These US Cities Are Riddled With the Most Gun Crime

Fatal gun violence has been steadily rising in the U.S. for nearly a decade. In both 2022 and 2021, the two most recent years of available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 48,000 Americans were killed by a firearm. This figure is up from fewer than 40,000 in 2019, and fewer than 34,000 in 2014.
But when it comes to criminal misuse of firearms, incidents resulting in death are only the tip of the iceberg. Data from the federal government shows that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, traced nearly 70,000 firearms connected to either assault, attempted murder, burglary, drug trafficking, or robbery in 2023 alone — in addition to hundreds of thousands more to assist in other criminal investigations. (Here is a look at the state with the most registered weapons per capita.)
While criminal activity involving firearms can occur in any community and in every corner of the country, gun related crimes tend to be especially concentrated in certain places. Nearly 20% of the more than 400,000 firearms traced by the ATF in 2023 were recovered in one of just 12 U.S. cities.
Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. cities with the most gun crime. We reviewed the number of reported firearm tracings in all cities with available data, and adjusted that figure for population with five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. To focus on large urban areas, only cities with populations of at least 60,000 were considered.
Among the cities on this list, the estimated gun crime rate ranges from about 50 incidents per 10,000 people, to over 160 per 10,000. For context, the estimated national gun crime rate was 12.3 per 10,000 in 2023. A majority of cities on this list — 32 out of 50 — are in the South. Another 14 are in the Midwest, three are in the West, and only one is in the Northeast. (Here is a look at the gun laws in each state.)
While the relationship between crime and economic conditions is complicated, areas with high levels of serious financial hardship often have higher than average crime rates. Only two cities on this list have a poverty rate below the comparable 12.4% U.S. poverty rate, according to five-year ACS estimates — and in 10 of the remaining cities, the poverty rate is at least twice as high as the comparable national rate.
It is important to note that gun tracings are only an approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.
Why It Matters
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traced over 400,000 firearms across the 50 states in 2023, suggesting a gun crime rate of about 12.3 incidents for every 10,000 people. Among wealthy, highly developed countries, criminal use of firearms is a uniquely American problem — and according to the ATF, the most common gun-related offenses include robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and homicide. These, as well as other gun crimes, are especially common in certain parts of the country.
50. Houston, Texas
- Est. gun crime rate in Houston; 2023: 54.7 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Houston; 2023: 12,586
- Houston population: 2,300,419
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 19.7%
49. Fort Smith, Arkansas
- Est. gun crime rate in Fort Smith; 2023: 55.1 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Fort Smith; 2023: 493
- Fort Smith population: 89,496
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 18.3%
48. Augusta, Georgia
- Est. gun crime rate in Augusta; 2023: 55.5 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Augusta; 2023: 1,119
- Augusta population: 201,504
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 21.1%
47. Topeka, Kansas
- Est. gun crime rate in Topeka; 2023: 55.9 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Topeka; 2023: 705
- Topeka population: 126,103
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.6%
46. Miami, Florida
- Est. gun crime rate in Miami; 2023: 56.0 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Miami; 2023: 2,501
- Miami population: 446,663
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 19.2%
45. Rapid City, South Dakota
- Est. gun crime rate in Rapid City; 2023: 56.2 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Rapid City; 2023: 432
- Rapid City population: 76,836
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 13.3%
44. Camden, New Jersey
- Est. gun crime rate in Camden; 2023: 56.8 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Camden; 2023: 406
- Camden population: 71,471
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 28.5%
43. Wilmington, Delaware
- Est. gun crime rate in Wilmington; 2023: 57.4 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Wilmington; 2023: 408
- Wilmington population: 71,124
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.2%
42. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Est. gun crime rate in Indianapolis; 2023: 57.6 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Indianapolis; 2023: 5,082
- Indianapolis population: 882,043
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.7%
41. Macon, Georgia
- Est. gun crime rate in Macon; 2023: 57.9 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Macon; 2023: 906
- Macon population: 156,543
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 24.8%
40. Mesquite, Texas
- Est. gun crime rate in Mesquite; 2023: 58.7 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Mesquite; 2023: 873
- Mesquite population: 148,848
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 12.4%
39. Wilmington, North Carolina
- Est. gun crime rate in Wilmington; 2023: 60.7 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Wilmington; 2023: 720
- Wilmington population: 118,578
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 16.3%
38. Newport News, Virginia
- Est. gun crime rate in Newport News; 2023: 61.2 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Newport News; 2023: 1,131
- Newport News population: 184,774
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.1%
37. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Est. gun crime rate in Winston-Salem; 2023: 62.6 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Winston-Salem; 2023: 1,571
- Winston-Salem population: 250,887
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 17.9%
36. Greensboro, North Carolina
- Est. gun crime rate in Greensboro; 2023: 62.8 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Greensboro; 2023: 1,874
- Greensboro population: 298,564
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 18.4%
35. Hoover, Alabama
- Est. gun crime rate in Hoover; 2023: 63.2 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Hoover; 2023: 584
- Hoover population: 92,401
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 5.3%
34. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Est. gun crime rate in Milwaukee; 2023: 66.4 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Milwaukee; 2023: 3,781
- Milwaukee population: 569,756
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.3%
33. Tampa, Florida
- Est. gun crime rate in Tampa; 2023: 67.1 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Tampa; 2023: 2,638
- Tampa population: 393,389
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.9%
32. Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Est. gun crime rate in Chattanooga; 2023: 67.2 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Chattanooga; 2023: 1,229
- Chattanooga population: 182,832
