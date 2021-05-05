This Is How Many Babies Were Born in Each State Last Year

National Center for Health Statistics has released data on how many children were born last year. Media analysis showed the figures were the smallest since 1979. There was speculation, without a conclusion, that the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the drop.

In the analysis, titled “Births: Provisional Data for 2020,” the primary conclusion is that total births fell 4% from 2019 to 2020. The total for last year was 3,605,201. According to the document, “Data are based on 99.87% of all 2020 birth records received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics as of February 11, 2021.”

Among the other conclusions was that the overall cesarean delivery rate was 31.8%. The preterm birth rate was 10.09%.

The birth rate for the year was 55.9 per 1,000 women. The birth rate per 1,000 women was highest in the age 30 to 34 group at 94.8, followed by the 30 to 34 age group at 90. The rate among women ages 15 to 19 was 15.3.



The birth rate among white women was 53.2. Among Black and Hispanic women, the figures were 59.0 and 62.8, respectively.

These are the number of children born in each state in 2020:

Alabama: 57,634

Alaska: 9,447

Arizona: 76,923

Arkansas: 35,210

California: 419,612

Colorado: 61,493

Connecticut: 33,448

Delaware: 10,336

District of Columbia: 8,858

Florida: 209,612

Georgia: 122,266

Hawaii: 15,730

Idaho: 21,520

Illinois: 133,207

Indiana: 78,087

Iowa: 36,080

Kansas: 34,360

Kentucky: 51,581

Louisiana: 57,070

Maine: 11,532

Maryland: 68,523

Massachusetts: 66,429

Michigan: 103,846

Minnesota: 63,387

Mississippi: 35,457

Missouri: 69,238

Montana: 10,785

Nebraska: 24,235

Nevada: 33,632

New Hampshire: 11,773

New Jersey: 96,543

New Mexico: 21,316

New York: 209,172

North Carolina: 116,674

North Dakota: 10,059

Ohio: 129,071

Oklahoma: 47,393

Oregon: 39,792

Pennsylvania: 130,562

Rhode Island: 10,102

South Carolina: 55,693

South Dakota: 10,952

Tennessee: 78,659

Texas: 365,857

Utah: 45,702

Vermont: 5,117

Virginia: 94,391

Washington: 83,067

West Virginia: 17,159

Wisconsin: 60,491

Wyoming: 6,118

