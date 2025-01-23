This State Has the Most Gun Crime, And It's Not Even Close Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Rates of deadly gun violence have climbed substantially in the U.S. in recent years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were approximately 19,650 homicides carried out with a firearm in 2022 — or an average of about 54 every day. When factoring in accidents and suicides, the total number of firearm fatalities reported that year topped 48,000 — an increase of over 43% from just nine years earlier.

Just as homicides account for less than half of all gun deaths in the United States, fatalities represent only a small fraction of all gun-related crime. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, tens of thousands of guns are linked to burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, domestic violence, and drug trafficking — among many other offenses — every year in the United States.

While criminal misuse of firearms can occur anywhere, gun crime is far more common in certain parts of the country. The ATF traced over 500,000 firearms across the 50 states in 2023 — typically as a means of assisting in criminal investigations — and just eight states accounted for over half of those tracings.

Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the estimated gun crime rate in every state. We reviewed the number of reported firearm tracings in each state and adjusted that figure for population with five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on gun tracings by city and the caliber of traced firearms are also from the ATF.

The number of federal firearm investigations in 2023 ranges across the 50 states from fewer than 200 to well over 50,000, with the most populous states typically reporting more gun tracings. When adjusting for population, however, tracing rates — a proxy for gun crime rates — range from about 1 for every 10,000 people to over 30 per 10,000 people. (Here is a look at the states with the weakest gun control laws.)

In many states, gun crime is especially concentrated in major cities. A single city accounts for at least 20% of all firearm tracings in 33 states — including seven states where at least half of all traced firearms were recovered in a single city. (Here is a look at the American cities with the most gun crime.)

It is important to note that gun tracings are only an approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.

Why It Matters

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Among wealthy, highly developed countries, deadly gun violence is a uniquely American problem. Every year, tens of thousands of Americans are killed by firearms — and these incidents are only the tip of the ice berg when it comes to criminal activity involving guns. Still, gun violence, deadly or otherwise, tends to be disproportionately concentrated in certain parts of the country.

50. Hawaii

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Hawaii; 2023: 0.9 for every 10,000 people

0.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Hawaii; 2023: 133 (0.0% of all gun tracings nationwide)

133 (0.0% of all gun tracings nationwide) Hawaii population: 1,445,635 (0.4% of U.S. population)

1,445,635 (0.4% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Hawaii: 9mm (19 firearms); .22 cal. (15 firearms); 12GA (8 firearms)

9mm (19 firearms); .22 cal. (15 firearms); 12GA (8 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Hawaii: Honolulu; 72 firearms (54.1% of all guns traced in state)

49. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Maine; 2023: 4.3 for every 10,000 people

4.3 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Maine; 2023: 597 (0.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

597 (0.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) Maine population: 1,377,400 (0.4% of U.S. population)

1,377,400 (0.4% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Maine: 9mm (210 firearms); .22 cal. (57 firearms); .45 cal. (44 firearms)

9mm (210 firearms); .22 cal. (57 firearms); .45 cal. (44 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Maine: Portland; 94 firearms (15.7% of all guns traced in state)

48. New Jersey

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in New Jersey; 2023: 5.0 for every 10,000 people

5.0 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in New Jersey; 2023: 4,619 (0.9% of all gun tracings nationwide)

4,619 (0.9% of all gun tracings nationwide) New Jersey population: 9,267,014 (2.8% of U.S. population)

9,267,014 (2.8% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in New Jersey: 9mm (2,082 firearms); .40 cal. (420 firearms); .22 cal. (355 firearms)

9mm (2,082 firearms); .40 cal. (420 firearms); .22 cal. (355 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in New Jersey: Newark; 462 firearms (10.0% of all guns traced in state)

47. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Massachusetts; 2023: 5.0 for every 10,000 people

5.0 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Massachusetts; 2023: 3,487 (0.7% of all gun tracings nationwide)

3,487 (0.7% of all gun tracings nationwide) Massachusetts population: 6,992,395 (2.1% of U.S. population)