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 17.6%
31. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Est. gun crime rate in Las Vegas; 2023: 67.5 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Las Vegas; 2023: 4,395
- Las Vegas population: 650,873
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 14.2%
30. San Bernardino, California
- Est. gun crime rate in San Bernardino; 2023: 68.5 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in San Bernardino; 2023: 1,519
- San Bernardino population: 221,774
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 19.5%
29. Huntsville, Alabama
- Est. gun crime rate in Huntsville; 2023: 69.1 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Huntsville; 2023: 1,513
- Huntsville population: 218,814
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 13.8%
28. Cleveland, Ohio
- Est. gun crime rate in Cleveland; 2023: 69.4 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Cleveland; 2023: 2,551
- Cleveland population: 367,523
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 30.8%
27. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Est. gun crime rate in Shreveport; 2023: 70.1 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Shreveport; 2023: 1,287
- Shreveport population: 183,483
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.6%
26. Gary, Indiana
- Est. gun crime rate in Gary; 2023: 72.2 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Gary; 2023: 495
- Gary population: 68,604
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 32.9%
25. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Est. gun crime rate in Baton Rouge; 2023: 72.7 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Baton Rouge; 2023: 1,627
- Baton Rouge population: 223,699
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 25.0%
24. Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Est. gun crime rate in Lake Charles; 2023: 73.2 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Lake Charles; 2023: 598
- Lake Charles population: 81,679
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.2%
23. Richmond, Virginia
- Est. gun crime rate in Richmond; 2023: 73.3 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Richmond; 2023: 1,668
- Richmond population: 227,595
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 18.8%
22. South Bend, Indiana
- Est. gun crime rate in South Bend; 2023: 75.0 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in South Bend; 2023: 772
- South Bend population: 102,866
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 22.6%
21. Mobile, Alabama
- Est. gun crime rate in Mobile; 2023: 75.5 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Mobile; 2023: 1,398
- Mobile population: 185,097
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 18.9%
20. Knoxville, Tennessee
- Est. gun crime rate in Knoxville; 2023: 76.9 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Knoxville; 2023: 1,490
- Knoxville population: 193,721
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 20.5%
19. Cincinnati, Ohio
- Est. gun crime rate in Cincinnati; 2023: 77.0 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Cincinnati; 2023: 2,383
- Cincinnati population: 309,595
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 24.5%
18. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Est. gun crime rate in New Orleans; 2023: 77.5 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in New Orleans; 2023: 2,915
- New Orleans population: 376,035
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 22.6%
17. Fort Myers, Florida
- Est. gun crime rate in Fort Myers; 2023: 78.2 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Fort Myers; 2023: 717
- Fort Myers population: 91,730
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 16.8%
16. Atlanta, Georgia
- Est. gun crime rate in Atlanta; 2023: 81.7 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Atlanta; 2023: 4,080
- Atlanta population: 499,287
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 17.9%
15. Birmingham, Alabama
- Est. gun crime rate in Birmingham; 2023: 84.4 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Birmingham; 2023: 1,682
- Birmingham population: 199,322
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 25.2%
14. Chino Hills, California
- Est. gun crime rate in Chino Hills; 2023: 85.4 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Chino Hills; 2023: 666
- Chino Hills population: 78,024
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 6.9%
13. West Palm Beach, Florida
- Est. gun crime rate in West Palm Beach; 2023: 85.5 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in West Palm Beach; 2023: 1,022
- West Palm Beach population: 119,508
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 14.8%
12. Fargo, North Dakota
- Est. gun crime rate in Fargo; 2023: 86.3 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Fargo; 2023: 1,114
- Fargo population: 129,064
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 12.8%
11. Memphis, Tennessee
- Est. gun crime rate in Memphis; 2023: 91.6 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Memphis; 2023: 5,760
- Memphis population: 629,063
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 22.5%
10. Flint, Michigan
- Est. gun crime rate in Flint; 2023: 93.0 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Flint; 2023: 752
- Flint population: 80,835
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 34.4%
9. Greenville, North Carolina
- Est. gun crime rate in Greenville; 2023: 95.9 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Greenville; 2023: 849
- Greenville population: 88,540
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 24.5%
8. Dayton, Ohio
- Est. gun crime rate in Dayton; 2023: 96.8 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Dayton; 2023: 1,324
- Dayton population: 136,741
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 27.1%
7. Detroit, Michigan
- Est. gun crime rate in Detroit; 2023: 97.4 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Detroit; 2023: 6,200
- Detroit population: 636,644
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 31.5%
6. North Charleston, South Carolina
- Est. gun crime rate in North Charleston; 2023: 104.4 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in North Charleston; 2023: 1,226
- North Charleston population: 117,460
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.5%
5. Saint Louis, Missouri
- Est. gun crime rate in Saint Louis; 2023: 115.7 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Saint Louis; 2023: 3,392
- Saint Louis population: 293,109
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 19.8%
4. Orlando, Florida
- Est. gun crime rate in Orlando; 2023: 122.6 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Orlando; 2023: 3,822
- Orlando population: 311,732
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 15.5%
3. Muncie, Indiana
- Est. gun crime rate in Muncie; 2023: 138.4 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Muncie; 2023: 896
- Muncie population: 64,739
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 29.6%
2. Columbia, South Carolina
- Est. gun crime rate in Columbia; 2023: 150.7 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Columbia; 2023: 2,080
- Columbia population: 138,019
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 23.3%
1. Marietta, Georgia
- Est. gun crime rate in Marietta; 2023: 163.5 for every 10,000 people
- Total firearms traced by the ATF in Marietta; 2023: 1,010
- Marietta population: 61,773
- Poverty rate in Westminster: 12.7%
