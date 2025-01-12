These US Cities Are Riddled With the Most Gun Crime Jeff McCollough / iStock via Getty Images

Fatal gun violence has been steadily rising in the U.S. for nearly a decade. In both 2022 and 2021, the two most recent years of available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 48,000 Americans were killed by a firearm. This figure is up from fewer than 40,000 in 2019, and fewer than 34,000 in 2014.

But when it comes to criminal misuse of firearms, incidents resulting in death are only the tip of the iceberg. Data from the federal government shows that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, traced nearly 70,000 firearms connected to either assault, attempted murder, burglary, drug trafficking, or robbery in 2023 alone — in addition to hundreds of thousands more to assist in other criminal investigations. (Here is a look at the state with the most registered weapons per capita.)

While criminal activity involving firearms can occur in any community and in every corner of the country, gun related crimes tend to be especially concentrated in certain places. Nearly 20% of the more than 400,000 firearms traced by the ATF in 2023 were recovered in one of just 12 U.S. cities.

Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. cities with the most gun crime. We reviewed the number of reported firearm tracings in all cities with available data, and adjusted that figure for population with five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. To focus on large urban areas, only cities with populations of at least 60,000 were considered.

Among the cities on this list, the estimated gun crime rate ranges from about 50 incidents per 10,000 people, to over 160 per 10,000. For context, the estimated national gun crime rate was 12.3 per 10,000 in 2023. A majority of cities on this list — 32 out of 50 — are in the South. Another 14 are in the Midwest, three are in the West, and only one is in the Northeast. (Here is a look at the gun laws in each state.)

While the relationship between crime and economic conditions is complicated, areas with high levels of serious financial hardship often have higher than average crime rates. Only two cities on this list have a poverty rate below the comparable 12.4% U.S. poverty rate, according to five-year ACS estimates — and in 10 of the remaining cities, the poverty rate is at least twice as high as the comparable national rate.

It is important to note that gun tracings are only an approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.

Why It Matters

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traced over 400,000 firearms across the 50 states in 2023, suggesting a gun crime rate of about 12.3 incidents for every 10,000 people. Among wealthy, highly developed countries, criminal use of firearms is a uniquely American problem — and according to the ATF, the most common gun-related offenses include robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and homicide. These, as well as other gun crimes, are especially common in certain parts of the country.

​​50. Houston, Texas

Est. gun crime rate in Houston; 2023: 54.7 for every 10,000 people

54.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Houston; 2023: 12,586

12,586 Houston population: 2,300,419

2,300,419 Poverty rate in Westminster: 19.7%

49. Fort Smith, Arkansas

Est. gun crime rate in Fort Smith; 2023: 55.1 for every 10,000 people

55.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Fort Smith; 2023: 493

493 Fort Smith population: 89,496

89,496 Poverty rate in Westminster: 18.3%

48. Augusta, Georgia

Est. gun crime rate in Augusta; 2023: 55.5 for every 10,000 people

55.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Augusta; 2023: 1,119

1,119 Augusta population: 201,504

201,504 Poverty rate in Westminster: 21.1%

47. Topeka, Kansas

Est. gun crime rate in Topeka; 2023: 55.9 for every 10,000 people

55.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Topeka; 2023: 705

705 Topeka population: 126,103

126,103 Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.6%

46. Miami, Florida

Est. gun crime rate in Miami; 2023: 56.0 for every 10,000 people

56.0 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Miami; 2023: 2,501

2,501 Miami population: 446,663

446,663 Poverty rate in Westminster: 19.2%

45. Rapid City, South Dakota

Est. gun crime rate in Rapid City; 2023: 56.2 for every 10,000 people

56.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Rapid City; 2023: 432

432 Rapid City population: 76,836

76,836 Poverty rate in Westminster: 13.3%

44. Camden, New Jersey

Est. gun crime rate in Camden; 2023: 56.8 for every 10,000 people

56.8 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Camden; 2023: 406

406 Camden population: 71,471

71,471 Poverty rate in Westminster: 28.5%

43. Wilmington, Delaware

Est. gun crime rate in Wilmington; 2023: 57.4 for every 10,000 people

57.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Wilmington; 2023: 408

408 Wilmington population: 71,124

71,124 Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.2%

42. Indianapolis, Indiana

Est. gun crime rate in Indianapolis; 2023: 57.6 for every 10,000 people

57.6 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Indianapolis; 2023: 5,082