6,992,395 (2.1% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Massachusetts: 9mm (1,633 firearms); .40 cal. (306 firearms); .22 cal. (267 firearms)

9mm (1,633 firearms); .40 cal. (306 firearms); .22 cal. (267 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Massachusetts: Boston; 441 firearms (12.6% of all guns traced in state)

46. New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in New York; 2023: 5.7 for every 10,000 people

5.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in New York; 2023: 11,413 (2.2% of all gun tracings nationwide)

11,413 (2.2% of all gun tracings nationwide) New York population: 19,872,319 (6.0% of U.S. population)

19,872,319 (6.0% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in New York: 9mm (4,456 firearms); .22 cal. (1,199 firearms); .380 cal. (1,025 firearms)

9mm (4,456 firearms); .22 cal. (1,199 firearms); .380 cal. (1,025 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in New York: New York City; 5,340 firearms (46.8% of all guns traced in state)

45. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in New Hampshire; 2023: 6.1 for every 10,000 people

6.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in New Hampshire; 2023: 840 (0.2% of all gun tracings nationwide)

840 (0.2% of all gun tracings nationwide) New Hampshire population: 1,387,834 (0.4% of U.S. population)

1,387,834 (0.4% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in New Hampshire: 9mm (298 firearms); .22 cal. (97 firearms); 12GA (61 firearms)

9mm (298 firearms); .22 cal. (97 firearms); 12GA (61 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in New Hampshire: Manchester; 361 firearms (43.0% of all guns traced in state)

44. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Connecticut; 2023: 6.2 for every 10,000 people

6.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Connecticut; 2023: 2,219 (0.4% of all gun tracings nationwide)

2,219 (0.4% of all gun tracings nationwide) Connecticut population: 3,598,348 (1.1% of U.S. population)

3,598,348 (1.1% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Connecticut: 9mm (953 firearms); .40 cal. (202 firearms); .22 cal. (180 firearms)

9mm (953 firearms); .40 cal. (202 firearms); .22 cal. (180 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Connecticut: Hartford; 389 firearms (17.5% of all guns traced in state)

43. Vermont

Est. gun crime rate in Vermont; 2023: 6.3 for every 10,000 people

6.3 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Vermont; 2023: 409 (0.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

409 (0.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) Vermont population: 645,254 (0.2% of U.S. population)

645,254 (0.2% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Vermont: 9mm (105 firearms); .22 cal. (64 firearms); 12GA (37 firearms)

9mm (105 firearms); .22 cal. (64 firearms); 12GA (37 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Vermont: Burlington; 85 firearms (20.8% of all guns traced in state)

42. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. gun crime rate in Wyoming; 2023: 6.4 for every 10,000 people

6.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Wyoming; 2023: 372 (0.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

372 (0.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) Wyoming population: 579,761 (0.2% of U.S. population)

579,761 (0.2% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Wyoming: 9mm (109 firearms); .22 cal. (51 firearms); .45 cal. (29 firearms)

9mm (109 firearms); .22 cal. (51 firearms); .45 cal. (29 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Wyoming: Casper; 78 firearms (21.0% of all guns traced in state)

41. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Rhode Island; 2023: 6.9 for every 10,000 people

6.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Rhode Island; 2023: 755 (0.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

755 (0.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) Rhode Island population: 1,095,371 (0.3% of U.S. population)

1,095,371 (0.3% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Rhode Island: 9mm (339 firearms); .40 cal. (73 firearms); .380 cal. (56 firearms)

9mm (339 firearms); .40 cal. (73 firearms); .380 cal. (56 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Rhode Island: Providence; 353 firearms (46.8% of all guns traced in state)

40. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Washington; 2023: 8.1 for every 10,000 people

8.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Washington; 2023: 6,239 (1.2% of all gun tracings nationwide)

6,239 (1.2% of all gun tracings nationwide) Washington population: 7,740,984 (2.3% of U.S. population)

