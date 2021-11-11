Economy

ZEUS: Stefania Di Bartolomeo's quest to answer this one ESG question

24/7 Wall St. Staff
November 11, 2021 10:19 am

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Stefania Di Bartolomeo was a 30-year-old asset manager running about $100 million in an impact investing fund for about 6,000 institutional investors for Italy’s Banca Sella Group in 2018 when she got a call from a small investor.

“She was asking for proof her money would make a difference,” Di Bartolomeo recalls in Zoom interview recently. “She wanted to invest $500. I thought ‘how did you find me?’ But she was asking for something that was so necessary.”

Not long after, Di Bartolomeo started Physis, a Greek term for nature or law of nature, dedicated to displaying data in a way that showed investors where their investments were making a difference. Using metrics such as how holdings manage water security, on-site renewable energy, corporate philanthropy, or women senior management numbers, Physis adds a layer of insight into actions on environmental, social, and governance issues, not just performance and ESG scores.

Based in Boston, where she attended Harvard, Physis is currently raising funds. . . .

