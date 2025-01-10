The City With the Most Gun Crime in Each State

Among wealthy, highly developed countries, deadly gun violence is a uniquely American problem. According to the Small Arms Survey, a non-partisan research group, there were nearly 7 gun-related deaths for every 100,000 people in the U.S. in 2021. For comparison, Albania has the highest gun-death rate in Europe, with only 2.1 fatalities per 100,000 people annually.
- Data from the federal government suggests that as many as 408,000 firearms were linked to crime in the U.S. in 2023 alone.
- While criminal offenses involving firearms occur in every corner of the country, they are especially common in certain cities.
The prevalence of deadly gun violence in the U.S. is closely linked to the ubiquity of firearms, as the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people. More than 100 Americans die from gunshot wounds every day, on average. While these fatalities include accidents and suicides, many are homicides — and murders carried out with a firearm are only the tip of the ice berg when it comes to gun crime. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, tens of thousands of guns are linked to burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, domestic violence, and drug trafficking — among many other offenses — every year in the United States.
While no corner of the country is spared from the scourge of gun violence, gun related crimes tend to be especially concentrated in certain places. The ATF traced over 400,000 firearms in 2023 — typically as a means of assisting in criminal investigations — and just 12 U.S. cities accounted for 20% of those tracings. (Here is a look at the state with the most registered weapons per capita.)
Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the most gun crime in every state. We reviewed the number of reported firearm tracings in all cities with available data, and adjusted that figure for population with five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. In cities or communities without census population data, the most recent available estimates were used. Within each state, the city or community with the most gun tracings for every 10,000 residents ranks on this list.
Across the 50 states, the number of firearms traced in 2023 ranges from 0.4 for every 10,000 people, to 26.4 per 10,000. Meanwhile, in all but one of the cities on this list, gun tracing rates exceed 30 per 10,000, and in half of these cities, the federal government traced over 100 firearms for every 10,000 people in 2023. (Here is a look at the gun laws in each state.)
It is important to note that gun tracings are only an approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased.
While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.
Alabama: Troy
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Troy; 2023: 200 (2.24% of tracings in state)
- Troy population: 17,733 (0.35% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Troy; 2023: 112.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Alabama; 2023: 17.7 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Alabama; 2023: 8,933 (8th highest of 50 states)
Alaska: Ninilchik
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Ninilchik; 2023: 57 (4.35% of tracings in state)
- Ninilchik population: 1,009 (0.14% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Ninilchik; 2023: 564.9 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Alaska; 2023: 17.8 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Alaska; 2023: 1,309 (6th highest of 50 states)
Arizona: Tucson
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Tucson; 2023: 2,250 (19.45% of tracings in state)
- Tucson population: 543,348 (7.48% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Tucson; 2023: 41.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Arizona; 2023: 15.9 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Arizona; 2023: 11,569 (12th highest of 50 states)
Arkansas: fort Smith
- Firearms traced by the ATF in fort Smith; 2023: 493 (18.67% of tracings in state)
- fort Smith population: 89,496 (2.95% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in fort Smith; 2023: 55.1 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Arkansas; 2023: 8.7 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Arkansas; 2023: 2,641 (16th lowest of 50 states)
California: Chino Hills
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Chino Hills; 2023: 666 (1.95% of tracings in state)
- Chino Hills population: 78,024 (0.20% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Chino Hills; 2023: 85.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in California; 2023: 8.7 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in California; 2023: 34,087 (15th lowest of 50 states)
Colorado: Pueblo
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Pueblo; 2023: 593 (8.54% of tracings in state)
- Pueblo population: 111,514 (1.92% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Pueblo; 2023: 53.2 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Colorado; 2023: 11.9 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Colorado; 2023: 6,942 (23rd highest of 50 states)
Connecticut: Hartford
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Hartford; 2023: 389 (25.28% of tracings in state)
- Hartford population: 119,970 (3.33% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Hartford; 2023: 32.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Connecticut; 2023: 4.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Connecticut; 2023: 1,539 (6th lowest of 50 states)
Delaware: New Castle
- Firearms traced by the ATF in New Castle; 2023: 165 (14.49% of tracings in state)