7,740,984 (2.3% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Washington: 9mm (2,350 firearms); .22 cal. (697 firearms); 12GA (431 firearms)

9mm (2,350 firearms); .22 cal. (697 firearms); 12GA (431 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Washington: Seattle; 942 firearms (15.1% of all guns traced in state)

39. Idaho

knowlesgallery / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Idaho; 2023: 8.8 for every 10,000 people

8.8 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Idaho; 2023: 1,663 (0.3% of all gun tracings nationwide)

1,663 (0.3% of all gun tracings nationwide) Idaho population: 1,893,296 (0.6% of U.S. population)

1,893,296 (0.6% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Idaho: 9mm (604 firearms); .22 cal. (198 firearms); 12GA (105 firearms)

9mm (604 firearms); .22 cal. (198 firearms); 12GA (105 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Idaho: Boise; 350 firearms (21.0% of all guns traced in state)

38. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Minnesota; 2023: 9.1 for every 10,000 people

9.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Minnesota; 2023: 5,206 (1.0% of all gun tracings nationwide)

5,206 (1.0% of all gun tracings nationwide) Minnesota population: 5,713,716 (1.7% of U.S. population)

5,713,716 (1.7% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Minnesota: 9mm (2,501 firearms); .40 cal. (428 firearms); .22 cal. (380 firearms)

9mm (2,501 firearms); .40 cal. (428 firearms); .22 cal. (380 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Minnesota: Minneapolis; 1,523 firearms (29.3% of all guns traced in state)

37. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Iowa; 2023: 10.9 for every 10,000 people

10.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Iowa; 2023: 3,481 (0.7% of all gun tracings nationwide)

3,481 (0.7% of all gun tracings nationwide) Iowa population: 3,195,937 (1.0% of U.S. population)

3,195,937 (1.0% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Iowa: 9mm (1,580 firearms); .22 cal. (353 firearms); .380 cal. (238 firearms)

9mm (1,580 firearms); .22 cal. (353 firearms); .380 cal. (238 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Iowa: Des Moines; 706 firearms (20.3% of all guns traced in state)

36. South Dakota

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in South Dakota; 2023: 11.3 for every 10,000 people

11.3 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in South Dakota; 2023: 1,013 (0.2% of all gun tracings nationwide)

1,013 (0.2% of all gun tracings nationwide) South Dakota population: 899,194 (0.3% of U.S. population)

899,194 (0.3% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in South Dakota: 9mm (288 firearms); .22 cal. (127 firearms); 12GA (112 firearms)

9mm (288 firearms); .22 cal. (127 firearms); 12GA (112 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in South Dakota: Rapid City; 432 firearms (42.6% of all guns traced in state)

35. Michigan

Steven_Kriemadis / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Michigan; 2023: 11.4 for every 10,000 people

11.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Michigan; 2023: 11,460 (2.3% of all gun tracings nationwide)

11,460 (2.3% of all gun tracings nationwide) Michigan population: 10,051,595 (3.0% of U.S. population)

10,051,595 (3.0% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Michigan: 9mm (5,217 firearms); .40 cal. (1,148 firearms); .22 cal. (639 firearms)

9mm (5,217 firearms); .40 cal. (1,148 firearms); .22 cal. (639 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Michigan: Detroit; 6,200 firearms (54.1% of all guns traced in state)

34. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Nebraska; 2023: 11.5 for every 10,000 people

11.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Nebraska; 2023: 2,258 (0.4% of all gun tracings nationwide)

2,258 (0.4% of all gun tracings nationwide) Nebraska population: 1,965,926 (0.6% of U.S. population)

1,965,926 (0.6% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Nebraska: 9mm (878 firearms); .22 cal. (245 firearms); 12GA (158 firearms)

9mm (878 firearms); .22 cal. (245 firearms); 12GA (158 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Nebraska: Omaha; 1,326 firearms (58.7% of all guns traced in state)

33. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Arkansas; 2023: 11.7 for every 10,000 people

11.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Arkansas; 2023: 3,539 (0.7% of all gun tracings nationwide)

