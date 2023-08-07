What Every President Did After Leaving the White House

What does a person do after holding the most powerful government office in the world?

To find an answer to that question, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information on all U.S. presidents from the Miller Center at the University of Virginia, the White House, and the History Channel.

The nature of post-presidency careers has evolved over time. Initially, early presidents often returned to their previous lives, even going back to owning slaves or practicing law. Some re-entered politics, with a few even winning seats in Congress.

In more recent times, ex-presidents have commonly engaged in activities such as writing memoirs, giving paid speeches, participating on corporate boards, and managing the creation of their presidential libraries.

There are also those presidents who stay out of the public view entirely. Many contemporary commanders in chief also earned extravagant wealth. Here is the net worth of every American president from Washington to Biden.

Click here to see what every president did after leaving the White House