- New Castle population: 5,519 (0.55% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in New Castle; 2023: 299.0 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Delaware; 2023: 11.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Delaware; 2023: 1,139 (25th highest of 50 states)
Florida: Naples
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Naples; 2023: 664 (2.11% of tracings in state)
- Naples population: 19,421 (0.09% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Naples; 2023: 341.9 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Florida; 2023: 14.4 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Florida; 2023: 31,474 (17th highest of 50 states)
Georgia: Jonesboro
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Jonesboro; 2023: 506 (2.51% of tracings in state)
- Jonesboro population: 6,137 (0.06% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Jonesboro; 2023: 824.5 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Georgia; 2023: 18.6 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Georgia; 2023: 20,176 (5th highest of 50 states)
Hawaii: Kea’au
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Kea’au; 2023: 4 (6.78% of tracings in state)
- Kea’au population: 1,210 (0.08% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Kea’au; 2023: 33.1 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Hawaii; 2023: 0.4 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Hawaii; 2023: 59 (the lowest of 50 states)
Idaho: Twin Falls
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Twin Falls; 2023: 206 (15.42% of tracings in state)
- Twin Falls population: 53,219 (2.81% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Twin Falls; 2023: 38.7 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Idaho; 2023: 7.1 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Idaho; 2023: 1,336 (12th lowest of 50 states)
Illinois: East Saint Louis
- Firearms traced by the ATF in East Saint Louis; 2023: 424 (2.38% of tracings in state)
- East Saint Louis population: 18,278 (0.14% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in East Saint Louis; 2023: 232.0 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Illinois; 2023: 14.0 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Illinois; 2023: 17,808 (19th highest of 50 states)
Indiana: North Vernon
- Firearms traced by the ATF in North Vernon; 2023: 1,175 (10.72% of tracings in state)
- North Vernon population: 7,214 (0.11% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in North Vernon; 2023: 1,628.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Indiana; 2023: 16.1 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Indiana; 2023: 10,957 (11th highest of 50 states)
Iowa: Davenport
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Davenport; 2023: 438 (14.89% of tracings in state)
- Davenport population: 101,083 (3.16% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Davenport; 2023: 43.3 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Iowa; 2023: 9.2 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Iowa; 2023: 2,942 (18th lowest of 50 states)
Kansas: Topeka
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Topeka; 2023: 705 (18.88% of tracings in state)
- Topeka population: 126,103 (4.29% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Topeka; 2023: 55.9 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Kansas; 2023: 12.7 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Kansas; 2023: 3,734 (20th highest of 50 states)
Kentucky: Greenville
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Greenville; 2023: 164 (2.23% of tracings in state)
- Greenville population: 4,435 (0.10% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Greenville; 2023: 369.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Kentucky; 2023: 16.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Kentucky; 2023: 7,345 (9th highest of 50 states)
Louisiana: Haughton
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Haughton; 2023: 240 (1.97% of tracings in state)
- Haughton population: 4,473 (0.10% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Haughton; 2023: 536.6 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Louisiana; 2023: 26.4 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Louisiana; 2023: 12,212 (the highest of 50 states)
Maine: Mexico
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Mexico; 2023: 19 (3.91% of tracings in state)
- Mexico population: 2,026 (0.15% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Mexico; 2023: 93.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Maine; 2023: 3.5 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Maine; 2023: 486 (4th lowest of 50 states)
Maryland: Temple Hills
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Temple Hills; 2023: 196 (2.69% of tracings in state)
- Temple Hills population: 8,740 (0.14% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Temple Hills; 2023: 224.3 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Maryland; 2023: 11.8 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Maryland; 2023: 7,278 (24th highest of 50 states)
Massachusetts: Littleton
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Littleton; 2023: 105 (4.53% of tracings in state)
- Littleton population: 10,084 (0.14% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Littleton; 2023: 104.1 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Massachusetts; 2023: 3.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Massachusetts; 2023: 2,316 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
Michigan: Bloomfield Hills
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Bloomfield Hills; 2023: 355 (3.82% of tracings in state)
- Bloomfield Hills population: 4,412 (0.04% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Bloomfield Hills; 2023: 804.6 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Michigan; 2023: 9.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Michigan; 2023: 9,305 (20th lowest of 50 states)