3,539 (0.7% of all gun tracings nationwide) Arkansas population: 3,032,651 (0.9% of U.S. population)

3,032,651 (0.9% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Arkansas: 9mm (1,424 firearms); 12GA (469 firearms); .40 cal. (329 firearms)

9mm (1,424 firearms); 12GA (469 firearms); .40 cal. (329 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Arkansas: Little Rock; 918 firearms (25.9% of all guns traced in state)

32. West Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in West Virginia; 2023: 11.9 for every 10,000 people

11.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in West Virginia; 2023: 2,130 (0.4% of all gun tracings nationwide)

2,130 (0.4% of all gun tracings nationwide) West Virginia population: 1,784,462 (0.5% of U.S. population)

1,784,462 (0.5% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in West Virginia: 9mm (696 firearms); .22 cal. (300 firearms); .380 cal. (136 firearms)

9mm (696 firearms); .22 cal. (300 firearms); .380 cal. (136 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in West Virginia: Charleston; 332 firearms (15.6% of all guns traced in state)

31. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Utah; 2023: 12.0 for every 10,000 people

12.0 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Utah; 2023: 4,003 (0.8% of all gun tracings nationwide)

4,003 (0.8% of all gun tracings nationwide) Utah population: 3,331,187 (1.0% of U.S. population)

3,331,187 (1.0% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Utah: 9mm (1,657 firearms); .22 cal. (442 firearms); .380 cal. (260 firearms)

9mm (1,657 firearms); .22 cal. (442 firearms); .380 cal. (260 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Utah: Salt Lake City; 550 firearms (13.7% of all guns traced in state)

30. Pennsylvania

Est. gun crime rate in Pennsylvania; 2023: 13.1 for every 10,000 people

13.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Pennsylvania; 2023: 17,027 (3.4% of all gun tracings nationwide)

17,027 (3.4% of all gun tracings nationwide) Pennsylvania population: 12,986,518 (3.9% of U.S. population)

12,986,518 (3.9% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Pennsylvania: 9mm (7,976 firearms); .40 cal. (1,471 firearms); .22 cal. (1,208 firearms)

9mm (7,976 firearms); .40 cal. (1,471 firearms); .22 cal. (1,208 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia; 6,316 firearms (37.1% of all guns traced in state)

29. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Oklahoma; 2023: 13.9 for every 10,000 people

13.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Oklahoma; 2023: 5,562 (1.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

5,562 (1.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) Oklahoma population: 3,995,260 (1.2% of U.S. population)

3,995,260 (1.2% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Oklahoma: 9mm (2,256 firearms); .22 cal. (492 firearms); .40 cal. (484 firearms)

9mm (2,256 firearms); .22 cal. (492 firearms); .40 cal. (484 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Oklahoma: Tulsa; 1,782 firearms (32.0% of all guns traced in state)

28. Delaware

Est. gun crime rate in Delaware; 2023: 14.3 for every 10,000 people

14.3 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Delaware; 2023: 1,434 (0.3% of all gun tracings nationwide)

1,434 (0.3% of all gun tracings nationwide) Delaware population: 1,005,872 (0.3% of U.S. population)

1,005,872 (0.3% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Delaware: 9mm (703 firearms); .22 cal. (125 firearms); .40 cal. (114 firearms)

9mm (703 firearms); .22 cal. (125 firearms); .40 cal. (114 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Delaware: Wilmington; 408 firearms (28.5% of all guns traced in state)

27. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Wisconsin; 2023: 14.3 for every 10,000 people

14.3 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Wisconsin; 2023: 8,441 (1.7% of all gun tracings nationwide)

8,441 (1.7% of all gun tracings nationwide) Wisconsin population: 5,892,023 (1.8% of U.S. population)

5,892,023 (1.8% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Wisconsin: 9mm (4,457 firearms); .40 cal. (713 firearms); .22 cal. (560 firearms)

