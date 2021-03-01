This Is the Hottest Place in America Today

After a massive storm rushed from Texas to the Northeast, Americans were reminded how quickly temperatures can drop to single digits across most of the nation. Even today, a large snowstorm will hit the area from Pennsylvania to Maine. Extreme cold will dive from Canada into this area.

At the same time, parts of the Southeast will have temperatures closer to normal for this year, and in some areas of Georgia and Florida they will move back into the 80s. In one location, the temperature is expected to rise to within a degree or two of 90, which will make it the hottest place in America today.

Bush Field in Augusta, Georgia, posted a temperature of 88 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Eldorado Weather. The small airport is about 10 miles south of Augusta, where the Masters golf tournament is played. The airport was built because the Army Air Corp was looking for a new location. Bush Field is the geographic area where the airport was located. It became a commercial airport in 1950. At this point, it is largely a regional hub for American Eagle, Delta Air Lines and Delta Connection. The primary destination for planes that use the field is Atlanta, which is 145 miles away.

At 88 degrees, the temperature is much hotter than usual for February, when the average temperature runs about 55 degrees in Augusta. It is a good deal closer to the average temperature in July when the average is 82 degrees.



Weather conditions are likely to move closer to normal for Augusta tonight. According to The National Weather Service:

A slight chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Unexpectedly high and low temperatures have become increasingly common in the United States. January 2021 was the fifth warmest on record, according to NOAA:

The new year kicked off with a balmy start for the U.S., making January 2020 the fifth warmest January on record. All 48 contiguous states saw above- to much-above-average temperatures last month.