Minnesota: Brooklyn Center
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Brooklyn Center; 2023: 134 (3.20% of tracings in state)
- Brooklyn Center population: 32,811 (0.57% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Brooklyn Center; 2023: 40.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Minnesota; 2023: 7.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Minnesota; 2023: 4,188 (13th lowest of 50 states)
Mississippi: Canton
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Canton; 2023: 146 (3.40% of tracings in state)
- Canton population: 10,863 (0.37% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Canton; 2023: 134.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Mississippi; 2023: 14.6 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Mississippi; 2023: 4,298 (16th highest of 50 states)
Missouri: Clayton
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Clayton; 2023: 450 (4.95% of tracings in state)
- Clayton population: 17,282 (0.28% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Clayton; 2023: 260.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Missouri; 2023: 14.8 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Missouri; 2023: 9,099 (15th highest of 50 states)
Montana: Ennis
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Ennis; 2023: 54 (3.95% of tracings in state)
- Ennis population: 615 (0.06% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Ennis; 2023: 878.0 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Montana; 2023: 12.4 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Montana; 2023: 1,368 (21st highest of 50 states)
Nebraska: Ceresco
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Ceresco; 2023: 26 (1.41% of tracings in state)
- Ceresco population: 1,355 (0.07% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Ceresco; 2023: 191.9 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Nebraska; 2023: 9.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Nebraska; 2023: 1,838 (21st lowest of 50 states)
Nevada: Carlin
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Carlin; 2023: 28 (0.58% of tracings in state)
- Carlin population: 2,164 (0.07% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Carlin; 2023: 129.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Nevada; 2023: 15.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Nevada; 2023: 4,797 (14th highest of 50 states)
New Hampshire: Deering
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Deering; 2023: 94 (14.26% of tracings in state)
- Deering population: 1,904 (0.14% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Deering; 2023: 493.7 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in New Hampshire; 2023: 4.7 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in New Hampshire; 2023: 659 (8th lowest of 50 states)
New Jersey: Camden
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Camden; 2023: 406 (12.80% of tracings in state)
- Camden population: 71,471 (0.77% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Camden; 2023: 56.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in New Jersey; 2023: 3.4 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in New Jersey; 2023: 3,173 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
New Mexico: Espanola
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Espanola; 2023: 80 (2.12% of tracings in state)
- Espanola population: 10,473 (0.50% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Espanola; 2023: 76.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in New Mexico; 2023: 17.8 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in New Mexico; 2023: 3,766 (7th highest of 50 states)
New York: Rochester
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Rochester; 2023: 812 (10.43% of tracings in state)
- Rochester population: 209,720 (1.06% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Rochester; 2023: 38.7 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in New York; 2023: 3.9 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in New York; 2023: 7,788 (5th lowest of 50 states)
North Carolina: Statesville
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Statesville; 2023: 551 (2.38% of tracings in state)
- Statesville population: 29,161 (0.28% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Statesville; 2023: 189.0 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in North Carolina; 2023: 21.9 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in North Carolina; 2023: 23,135 (3rd highest of 50 states)
North Dakota: Alexander
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Alexander; 2023: 18 (2.74% of tracings in state)
- Alexander population: 268 (0.03% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Alexander; 2023: 671.6 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in North Dakota; 2023: 8.4 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in North Dakota; 2023: 658 (14th lowest of 50 states)
Ohio: Dayton
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Dayton; 2023: 1,324 (7.36% of tracings in state)
- Dayton population: 136,741 (1.16% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Dayton; 2023: 96.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Ohio; 2023: 15.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Ohio; 2023: 17,999 (13th highest of 50 states)
Oklahoma: Vinita
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Vinita; 2023: 79 (1.80% of tracings in state)
- Vinita population: 5,229 (0.13% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Vinita; 2023: 151.1 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Oklahoma; 2023: 11.0 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Oklahoma; 2023: 4,393 (24th lowest of 50 states)
Oregon: Klamath Falls