9mm (4,457 firearms); .40 cal. (713 firearms); .22 cal. (560 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Wisconsin: Milwaukee; 3,781 firearms (44.8% of all guns traced in state)

26. California

Est. gun crime rate in California; 2023: 14.4 for every 10,000 people

14.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in California; 2023: 56,382 (11.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

56,382 (11.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) California population: 39,242,785 (11.8% of U.S. population)

39,242,785 (11.8% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in California: 9mm (21,812 firearms); .22 cal. (5,230 firearms); .40 cal. (5,093 firearms)

9mm (21,812 firearms); .22 cal. (5,230 firearms); .40 cal. (5,093 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in California: Los Angeles; 7,419 firearms (13.2% of all guns traced in state)

25. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Oregon; 2023: 14.5 for every 10,000 people

14.5 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Oregon; 2023: 6,160 (1.2% of all gun tracings nationwide)

6,160 (1.2% of all gun tracings nationwide) Oregon population: 4,238,714 (1.3% of U.S. population)

4,238,714 (1.3% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Oregon: 9mm (2,184 firearms); .22 cal. (804 firearms); .40 cal. (405 firearms)

9mm (2,184 firearms); .22 cal. (804 firearms); .40 cal. (405 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Oregon: Portland; 1,642 firearms (26.7% of all guns traced in state)

24. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Kansas; 2023: 15.0 for every 10,000 people

15.0 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Kansas; 2023: 4,416 (0.9% of all gun tracings nationwide)

4,416 (0.9% of all gun tracings nationwide) Kansas population: 2,937,569 (0.9% of U.S. population)

2,937,569 (0.9% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Kansas: 9mm (1,960 firearms); .40 cal. (461 firearms); .22 cal. (333 firearms)

9mm (1,960 firearms); .40 cal. (461 firearms); .22 cal. (333 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Kansas: Wichita; 1,589 firearms (36.0% of all guns traced in state)

23. Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Colorado; 2023: 15.1 for every 10,000 people

15.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Colorado; 2023: 8,786 (1.7% of all gun tracings nationwide)

8,786 (1.7% of all gun tracings nationwide) Colorado population: 5,810,774 (1.7% of U.S. population)

5,810,774 (1.7% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Colorado: 9mm (3,909 firearms); .22 cal. (740 firearms); .40 cal. (700 firearms)

9mm (3,909 firearms); .22 cal. (740 firearms); .40 cal. (700 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Colorado: Denver; 2,823 firearms (32.1% of all guns traced in state)

22. Maryland

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Maryland; 2023: 16.7 for every 10,000 people

16.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Maryland; 2023: 10,332 (2.0% of all gun tracings nationwide)

10,332 (2.0% of all gun tracings nationwide) Maryland population: 6,170,738 (1.9% of U.S. population)

6,170,738 (1.9% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Maryland: 9mm (4,239 firearms); .40 cal. (932 firearms); 12GA (826 firearms)

9mm (4,239 firearms); .40 cal. (932 firearms); 12GA (826 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Maryland: Baltimore; 2,850 firearms (27.6% of all guns traced in state)

21. Montana

harmantasdc / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Montana; 2023: 16.8 for every 10,000 people

16.8 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Montana; 2023: 1,853 (0.4% of all gun tracings nationwide)

1,853 (0.4% of all gun tracings nationwide) Montana population: 1,105,072 (0.3% of U.S. population)

1,105,072 (0.3% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Montana: 9mm (466 firearms); .22 cal. (285 firearms); .45 cal. (142 firearms)

9mm (466 firearms); .22 cal. (285 firearms); .45 cal. (142 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Montana: Billings; 507 firearms (27.4% of all guns traced in state)

20. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Mississippi; 2023: 17.1 for every 10,000 people

17.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Mississippi; 2023: 5,038 (1.0% of all gun tracings nationwide)

5,038 (1.0% of all gun tracings nationwide) Mississippi population: 2,951,438 (0.9% of U.S. population)

