The City With the Most Gun Crime in Each State Ross Mantle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Among wealthy, highly developed countries, deadly gun violence is a uniquely American problem. According to the Small Arms Survey, a non-partisan research group, there were nearly 7 gun-related deaths for every 100,000 people in the U.S. in 2021. For comparison, Albania has the highest gun-death rate in Europe, with only 2.1 fatalities per 100,000 people annually.

Data from the federal government suggests that as many as 408,000 firearms were linked to crime in the U.S. in 2023 alone.

While criminal offenses involving firearms occur in every corner of the country, they are especially common in certain cities.

The prevalence of deadly gun violence in the U.S. is closely linked to the ubiquity of firearms, as the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people. More than 100 Americans die from gunshot wounds every day, on average. While these fatalities include accidents and suicides, many are homicides — and murders carried out with a firearm are only the tip of the ice berg when it comes to gun crime. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, tens of thousands of guns are linked to burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, domestic violence, and drug trafficking — among many other offenses — every year in the United States.

While no corner of the country is spared from the scourge of gun violence, gun related crimes tend to be especially concentrated in certain places. The ATF traced over 400,000 firearms in 2023 — typically as a means of assisting in criminal investigations — and just 12 U.S. cities accounted for 20% of those tracings. (Here is a look at the state with the most registered weapons per capita.)

Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the most gun crime in every state. We reviewed the number of reported firearm tracings in all cities with available data, and adjusted that figure for population with five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. In cities or communities without census population data, the most recent available estimates were used. Within each state, the city or community with the most gun tracings for every 10,000 residents ranks on this list.

Across the 50 states, the number of firearms traced in 2023 ranges from 0.4 for every 10,000 people, to 26.4 per 10,000. Meanwhile, in all but one of the cities on this list, gun tracing rates exceed 30 per 10,000, and in half of these cities, the federal government traced over 100 firearms for every 10,000 people in 2023. (Here is a look at the gun laws in each state.)

It is important to note that gun tracings are only an approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased.

While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.

Bastiaan Slabbers / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traced over 400,000 firearms across the 50 states in 2023, suggesting a gun crime rate of about 12.3 incidents for every 10,000 people. Among wealthy, highly developed countries, criminal use of firearms is a uniquely American problem — and according to the ATF, the most common gun-related offenses include robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and homicide. These, as well as other gun crimes, are especially common in certain parts of the country.

Alabama: Troy

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Troy; 2023: 200 (2.24% of tracings in state)

200 (2.24% of tracings in state) Troy population: 17,733 (0.35% of state population)

17,733 (0.35% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Troy; 2023: 112.8 for every 10,000 people

112.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Alabama; 2023: 17.7 for every 10,000 people

17.7 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Alabama; 2023: 8,933 (8th highest of 50 states)

Alaska: Ninilchik

leonardophoto / Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Ninilchik; 2023: 57 (4.35% of tracings in state)

57 (4.35% of tracings in state) Ninilchik population: 1,009 (0.14% of state population)

1,009 (0.14% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Ninilchik; 2023: 564.9 for every 10,000 people

564.9 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Alaska; 2023: 17.8 for every 10,000 people

17.8 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Alaska; 2023: 1,309 (6th highest of 50 states)

Arizona: Tucson

Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com

Firearms traced by the ATF in Tucson; 2023: 2,250 (19.45% of tracings in state)

2,250 (19.45% of tracings in state) Tucson population: 543,348 (7.48% of state population)

543,348 (7.48% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Tucson; 2023: 41.4 for every 10,000 people

41.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Arizona; 2023: 15.9 for every 10,000 people

15.9 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Arizona; 2023: 11,569 (12th highest of 50 states)

Arkansas: fort Smith

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in fort Smith; 2023: 493 (18.67% of tracings in state)

493 (18.67% of tracings in state) fort Smith population: 89,496 (2.95% of state population)

89,496 (2.95% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in fort Smith; 2023: 55.1 for every 10,000 people

55.1 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Arkansas; 2023: 8.7 for every 10,000 people

8.7 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Arkansas; 2023: 2,641 (16th lowest of 50 states)

California: Chino Hills

jingke888 / Flickr

Firearms traced by the ATF in Chino Hills; 2023: 666 (1.95% of tracings in state)

666 (1.95% of tracings in state) Chino Hills population: 78,024 (0.20% of state population)

78,024 (0.20% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Chino Hills; 2023: 85.4 for every 10,000 people

85.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in California; 2023: 8.7 for every 10,000 people

8.7 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in California; 2023: 34,087 (15th lowest of 50 states)

Colorado: Pueblo

Firearms traced by the ATF in Pueblo; 2023: 593 (8.54% of tracings in state)

593 (8.54% of tracings in state) Pueblo population: 111,514 (1.92% of state population)

111,514 (1.92% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Pueblo; 2023: 53.2 for every 10,000 people

53.2 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Colorado; 2023: 11.9 for every 10,000 people

11.9 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Colorado; 2023: 6,942 (23rd highest of 50 states)

Connecticut: Hartford

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Hartford; 2023: 389 (25.28% of tracings in state)

389 (25.28% of tracings in state) Hartford population: 119,970 (3.33% of state population)

119,970 (3.33% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Hartford; 2023: 32.4 for every 10,000 people

32.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Connecticut; 2023: 4.3 for every 10,000 people

4.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Connecticut; 2023: 1,539 (6th lowest of 50 states)

Delaware: New Castle

Firearms traced by the ATF in New Castle; 2023: 165 (14.49% of tracings in state)

165 (14.49% of tracings in state) New Castle population: 5,519 (0.55% of state population)

5,519 (0.55% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in New Castle; 2023: 299.0 for every 10,000 people

299.0 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Delaware; 2023: 11.3 for every 10,000 people

11.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Delaware; 2023: 1,139 (25th highest of 50 states)

Florida: Naples

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Naples; 2023: 664 (2.11% of tracings in state)

664 (2.11% of tracings in state) Naples population: 19,421 (0.09% of state population)

19,421 (0.09% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Naples; 2023: 341.9 for every 10,000 people

341.9 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Florida; 2023: 14.4 for every 10,000 people

14.4 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Florida; 2023: 31,474 (17th highest of 50 states)

Georgia: Jonesboro

Www78 / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Jonesboro; 2023: 506 (2.51% of tracings in state)

506 (2.51% of tracings in state) Jonesboro population: 6,137 (0.06% of state population)

6,137 (0.06% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Jonesboro; 2023: 824.5 for every 10,000 people

824.5 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Georgia; 2023: 18.6 for every 10,000 people

18.6 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Georgia; 2023: 20,176 (5th highest of 50 states)

Hawaii: Kea’au

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Kea’au; 2023: 4 (6.78% of tracings in state)

4 (6.78% of tracings in state) Kea’au population: 1,210 (0.08% of state population)

1,210 (0.08% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Kea’au; 2023: 33.1 for every 10,000 people

33.1 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Hawaii; 2023: 0.4 for every 10,000 people

0.4 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Hawaii; 2023: 59 (the lowest of 50 states)

Idaho: Twin Falls

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Twin Falls; 2023: 206 (15.42% of tracings in state)

206 (15.42% of tracings in state) Twin Falls population: 53,219 (2.81% of state population)

53,219 (2.81% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Twin Falls; 2023: 38.7 for every 10,000 people

38.7 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Idaho; 2023: 7.1 for every 10,000 people

7.1 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Idaho; 2023: 1,336 (12th lowest of 50 states)

Illinois: East Saint Louis

Firearms traced by the ATF in East Saint Louis; 2023: 424 (2.38% of tracings in state)

424 (2.38% of tracings in state) East Saint Louis population: 18,278 (0.14% of state population)

18,278 (0.14% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in East Saint Louis; 2023: 232.0 for every 10,000 people

232.0 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Illinois; 2023: 14.0 for every 10,000 people

14.0 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Illinois; 2023: 17,808 (19th highest of 50 states)

Indiana: North Vernon

Chris Flook / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in North Vernon; 2023: 1,175 (10.72% of tracings in state)

1,175 (10.72% of tracings in state) North Vernon population: 7,214 (0.11% of state population)

7,214 (0.11% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in North Vernon; 2023: 1,628.8 for every 10,000 people

1,628.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Indiana; 2023: 16.1 for every 10,000 people

16.1 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Indiana; 2023: 10,957 (11th highest of 50 states)

Iowa: Davenport

Firearms traced by the ATF in Davenport; 2023: 438 (14.89% of tracings in state)

438 (14.89% of tracings in state) Davenport population: 101,083 (3.16% of state population)

101,083 (3.16% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Davenport; 2023: 43.3 for every 10,000 people

43.3 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Iowa; 2023: 9.2 for every 10,000 people

9.2 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Iowa; 2023: 2,942 (18th lowest of 50 states)

Kansas: Topeka

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Topeka; 2023: 705 (18.88% of tracings in state)

705 (18.88% of tracings in state) Topeka population: 126,103 (4.29% of state population)

126,103 (4.29% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Topeka; 2023: 55.9 for every 10,000 people

55.9 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Kansas; 2023: 12.7 for every 10,000 people

12.7 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Kansas; 2023: 3,734 (20th highest of 50 states)

Kentucky: Greenville

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Greenville; 2023: 164 (2.23% of tracings in state)

164 (2.23% of tracings in state) Greenville population: 4,435 (0.10% of state population)

4,435 (0.10% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Greenville; 2023: 369.8 for every 10,000 people

369.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Kentucky; 2023: 16.3 for every 10,000 people

16.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Kentucky; 2023: 7,345 (9th highest of 50 states)

Louisiana: Haughton

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Haughton; 2023: 240 (1.97% of tracings in state)

240 (1.97% of tracings in state) Haughton population: 4,473 (0.10% of state population)

4,473 (0.10% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Haughton; 2023: 536.6 for every 10,000 people

536.6 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Louisiana; 2023: 26.4 for every 10,000 people

26.4 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Louisiana; 2023: 12,212 (the highest of 50 states)

Maine: Mexico

dougtone / Flickr

Firearms traced by the ATF in Mexico; 2023: 19 (3.91% of tracings in state)

19 (3.91% of tracings in state) Mexico population: 2,026 (0.15% of state population)

2,026 (0.15% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Mexico; 2023: 93.8 for every 10,000 people

93.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Maine; 2023: 3.5 for every 10,000 people

3.5 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Maine; 2023: 486 (4th lowest of 50 states)

Maryland: Temple Hills

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Temple Hills; 2023: 196 (2.69% of tracings in state)

196 (2.69% of tracings in state) Temple Hills population: 8,740 (0.14% of state population)

8,740 (0.14% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Temple Hills; 2023: 224.3 for every 10,000 people

224.3 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Maryland; 2023: 11.8 for every 10,000 people

11.8 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Maryland; 2023: 7,278 (24th highest of 50 states)

Massachusetts: Littleton

Tim Pierce / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Littleton; 2023: 105 (4.53% of tracings in state)

105 (4.53% of tracings in state) Littleton population: 10,084 (0.14% of state population)

10,084 (0.14% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Littleton; 2023: 104.1 for every 10,000 people

104.1 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Massachusetts; 2023: 3.3 for every 10,000 people

3.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Massachusetts; 2023: 2,316 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

Michigan: Bloomfield Hills

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Bloomfield Hills; 2023: 355 (3.82% of tracings in state)

355 (3.82% of tracings in state) Bloomfield Hills population: 4,412 (0.04% of state population)

4,412 (0.04% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Bloomfield Hills; 2023: 804.6 for every 10,000 people

804.6 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Michigan; 2023: 9.3 for every 10,000 people

9.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Michigan; 2023: 9,305 (20th lowest of 50 states)

Minnesota: Brooklyn Center

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Brooklyn Center; 2023: 134 (3.20% of tracings in state)

134 (3.20% of tracings in state) Brooklyn Center population: 32,811 (0.57% of state population)

32,811 (0.57% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Brooklyn Center; 2023: 40.8 for every 10,000 people

40.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Minnesota; 2023: 7.3 for every 10,000 people

7.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Minnesota; 2023: 4,188 (13th lowest of 50 states)

Mississippi: Canton

Firearms traced by the ATF in Canton; 2023: 146 (3.40% of tracings in state)

146 (3.40% of tracings in state) Canton population: 10,863 (0.37% of state population)

10,863 (0.37% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Canton; 2023: 134.4 for every 10,000 people

134.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Mississippi; 2023: 14.6 for every 10,000 people

14.6 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Mississippi; 2023: 4,298 (16th highest of 50 states)

Missouri: Clayton

pasa / Flickr

Firearms traced by the ATF in Clayton; 2023: 450 (4.95% of tracings in state)

450 (4.95% of tracings in state) Clayton population: 17,282 (0.28% of state population)

17,282 (0.28% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Clayton; 2023: 260.4 for every 10,000 people

260.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Missouri; 2023: 14.8 for every 10,000 people

14.8 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Missouri; 2023: 9,099 (15th highest of 50 states)

Montana: Ennis

Mike Cline / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Ennis; 2023: 54 (3.95% of tracings in state)

54 (3.95% of tracings in state) Ennis population: 615 (0.06% of state population)

615 (0.06% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Ennis; 2023: 878.0 for every 10,000 people

878.0 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Montana; 2023: 12.4 for every 10,000 people

12.4 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Montana; 2023: 1,368 (21st highest of 50 states)

Nebraska: Ceresco

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Ceresco; 2023: 26 (1.41% of tracings in state)

26 (1.41% of tracings in state) Ceresco population: 1,355 (0.07% of state population)

1,355 (0.07% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Ceresco; 2023: 191.9 for every 10,000 people

191.9 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Nebraska; 2023: 9.3 for every 10,000 people

9.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Nebraska; 2023: 1,838 (21st lowest of 50 states)

Nevada: Carlin

Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Carlin; 2023: 28 (0.58% of tracings in state)

28 (0.58% of tracings in state) Carlin population: 2,164 (0.07% of state population)

2,164 (0.07% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Carlin; 2023: 129.4 for every 10,000 people

129.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Nevada; 2023: 15.3 for every 10,000 people

15.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Nevada; 2023: 4,797 (14th highest of 50 states)

New Hampshire: Deering

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Deering; 2023: 94 (14.26% of tracings in state)

94 (14.26% of tracings in state) Deering population: 1,904 (0.14% of state population)

1,904 (0.14% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Deering; 2023: 493.7 for every 10,000 people

493.7 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in New Hampshire; 2023: 4.7 for every 10,000 people

4.7 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in New Hampshire; 2023: 659 (8th lowest of 50 states)

New Jersey: Camden

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Camden; 2023: 406 (12.80% of tracings in state)

406 (12.80% of tracings in state) Camden population: 71,471 (0.77% of state population)

71,471 (0.77% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Camden; 2023: 56.8 for every 10,000 people

56.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in New Jersey; 2023: 3.4 for every 10,000 people

3.4 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in New Jersey; 2023: 3,173 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

New Mexico: Espanola

Firearms traced by the ATF in Espanola; 2023: 80 (2.12% of tracings in state)

80 (2.12% of tracings in state) Espanola population: 10,473 (0.50% of state population)

10,473 (0.50% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Espanola; 2023: 76.4 for every 10,000 people

76.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in New Mexico; 2023: 17.8 for every 10,000 people

17.8 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in New Mexico; 2023: 3,766 (7th highest of 50 states)

New York: Rochester

photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Rochester; 2023: 812 (10.43% of tracings in state)

812 (10.43% of tracings in state) Rochester population: 209,720 (1.06% of state population)

209,720 (1.06% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Rochester; 2023: 38.7 for every 10,000 people

38.7 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in New York; 2023: 3.9 for every 10,000 people

3.9 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in New York; 2023: 7,788 (5th lowest of 50 states)

North Carolina: Statesville

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Statesville; 2023: 551 (2.38% of tracings in state)

551 (2.38% of tracings in state) Statesville population: 29,161 (0.28% of state population)

29,161 (0.28% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Statesville; 2023: 189.0 for every 10,000 people

189.0 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in North Carolina; 2023: 21.9 for every 10,000 people

21.9 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in North Carolina; 2023: 23,135 (3rd highest of 50 states)

North Dakota: Alexander

Andrew Filer / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Alexander; 2023: 18 (2.74% of tracings in state)

18 (2.74% of tracings in state) Alexander population: 268 (0.03% of state population)

268 (0.03% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Alexander; 2023: 671.6 for every 10,000 people

671.6 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in North Dakota; 2023: 8.4 for every 10,000 people

8.4 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in North Dakota; 2023: 658 (14th lowest of 50 states)

Ohio: Dayton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Dayton; 2023: 1,324 (7.36% of tracings in state)

1,324 (7.36% of tracings in state) Dayton population: 136,741 (1.16% of state population)

136,741 (1.16% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Dayton; 2023: 96.8 for every 10,000 people

96.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Ohio; 2023: 15.3 for every 10,000 people

15.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Ohio; 2023: 17,999 (13th highest of 50 states)

Oklahoma: Vinita

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Vinita; 2023: 79 (1.80% of tracings in state)

79 (1.80% of tracings in state) Vinita population: 5,229 (0.13% of state population)

5,229 (0.13% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Vinita; 2023: 151.1 for every 10,000 people

151.1 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Oklahoma; 2023: 11.0 for every 10,000 people

11.0 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Oklahoma; 2023: 4,393 (24th lowest of 50 states)

Oregon: Klamath Falls

Jose A Feliciano Cestero / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Klamath Falls; 2023: 107 (2.27% of tracings in state)

107 (2.27% of tracings in state) Klamath Falls population: 21,879 (0.52% of state population)

21,879 (0.52% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Klamath Falls; 2023: 48.9 for every 10,000 people

48.9 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Oregon; 2023: 11.1 for every 10,000 people

11.1 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Oregon; 2023: 4,709 (25th lowest of 50 states)

Pennsylvania: Harrisburg

Firearms traced by the ATF in Harrisburg; 2023: 433 (3.37% of tracings in state)

433 (3.37% of tracings in state) Harrisburg population: 50,092 (0.39% of state population)

50,092 (0.39% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Harrisburg; 2023: 86.4 for every 10,000 people

86.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Pennsylvania; 2023: 9.9 for every 10,000 people

9.9 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Pennsylvania; 2023: 12,840 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

Rhode Island: Providence

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Providence; 2023: 353 (60.34% of tracings in state)

353 (60.34% of tracings in state) Providence population: 190,214 (17.37% of state population)

190,214 (17.37% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Providence; 2023: 18.6 for every 10,000 people

18.6 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Rhode Island; 2023: 5.3 for every 10,000 people

5.3 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Rhode Island; 2023: 585 (10th lowest of 50 states)

South Carolina: Myrtle Beach

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Myrtle Beach; 2023: 705 (6.04% of tracings in state)

705 (6.04% of tracings in state) Myrtle Beach population: 37,214 (0.71% of state population)

37,214 (0.71% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Myrtle Beach; 2023: 189.4 for every 10,000 people

189.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in South Carolina; 2023: 22.4 for every 10,000 people

22.4 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in South Carolina; 2023: 11,665 (2nd highest of 50 states)

South Dakota: Plankinton

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Plankinton; 2023: 47 (5.66% of tracings in state)

47 (5.66% of tracings in state) Plankinton population: 637 (0.07% of state population)

637 (0.07% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Plankinton; 2023: 737.8 for every 10,000 people

737.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in South Dakota; 2023: 9.2 for every 10,000 people

9.2 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in South Dakota; 2023: 831 (19th lowest of 50 states)

Tennessee: Memphis

Firearms traced by the ATF in Memphis; 2023: 5,760 (43.44% of tracings in state)

5,760 (43.44% of tracings in state) Memphis population: 629,063 (9.00% of state population)

629,063 (9.00% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Memphis; 2023: 91.6 for every 10,000 people

91.6 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Tennessee; 2023: 19.0 for every 10,000 people

19.0 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Tennessee; 2023: 13,261 (4th highest of 50 states)

Texas: Mesquite

Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Mesquite; 2023: 873 (1.82% of tracings in state)

873 (1.82% of tracings in state) Mesquite population: 148,848 (0.50% of state population)

148,848 (0.50% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Mesquite; 2023: 58.7 for every 10,000 people

58.7 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Texas; 2023: 16.2 for every 10,000 people

16.2 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Texas; 2023: 47,930 (10th highest of 50 states)

Utah: Farmington

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Farmington; 2023: 101 (3.07% of tracings in state)

101 (3.07% of tracings in state) Farmington population: 24,934 (0.75% of state population)

24,934 (0.75% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Farmington; 2023: 40.5 for every 10,000 people

40.5 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Utah; 2023: 9.9 for every 10,000 people

9.9 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Utah; 2023: 3,287 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

Vermont: Killington

matejphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Killington; 2023: 29 (9.73% of tracings in state)

29 (9.73% of tracings in state) Killington population: 578 (0.09% of state population)

578 (0.09% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Killington; 2023: 501.7 for every 10,000 people

501.7 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Vermont; 2023: 4.6 for every 10,000 people

4.6 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Vermont; 2023: 298 (7th lowest of 50 states)

Virginia: Fredericksburg

Charley Carter / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Fredericksburg; 2023: 477 (3.87% of tracings in state)

477 (3.87% of tracings in state) Fredericksburg population: 28,383 (0.33% of state population)

28,383 (0.33% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Fredericksburg; 2023: 168.1 for every 10,000 people

168.1 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Virginia; 2023: 14.2 for every 10,000 people

14.2 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Virginia; 2023: 12,332 (18th highest of 50 states)

Washington: Arlington

SounderBruce / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Arlington; 2023: 119 (2.46% of tracings in state)

119 (2.46% of tracings in state) Arlington population: 20,599 (0.27% of state population)

20,599 (0.27% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Arlington; 2023: 57.8 for every 10,000 people

57.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Washington; 2023: 6.2 for every 10,000 people

6.2 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Washington; 2023: 4,831 (11th lowest of 50 states)

West Virginia: Nitro

SuperDalio / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Nitro; 2023: 54 (3.29% of tracings in state)

54 (3.29% of tracings in state) Nitro population: 6,941 (0.39% of state population)

6,941 (0.39% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Nitro; 2023: 77.8 for every 10,000 people

77.8 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in West Virginia; 2023: 9.2 for every 10,000 people

9.2 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in West Virginia; 2023: 1,640 (17th lowest of 50 states)

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in Milwaukee; 2023: 3,781 (53.05% of tracings in state)

3,781 (53.05% of tracings in state) Milwaukee population: 569,756 (9.67% of state population)

569,756 (9.67% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Milwaukee; 2023: 66.4 for every 10,000 people

66.4 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Wisconsin; 2023: 12.1 for every 10,000 people

12.1 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Wisconsin; 2023: 7,127 (22nd highest of 50 states)

Wyoming: Glenrock

Andrew Farkas / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms traced by the ATF in Glenrock; 2023: 15 (5.43% of tracings in state)

15 (5.43% of tracings in state) Glenrock population: 2,806 (0.48% of state population)

2,806 (0.48% of state population) Est. gun crime rate in Glenrock; 2023: 53.5 for every 10,000 people

53.5 for every 10,000 people Est. gun crime rate in Wyoming; 2023: 4.8 for every 10,000 people

4.8 for every 10,000 people Firearms traced by the ATF in Wyoming; 2023: 276 (9th lowest of 50 states)

