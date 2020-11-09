This Is How Much Every President Since George Washington Has Been Paid

Joe Biden will begin his presidency with an annual salary of $400,000, a sum Bill Clinton signed into law but was never paid. The first president to receive it was his successor, George W. Bush. Clinton is part of a line of presidents paid $200,000 that ran back to Richard Nixon.

The $400,000 is a great deal of money by the standard of most Americans. The president also gets a $50,000 annual expense account, a $100,000 nontaxable travel account and $19,000 for entertainment. The median household income in America was $68,703 last year. Much less than 1% of Americans make over $400,000.

The salary of the U.S. president has been changed only five times since George Washington took office. Washington was paid $25,000, which was the sum paid through the first term of Ulysses S. Grant, a stretch of 18 presidents.

The president’s salary rose to $50,000 for Grant’s second term and ran at that level through the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt, a span of nine presidents.



The presidential salary jumped to $75,000 for William Howard Taft through Harry Truman, then rose again, to $100,000, from Truman’s full term through that of Lyndon Johnson.

Here is how much every president in American history made for his time in the office:

$25,000

George Washington

John Adams

Thomas Jefferson

James Madison

James Monroe

John Quincy Adams

Andrew Jackson

Martin Van Buren

William Henry Harrison

John Tyler

James K. Polk

Zachary Taylor

Millard Fillmore

Franklin Pierce

James Buchanan

Abraham Lincoln

Andrew Johnson

Ulysses S. Grant

$50,000

Ulysses S. Grant

Rutherford B. Hayes

James Garfield

Chester Arthur

Grover Cleveland

Benjamin Harrison

Grover Cleveland

William McKinley

Theodore Roosevelt

$75,000

William Howard Taft

Woodrow Wilson

Warren Harding

Calvin Coolidge

Herbert Hoover

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Harry S. Truman

$100,000

Harry Truman

Dwight Eisenhower

John F. Kennedy

Lyndon Johnson

$200,000

Richard Nixon

Gerald Ford

Jimmy Carter

Ronald Reagan

George H.W. Bush

Bill Clinton

$400,000

George W. Bush

Barack Obama

Donald Trump