2,951,438 (0.9% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Mississippi: 9mm (2,276 firearms); .40 cal. (576 firearms); .22 cal. (366 firearms)

9mm (2,276 firearms); .40 cal. (576 firearms); .22 cal. (366 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Mississippi: Southaven; 433 firearms (8.6% of all guns traced in state)

19. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Florida; 2023: 17.1 for every 10,000 people

17.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Florida; 2023: 37,461 (7.4% of all gun tracings nationwide)

37,461 (7.4% of all gun tracings nationwide) Florida population: 21,928,881 (6.6% of U.S. population)

21,928,881 (6.6% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Florida: 9mm (17,619 firearms); .40 cal. (3,300 firearms); .380 cal. (2,836 firearms)

9mm (17,619 firearms); .40 cal. (3,300 firearms); .380 cal. (2,836 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Florida: Orlando; 3,822 firearms (10.2% of all guns traced in state)

18. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Virginia; 2023: 17.2 for every 10,000 people

17.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Virginia; 2023: 14,874 (2.9% of all gun tracings nationwide)

14,874 (2.9% of all gun tracings nationwide) Virginia population: 8,657,499 (2.6% of U.S. population)

8,657,499 (2.6% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Virginia: 9mm (6,875 firearms); .40 cal. (1,605 firearms); .22 cal. (1,025 firearms)

9mm (6,875 firearms); .40 cal. (1,605 firearms); .22 cal. (1,025 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Virginia: Richmond; 1,668 firearms (11.2% of all guns traced in state)

17. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Ohio; 2023: 17.4 for every 10,000 people

17.4 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Ohio; 2023: 20,543 (4.0% of all gun tracings nationwide)

20,543 (4.0% of all gun tracings nationwide) Ohio population: 11,780,046 (3.5% of U.S. population)

11,780,046 (3.5% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Ohio: 9mm (10,777 firearms); .40 cal. (1,922 firearms); .380 cal. (1,431 firearms)

9mm (10,777 firearms); .40 cal. (1,922 firearms); .380 cal. (1,431 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Ohio: Columbus; 3,614 firearms (17.6% of all guns traced in state)

16. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Missouri; 2023: 17.6 for every 10,000 people

17.6 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Missouri; 2023: 10,838 (2.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

10,838 (2.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) Missouri population: 6,168,181 (1.9% of U.S. population)

6,168,181 (1.9% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Missouri: 9mm (4,728 firearms); .40 cal. (1,261 firearms); .45 cal. (664 firearms)

9mm (4,728 firearms); .40 cal. (1,261 firearms); .45 cal. (664 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Missouri: Saint Louis; 3,392 firearms (31.3% of all guns traced in state)

15. Illinois

Est. gun crime rate in Illinois; 2023: 18.1 for every 10,000 people

18.1 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Illinois; 2023: 22,973 (4.5% of all gun tracings nationwide)

22,973 (4.5% of all gun tracings nationwide) Illinois population: 12,692,653 (3.8% of U.S. population)

12,692,653 (3.8% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Illinois: 9mm (11,716 firearms); .40 cal. (2,751 firearms); .45 cal. (1,425 firearms)

9mm (11,716 firearms); .40 cal. (2,751 firearms); .45 cal. (1,425 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Illinois: Chicago; 11,460 firearms (49.9% of all guns traced in state)

14. Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Texas; 2023: 18.6 for every 10,000 people

18.6 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Texas; 2023: 55,248 (10.9% of all gun tracings nationwide)

55,248 (10.9% of all gun tracings nationwide) Texas population: 29,640,343 (8.9% of U.S. population)

29,640,343 (8.9% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Texas: 9mm (27,127 firearms); .40 cal. (5,493 firearms); .380 cal. (3,674 firearms)

9mm (27,127 firearms); .40 cal. (5,493 firearms); .380 cal. (3,674 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Texas: Houston; 12,586 firearms (22.8% of all guns traced in state)

13. Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Nevada; 2023: 18.8 for every 10,000 people

18.8 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Nevada; 2023: 5,904 (1.2% of all gun tracings nationwide)

