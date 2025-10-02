The Gangs To Worry About In Every US State

Crime
By
Austin Smith
Oct 2, 2025
The Trump administration has made headlines in recent weeks for deporting men from Venezuela to an extremely harsh prison facility in El Salvador. President Trump has claimed the men deported were linked to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang he suggested was connected to President Nicolás Maduro. However, a May 2025 memo published by the New York Times and verified by press freedom groups disputes this, confirming that Tren de Aragua operates independently and has no formal ties to the Venezuelan government.
Tren de Aragua has quickly spread across the country, now affecting states such as New York, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, and Maryland, highlighting the growing challenge law enforcement faces in controlling violent gangs.
To determine the recognized gangs in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World Population Review’s “Gangs by State” report. World Population review is a data-driven site that provides current and historical population figures, along with other related statistics. We ordered the states alphabetically and included a list of the recognized gangs in each state, as well as each state’s population, poverty rate, and labor force participation.
June 2025: U.S. ICE reported deportations of over 100 Venezuelan nationals suspected of gang ties, with many sent to El Salvador’s high-security prison facilities.
July 2025: FBI Director testified before Congress that Tren de Aragua’s expansion into at least 10 states poses a “priority-level” organized crime threat alongside MS-13.
This post was updated October 2nd, 2025 to reflect the recently released memo on Tren de Aragua, and recent statements by the FBI.
Covering gang activity in each state is important to make known the extent of gang influence and the security challenges communities face. This helps in understanding the socio-economic conditions that contribute to gang proliferation and the impact on public safety, health, and local economies.
The image featured for this article is © Canva | Adalat Naghiyev from Pexels and DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature