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Klamath Falls; 2023: 107 (2.27% of tracings in state)
- Klamath Falls population: 21,879 (0.52% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Klamath Falls; 2023: 48.9 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Oregon; 2023: 11.1 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Oregon; 2023: 4,709 (25th lowest of 50 states)
Pennsylvania: Harrisburg
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Harrisburg; 2023: 433 (3.37% of tracings in state)
- Harrisburg population: 50,092 (0.39% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Harrisburg; 2023: 86.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Pennsylvania; 2023: 9.9 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Pennsylvania; 2023: 12,840 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
Rhode Island: Providence
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Providence; 2023: 353 (60.34% of tracings in state)
- Providence population: 190,214 (17.37% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Providence; 2023: 18.6 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Rhode Island; 2023: 5.3 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Rhode Island; 2023: 585 (10th lowest of 50 states)
South Carolina: Myrtle Beach
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Myrtle Beach; 2023: 705 (6.04% of tracings in state)
- Myrtle Beach population: 37,214 (0.71% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Myrtle Beach; 2023: 189.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in South Carolina; 2023: 22.4 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in South Carolina; 2023: 11,665 (2nd highest of 50 states)
South Dakota: Plankinton
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Plankinton; 2023: 47 (5.66% of tracings in state)
- Plankinton population: 637 (0.07% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Plankinton; 2023: 737.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in South Dakota; 2023: 9.2 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in South Dakota; 2023: 831 (19th lowest of 50 states)
Tennessee: Memphis
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Memphis; 2023: 5,760 (43.44% of tracings in state)
- Memphis population: 629,063 (9.00% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Memphis; 2023: 91.6 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Tennessee; 2023: 19.0 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Tennessee; 2023: 13,261 (4th highest of 50 states)
Texas: Mesquite
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Mesquite; 2023: 873 (1.82% of tracings in state)
- Mesquite population: 148,848 (0.50% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Mesquite; 2023: 58.7 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Texas; 2023: 16.2 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Texas; 2023: 47,930 (10th highest of 50 states)
Utah: Farmington
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Farmington; 2023: 101 (3.07% of tracings in state)
- Farmington population: 24,934 (0.75% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Farmington; 2023: 40.5 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Utah; 2023: 9.9 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Utah; 2023: 3,287 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
Vermont: Killington
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Killington; 2023: 29 (9.73% of tracings in state)
- Killington population: 578 (0.09% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Killington; 2023: 501.7 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Vermont; 2023: 4.6 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Vermont; 2023: 298 (7th lowest of 50 states)
Virginia: Fredericksburg
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Fredericksburg; 2023: 477 (3.87% of tracings in state)
- Fredericksburg population: 28,383 (0.33% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Fredericksburg; 2023: 168.1 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Virginia; 2023: 14.2 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Virginia; 2023: 12,332 (18th highest of 50 states)
Washington: Arlington
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Arlington; 2023: 119 (2.46% of tracings in state)
- Arlington population: 20,599 (0.27% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Arlington; 2023: 57.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Washington; 2023: 6.2 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Washington; 2023: 4,831 (11th lowest of 50 states)
West Virginia: Nitro
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Nitro; 2023: 54 (3.29% of tracings in state)
- Nitro population: 6,941 (0.39% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Nitro; 2023: 77.8 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in West Virginia; 2023: 9.2 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in West Virginia; 2023: 1,640 (17th lowest of 50 states)
Wisconsin: Milwaukee
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Milwaukee; 2023: 3,781 (53.05% of tracings in state)
- Milwaukee population: 569,756 (9.67% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Milwaukee; 2023: 66.4 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Wisconsin; 2023: 12.1 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Wisconsin; 2023: 7,127 (22nd highest of 50 states)
Wyoming: Glenrock
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Glenrock; 2023: 15 (5.43% of tracings in state)
- Glenrock population: 2,806 (0.48% of state population)
- Est. gun crime rate in Glenrock; 2023: 53.5 for every 10,000 people
- Est. gun crime rate in Wyoming; 2023: 4.8 for every 10,000 people
- Firearms traced by the ATF in Wyoming; 2023: 276 (9th lowest of 50 states)