5,082 Indianapolis population: 882,043

882,043 Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.7%

41. Macon, Georgia

Est. gun crime rate in Macon; 2023: 57.9 for every 10,000 people

57.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Macon; 2023: 906

906 Macon population: 156,543

156,543 Poverty rate in Westminster: 24.8%

40. Mesquite, Texas

Est. gun crime rate in Mesquite; 2023: 58.7 for every 10,000 people

58.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Mesquite; 2023: 873

873 Mesquite population: 148,848

148,848 Poverty rate in Westminster: 12.4%

39. Wilmington, North Carolina

Est. gun crime rate in Wilmington; 2023: 60.7 for every 10,000 people

60.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Wilmington; 2023: 720

720 Wilmington population: 118,578

118,578 Poverty rate in Westminster: 16.3%

38. Newport News, Virginia

Est. gun crime rate in Newport News; 2023: 61.2 for every 10,000 people

61.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Newport News; 2023: 1,131

1,131 Newport News population: 184,774

184,774 Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.1%

37. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Est. gun crime rate in Winston-Salem; 2023: 62.6 for every 10,000 people

62.6 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Winston-Salem; 2023: 1,571

1,571 Winston-Salem population: 250,887

250,887 Poverty rate in Westminster: 17.9%

36. Greensboro, North Carolina

Est. gun crime rate in Greensboro; 2023: 62.8 for every 10,000 people

62.8 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Greensboro; 2023: 1,874

1,874 Greensboro population: 298,564

298,564 Poverty rate in Westminster: 18.4%

35. Hoover, Alabama

Est. gun crime rate in Hoover; 2023: 63.2 for every 10,000 people

63.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Hoover; 2023: 584

584 Hoover population: 92,401

92,401 Poverty rate in Westminster: 5.3%

34. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Est. gun crime rate in Milwaukee; 2023: 66.4 for every 10,000 people

66.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Milwaukee; 2023: 3,781

3,781 Milwaukee population: 569,756

569,756 Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.3%

33. Tampa, Florida

Est. gun crime rate in Tampa; 2023: 67.1 for every 10,000 people

67.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Tampa; 2023: 2,638

2,638 Tampa population: 393,389

393,389 Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.9%

32. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Est. gun crime rate in Chattanooga; 2023: 67.2 for every 10,000 people

67.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Chattanooga; 2023: 1,229

1,229 Chattanooga population: 182,832

182,832 Poverty rate in Westminster: 17.6%

31. Las Vegas, Nevada

Est. gun crime rate in Las Vegas; 2023: 67.5 for every 10,000 people

67.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Las Vegas; 2023: 4,395

4,395 Las Vegas population: 650,873

650,873 Poverty rate in Westminster: 14.2%

30. San Bernardino, California

Est. gun crime rate in San Bernardino; 2023: 68.5 for every 10,000 people

68.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in San Bernardino; 2023: 1,519

1,519 San Bernardino population: 221,774

221,774 Poverty rate in Westminster: 19.5%

29. Huntsville, Alabama

Est. gun crime rate in Huntsville; 2023: 69.1 for every 10,000 people

69.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Huntsville; 2023: 1,513

1,513 Huntsville population: 218,814

218,814 Poverty rate in Westminster: 13.8%

28. Cleveland, Ohio

Est. gun crime rate in Cleveland; 2023: 69.4 for every 10,000 people

69.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Cleveland; 2023: 2,551

2,551 Cleveland population: 367,523

367,523 Poverty rate in Westminster: 30.8%

27. Shreveport, Louisiana

Est. gun crime rate in Shreveport; 2023: 70.1 for every 10,000 people

70.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Shreveport; 2023: 1,287

1,287 Shreveport population: 183,483

183,483 Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.6%

26. Gary, Indiana

Est. gun crime rate in Gary; 2023: 72.2 for every 10,000 people

72.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Gary; 2023: 495

495 Gary population: 68,604

68,604 Poverty rate in Westminster: 32.9%

25. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Est. gun crime rate in Baton Rouge; 2023: 72.7 for every 10,000 people

72.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Baton Rouge; 2023: 1,627

1,627 Baton Rouge population: 223,699

223,699 Poverty rate in Westminster: 25.0%

24. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Est. gun crime rate in Lake Charles; 2023: 73.2 for every 10,000 people

73.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Lake Charles; 2023: 598

598 Lake Charles population: 81,679

81,679 Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.2%

23. Richmond, Virginia

Est. gun crime rate in Richmond; 2023: 73.3 for every 10,000 people

73.3 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Richmond; 2023: 1,668

1,668 Richmond population: 227,595

227,595 Poverty rate in Westminster: 18.8%

22. South Bend, Indiana

Est. gun crime rate in South Bend; 2023: 75.0 for every 10,000 people

75.0 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in South Bend; 2023: 772

772 South Bend population: 102,866

102,866 Poverty rate in Westminster: 22.6%

21. Mobile, Alabama

Est. gun crime rate in Mobile; 2023: 75.5 for every 10,000 people

75.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Mobile; 2023: 1,398

1,398 Mobile population: 185,097

185,097 Poverty rate in Westminster: 18.9%

20. Knoxville, Tennessee

Est. gun crime rate in Knoxville; 2023: 76.9 for every 10,000 people

76.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Knoxville; 2023: 1,490

1,490 Knoxville population: 193,721

193,721 Poverty rate in Westminster: 20.5%

19. Cincinnati, Ohio

Est. gun crime rate in Cincinnati; 2023: 77.0 for every 10,000 people

77.0 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Cincinnati; 2023: 2,383

