Blood, Hells Angels, the Ku Klux Klan, Mongols

586,485 – #50 out of 50 Poverty rate: 11.4% – #31 out of 50

11.4% – #31 out of 50 Labor force participation: 65.4% – #14 out of 50