5,904 (1.2% of all gun tracings nationwide) Nevada population: 3,141,000 (0.9% of U.S. population)

3,141,000 (0.9% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Nevada: 9mm (2,858 firearms); .40 cal. (476 firearms); .22 cal. (415 firearms)

9mm (2,858 firearms); .40 cal. (476 firearms); .22 cal. (415 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Nevada: Las Vegas; 4,395 firearms (74.4% of all guns traced in state)

12. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Arizona; 2023: 19.2 for every 10,000 people

19.2 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Arizona; 2023: 13,927 (2.7% of all gun tracings nationwide)

13,927 (2.7% of all gun tracings nationwide) Arizona population: 7,268,175 (2.2% of U.S. population)

7,268,175 (2.2% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Arizona: 9mm (6,199 firearms); .40 cal. (1,172 firearms); .22 cal. (969 firearms)

9mm (6,199 firearms); .40 cal. (1,172 firearms); .22 cal. (969 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Arizona: Phoenix; 4,640 firearms (33.3% of all guns traced in state)

11. Indiana

Coy St. Clair / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Indiana; 2023: 19.3 for every 10,000 people

19.3 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Indiana; 2023: 13,170 (2.6% of all gun tracings nationwide)

13,170 (2.6% of all gun tracings nationwide) Indiana population: 6,811,752 (2.0% of U.S. population)

6,811,752 (2.0% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Indiana: 9mm (5,707 firearms); .40 cal. (1,253 firearms); .22 cal. (1,112 firearms)

9mm (5,707 firearms); .40 cal. (1,253 firearms); .22 cal. (1,112 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Indiana: Indianapolis; 5,082 firearms (38.6% of all guns traced in state)

10. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Alabama; 2023: 20.7 for every 10,000 people

20.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Alabama; 2023: 10,440 (2.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

10,440 (2.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) Alabama population: 5,054,253 (1.5% of U.S. population)

5,054,253 (1.5% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Alabama: 9mm (4,399 firearms); .40 cal. (1,138 firearms); .380 cal. (718 firearms)

9mm (4,399 firearms); .40 cal. (1,138 firearms); .380 cal. (718 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Alabama: Birmingham; 1,682 firearms (16.1% of all guns traced in state)

9. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Kentucky; 2023: 20.7 for every 10,000 people

20.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Kentucky; 2023: 9,337 (1.8% of all gun tracings nationwide)

9,337 (1.8% of all gun tracings nationwide) Kentucky population: 4,510,725 (1.4% of U.S. population)

4,510,725 (1.4% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Kentucky: 9mm (3,734 firearms); .22 cal. (977 firearms); .40 cal. (709 firearms)

9mm (3,734 firearms); .22 cal. (977 firearms); .40 cal. (709 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Kentucky: Louisville; 1,431 firearms (15.3% of all guns traced in state)

8. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Georgia; 2023: 20.9 for every 10,000 people

20.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Georgia; 2023: 22,673 (4.5% of all gun tracings nationwide)

22,673 (4.5% of all gun tracings nationwide) Georgia population: 10,822,590 (3.3% of U.S. population)

10,822,590 (3.3% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Georgia: 9mm (11,892 firearms); .40 cal. (2,518 firearms); .380 cal. (1,446 firearms)

9mm (11,892 firearms); .40 cal. (2,518 firearms); .380 cal. (1,446 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Georgia: Atlanta; 4,080 firearms (18.0% of all guns traced in state)

7. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in North Dakota; 2023: 22.7 for every 10,000 people

22.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in North Dakota; 2023: 1,770 (0.3% of all gun tracings nationwide)

1,770 (0.3% of all gun tracings nationwide) North Dakota population: 779,361 (0.2% of U.S. population)

779,361 (0.2% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in North Dakota: 9mm (305 firearms); .22 cal. (83 firearms); 12GA (76 firearms)

