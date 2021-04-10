This Is The State Where People Worry About Losing Their Homes

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, the Census Bureau launched a vast initiative to measure the effects of the disease on Americans. It is called the Household Pulse Survey. So far, the results have been released in three phases, which began with the first study that was in the field starting April 23, 2020. The data is released by week.

Each weekly report actually covers about two weeks of information gathered by the Census Bureau and other federal agencies. Among the questions asked each week is about “Likelihood of Eviction or Foreclosure ”. Those who answer are behind on rent or mortgage payments already and are at the point “where eviction or foreclosure in the next two months is either very likely or somewhat likely.”

Current data also covers Week 27 and includes the results of questions about income loss, the percentage of Americans who work from home, food scarcity, food insecurity, difficulty in paying household expenses, whether people have received a COVID-19 vaccine and whether those not vaccinated plan to be.

The work is done in partnership with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Center for Education Statistics, National Center for Health Statistics, Social Security Administration and USDA Economic Research Service.

Data come from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and America’s largest metro areas.

The state where the most people are worried about losing their homes in the next two months is Oregon at 49%. The U.S. average is 28.1%. It is followed by Georgia at 48.8%, Arizona at 47.9%, and Louisiana at 46.5%. That the other end of the spectrum, the figure for Utah is 6.9%, for Missouri 9.7%, and for Delaware 11.4%.

The Census does not track a relationship between any demographics and the people who worry about losing their homes, so the question about their financial risks is open to conjecture. That aside, the Oregon figure is sobering.