2,383 Cincinnati population: 309,595

309,595 Poverty rate in Westminster: 24.5%

18. New Orleans, Louisiana

Est. gun crime rate in New Orleans; 2023: 77.5 for every 10,000 people

77.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in New Orleans; 2023: 2,915

2,915 New Orleans population: 376,035

376,035 Poverty rate in Westminster: 22.6%

17. Fort Myers, Florida

Est. gun crime rate in Fort Myers; 2023: 78.2 for every 10,000 people

78.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Fort Myers; 2023: 717

717 Fort Myers population: 91,730

91,730 Poverty rate in Westminster: 16.8%

16. Atlanta, Georgia

Est. gun crime rate in Atlanta; 2023: 81.7 for every 10,000 people

81.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Atlanta; 2023: 4,080

4,080 Atlanta population: 499,287

499,287 Poverty rate in Westminster: 17.9%

15. Birmingham, Alabama

Est. gun crime rate in Birmingham; 2023: 84.4 for every 10,000 people

84.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Birmingham; 2023: 1,682

1,682 Birmingham population: 199,322

199,322 Poverty rate in Westminster: 25.2%

14. Chino Hills, California

Est. gun crime rate in Chino Hills; 2023: 85.4 for every 10,000 people

85.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Chino Hills; 2023: 666

666 Chino Hills population: 78,024

78,024 Poverty rate in Westminster: 6.9%

13. West Palm Beach, Florida

Est. gun crime rate in West Palm Beach; 2023: 85.5 for every 10,000 people

85.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in West Palm Beach; 2023: 1,022

1,022 West Palm Beach population: 119,508

119,508 Poverty rate in Westminster: 14.8%

12. Fargo, North Dakota

Est. gun crime rate in Fargo; 2023: 86.3 for every 10,000 people

86.3 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Fargo; 2023: 1,114

1,114 Fargo population: 129,064

129,064 Poverty rate in Westminster: 12.8%

11. Memphis, Tennessee

Est. gun crime rate in Memphis; 2023: 91.6 for every 10,000 people

91.6 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Memphis; 2023: 5,760

5,760 Memphis population: 629,063

629,063 Poverty rate in Westminster: 22.5%

10. Flint, Michigan

Est. gun crime rate in Flint; 2023: 93.0 for every 10,000 people

93.0 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Flint; 2023: 752

752 Flint population: 80,835

80,835 Poverty rate in Westminster: 34.4%

9. Greenville, North Carolina

Est. gun crime rate in Greenville; 2023: 95.9 for every 10,000 people

95.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Greenville; 2023: 849

849 Greenville population: 88,540

88,540 Poverty rate in Westminster: 24.5%

8. Dayton, Ohio

Est. gun crime rate in Dayton; 2023: 96.8 for every 10,000 people

96.8 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Dayton; 2023: 1,324

1,324 Dayton population: 136,741

136,741 Poverty rate in Westminster: 27.1%

7. Detroit, Michigan

Est. gun crime rate in Detroit; 2023: 97.4 for every 10,000 people

97.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Detroit; 2023: 6,200

6,200 Detroit population: 636,644

636,644 Poverty rate in Westminster: 31.5%

6. North Charleston, South Carolina

Est. gun crime rate in North Charleston; 2023: 104.4 for every 10,000 people

104.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in North Charleston; 2023: 1,226

1,226 North Charleston population: 117,460

117,460 Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.5%

5. Saint Louis, Missouri

Est. gun crime rate in Saint Louis; 2023: 115.7 for every 10,000 people

115.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Saint Louis; 2023: 3,392

3,392 Saint Louis population: 293,109

293,109 Poverty rate in Westminster: 19.8%

4. Orlando, Florida

Est. gun crime rate in Orlando; 2023: 122.6 for every 10,000 people

122.6 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Orlando; 2023: 3,822

3,822 Orlando population: 311,732

311,732 Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.5%

3. Muncie, Indiana

Est. gun crime rate in Muncie; 2023: 138.4 for every 10,000 people

138.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Muncie; 2023: 896

896 Muncie population: 64,739

64,739 Poverty rate in Westminster: 29.6%

2. Columbia, South Carolina

Est. gun crime rate in Columbia; 2023: 150.7 for every 10,000 people

150.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Columbia; 2023: 2,080

2,080 Columbia population: 138,019

138,019 Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.3%

1. Marietta, Georgia

Est. gun crime rate in Marietta; 2023: 163.5 for every 10,000 people

163.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Marietta; 2023: 1,010

1,010 Marietta population: 61,773

61,773 Poverty rate in Westminster: 12.7%

