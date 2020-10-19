These Are the 10 States Where Donald Trump Has Spent the Most Money

Federal Election Commission data shows that Donald Trump has raised $683,170,820 and spent $536,960,550 in the current election cycle. As money continues to increase Trump’s figure, he has poured money into states critical to his reelection. Most analyses show that he has less cash on hand than Joe Biden, which means he may be unable to “outmarket” his rival through Election Day, on November 3.

Data released on October 13 by Advertising Analytics via NPR shows in which states Trump has spent most of his television advertising dollars. A further examination shows how many electoral votes each has and how the state voted in the 2016 presidential election. Some of the money comes from PACs that support his candidacy.



Florida. Trump and his supporters have spent $103 million here. The state has 29 electoral votes (tied with New York State), behind only California’s 55 and Texas’s 38. Trump took the state in 2016. Neither candidate has a clear lead in Florida. Pennsylvania. Trump and supporters have spent $74 million in the state. It has 20 electoral votes and went for Trump in 2016. Biden is running ahead in Pennsylvania. North Carolina. Trump and his supporters have spent $65 million in the state. It has 15 electoral votes and went for Trump in 2016. North Carolina is considered a tie. Wisconsin. Trump and his supporters have spent $38 million in Wisconsin. It has 10 electoral votes and went for Trump in 2016. Biden is ahead in Wisconsin. Arizona. Trump has spent $38 million in Arizona. It has 11 electoral votes. It went for Trump in 2016. Biden is leading in Arizona. Georgia. Trump has spent $24 million. Georgia and its 16 electoral votes went for Trump in 2016. Biden is ahead in the polls. Michigan. Trump has spent $22 million in Michigan. It has 16 electoral votes. Trump took the state in 2016, but Biden is ahead in the polls. Minnesota. Trump has spent $11 million. Michigan has 16 electoral votes. It went for Trump in 2016, but Biden is ahead in the polls. Ohio. Trump has spent $10 million in Ohio for its 18 electoral votes. Trump won it in 2016. The race there is considered a tie. Nevada. Trump has spent $7 million, and Nevada has six electoral votes. The contest is considered a tie.

Real Clear Politics poll data was used to show which candidate appears to have the lead today.



Experts have pointed out that if Biden can hold the states Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and pick up two or three key battleground states, he will win the election. That puts Trump in a very difficult decision if Biden can outspend him.

