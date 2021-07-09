This Is Where America's Presidents Are Buried

There are 38 burial sites for the men who served as president of the United States. America’s chief executives are buried in 18 states as well as Washington D.C. While burial sites for presidents such as Arlington National Cemetery are well known, the locations of the final resting places of the presidents vary, from presidential libraries, to family cemeteries, to burial places in the towns where they were from.

The longest living president today is Jimmy Carter, who is 96. Previously, George H.W. Bush lived to be 94. Before him, the longest-living presidents were Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford, who both lived to be 93. Ford had been the longest-lived president by 45 days before the passing of Bush. These are the American presidents who lives the longest and shortest lives.

The president who died the youngest was John F. Kennedy, who was just 46 when he was assassinated in his first term in office in 1963. The president who died after serving the briefest term in office was William Henry Harrison, who passed away after just 32 days in office in 1841. He was the first president to die in office and the first to lie in state in the Capitol.