9mm (305 firearms); .22 cal. (83 firearms); 12GA (76 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in North Dakota: Fargo; 1,114 firearms (62.9% of all guns traced in state)

6. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Tennessee; 2023: 22.7 for every 10,000 people

22.7 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Tennessee; 2023: 15,891 (3.1% of all gun tracings nationwide)

15,891 (3.1% of all gun tracings nationwide) Tennessee population: 6,986,082 (2.1% of U.S. population)

6,986,082 (2.1% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Tennessee: 9mm (7,402 firearms); .40 cal. (1,641 firearms); .22 cal. (1,012 firearms)

9mm (7,402 firearms); .40 cal. (1,641 firearms); .22 cal. (1,012 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Tennessee: Memphis; 5,760 firearms (36.2% of all guns traced in state)

5. Alaska

yenwen / E+ via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Alaska; 2023: 22.9 for every 10,000 people

22.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Alaska; 2023: 1,682 (0.3% of all gun tracings nationwide)

1,682 (0.3% of all gun tracings nationwide) Alaska population: 733,971 (0.2% of U.S. population)

733,971 (0.2% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Alaska: 9mm (462 firearms); .22 cal. (205 firearms); 12GA (132 firearms)

9mm (462 firearms); .22 cal. (205 firearms); 12GA (132 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Alaska: Anchorage; 947 firearms (56.3% of all guns traced in state)

4. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in New Mexico; 2023: 22.9 for every 10,000 people

22.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in New Mexico; 2023: 4,847 (1.0% of all gun tracings nationwide)

4,847 (1.0% of all gun tracings nationwide) New Mexico population: 2,114,768 (0.6% of U.S. population)

2,114,768 (0.6% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in New Mexico: 9mm (1,865 firearms); .22 cal. (483 firearms); .40 cal. (353 firearms)

9mm (1,865 firearms); .22 cal. (483 firearms); .40 cal. (353 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in New Mexico: Albuquerque; 2,665 firearms (55.0% of all guns traced in state)

3. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in South Carolina; 2023: 24.9 for every 10,000 people

24.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in South Carolina; 2023: 12,975 (2.6% of all gun tracings nationwide)

12,975 (2.6% of all gun tracings nationwide) South Carolina population: 5,212,774 (1.6% of U.S. population)

5,212,774 (1.6% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in South Carolina: 9mm (6,369 firearms); .40 cal. (1,364 firearms); .380 cal. (941 firearms)

9mm (6,369 firearms); .40 cal. (1,364 firearms); .380 cal. (941 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in South Carolina: Columbia; 2,080 firearms (16.0% of all guns traced in state)

2. North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in North Carolina; 2023: 25.9 for every 10,000 people

25.9 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in North Carolina; 2023: 27,420 (5.4% of all gun tracings nationwide)

27,420 (5.4% of all gun tracings nationwide) North Carolina population: 10,584,340 (3.2% of U.S. population)

10,584,340 (3.2% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in North Carolina: 9mm (13,049 firearms); .40 cal. (2,564 firearms); .22 cal. (1,869 firearms)

9mm (13,049 firearms); .40 cal. (2,564 firearms); .22 cal. (1,869 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in North Carolina: Charlotte; 4,561 firearms (16.6% of all guns traced in state)

1. Louisiana

CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images

Est. gun crime rate in Louisiana; 2023: 30.8 for every 10,000 people

30.8 for every 10,000 people Total firearms traced by the ATF in Louisiana; 2023: 14,229 (2.8% of all gun tracings nationwide)

14,229 (2.8% of all gun tracings nationwide) Louisiana population: 4,621,025 (1.4% of U.S. population)

4,621,025 (1.4% of U.S. population) Most traced calibers in Louisiana: 9mm (6,556 firearms); .40 cal. (1,817 firearms); .22 cal. (992 firearms)

9mm (6,556 firearms); .40 cal. (1,817 firearms); .22 cal. (992 firearms) City with the most gun tracings in Louisiana: New Orleans; 2,915 firearms (20.5% of all guns traced in state)

