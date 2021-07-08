ZEUS: Climate intelligence forecasting with Cervest's Iggy Bassi

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Iggy Bassi was running a farming business in Ghana a decade ago when he wondered if science could help him predict how global warming would affect his fields and crops in future years.

“Many local farmers believed bad harvests were an act of God,” he said in an interview from London. “I was convinced climate science would highlight such events before they happen.”

A former investment banker and serial entrepreneur, Bassi’s experience in Ghana led him to founding Cervest about six years ago in the UK, seeking to develop “climate intelligence” for everyone from local farmers to worldwide hotel chains and real estate companies. . . .

Read the full interview with Cervest founder and CEO Iggy Bassi at Callaway Climate Insights.

Free Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter