Who Actually Is Buried in Grant's Tomb?

24/7 Wall St. set out to find out where each U.S. president is buried. Strangely, most Americans do not know where even the most famous Americans are buried. Among the most well-known resting places of these men is Grant’s tomb, highly visible on the upper west side of Manhattan. The answer to the old question, “Who is buried in Grant’s tomb?” is not as easy as it seems.

There are 38 burial sites for the men who served as president of the United States. America’s chief executives are buried in 18 states as well as in Washington, D.C. While burial sites for presidents such as Arlington National Cemetery are well known, the locations of the final resting places of the presidents vary, from presidential libraries to family cemeteries and burial places in the towns where they were from.

Grant’s resting place is officially known as the mausoleum at General Grant National Memorial. It contains the bodies of Ulysses S. Grant and his wife Julia Dent Grant. According to the park service, “Each of their remains lie within two 8 1/2 ton red Montello Granite Sarcophogi in the center of the round crypt watched over by five busts of Union generals that served under Grant.”

The real answer to the question, however, is no one. According to The GuidePosts: “More particularly they’re not really buried there, they’re ‘entombed’ as a friend of mine reminded me recently on Facebook. Above ground in matching sarcophagi, not buried.” Grant died when he was 63.



The longest-living president today is Jimmy Carter, who is 96. George H.W. Bush lived to be 94. Before him, the longest-lived presidents were Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford, who each lived to be 93. Ford had been the longest-lived president by 45 days before the passing of Bush.

