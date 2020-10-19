These Are the 10 States Where Joe Biden Has Spent the Most Money

Federal Election Commission data shows that Joe Biden has raised $784,018,913 and spent $548,926,299 in the current election cycle. As money continues to increase Biden’s figure, he has poured money into states critical to his election. Most analyses show that he has more cash on hand than Donald Trump, which will allow him to market his campaign’s message more aggressively through Election Day on November 3.

Data released on October 13 by Advertising Analytics via NPR shows in which states Biden has spent most of his television advertising dollars. A further examination shows how many electoral votes each has and how the state voted in the 2016 presidential election. Some of the money comes from PACs that support his candidacy.



Real Clear Politics poll data was used to show which candidate appears to have the lead today.

Florida. Biden and supporters have spent $154 million in what many believe is the most important battleground state. It ranks third in electoral votes with 29 (tied with New York State), after California’s 55 and Texas’s 38. Trump won the state in 2016. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has put $100 million into the state on behalf of Biden and the Democrats. Neither candidate has a clear lead in Florida. Pennsylvania. Biden and supporters have spent $122 million television ad dollars. The state has 20 electoral votes. It went for Trump in 2016. Biden is considered to be ahead in Pennsylvania. Michigan. The Biden forces have spent $99 million in Michigan. It has 16 electoral votes. Trump took Michigan in 2016, but polls show Biden ahead. North Carolina. Biden has spent $65 million in the state, which has 15 electoral votes. Trump took the state in 2016. The race in North Carolina is considered a tie. Wisconsin. Biden has spent $63 million in the state. It has 10 electoral votes and went for Trump in 2016. Biden is ahead in Wisconsin. Arizona. Biden has spent $59 million in the state. It has 11 electoral votes, and Trump took the state in 2016. Biden is ahead in Arizona. Georgia. Biden has spent $24 million. It has 16 electoral votes. Trump took the state in 2016. Georgia currently is considered a tie. Nevada. Biden has spent $21 million. The state has six electoral votes. It went for Clinton in 2016, and Biden is ahead there now. Minnesota. Biden has spent $16 million. The state has 10 electoral votes, and it went for Clinton in 2016. Biden is ahead in Minnesota. Iowa. Biden has spent $12 million in the state. It has six electoral votes. It went for Trump in 2016, but the race now is considered a tie.



Experts have pointed out that if Biden can hold the states Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and pick up two or three key battleground states, he will win the election. Based on his spending, he is pouring money into these states in an attempt to do just that.

