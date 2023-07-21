The Oldest Overseas American War Monuments Overseas, and Who They Honor

The United States has a rich military history, with thousands of soldiers fighting and dying overseas to protect their country and its interests. As a result, the United States has built and preserved numerous military monuments and cemeteries overseas to honor those who sacrificed their lives.

To determine the 25 oldest major U.S. military monuments and cemeteries overseas, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the American Battle Monuments Commission’s list of overseas monuments and cemeteries that they oversee. The ABMC was established in 1923 to maintain and operate U.S. military cemeteries and monuments in foreign countries. Cemeteries are ranked by the date each was dedicated. Information about the country and war that originated the monument or cemetery also came from the ABMC.

One of the most famous monuments and cemeteries that appears on this list is located in France, and it is known as the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial. It was dedicated in 1937 and contains the remains of over 2,000 American soldiers who died during the Battle of Belleau Wood in World War I. The cemetery serves as an important reminder of the sacrifices that were made during one of the deadliest battles of the Great War.

Another significant military cemetery located overseas is the Corozal American Cemetery in Panama. It was dedicated in 1914 and is the second oldest cemetery on this list. Corozal contains the remains of over 5,500 American soldiers dating back to the Mexican American War to present day.

These U.S. military monuments and cemeteries overseas serve as important reminders of the sacrifices made by those who served.

Here is a look at the oldest U.S. military monuments and cemeteries overseas: