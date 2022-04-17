This Is The State That Had More Deaths Than Births Last Year

According to the U.S. Census, the population of the U.S. rose only .1% between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021. According to the Census, “The year 2021 is the first time since 1937 that the U.S. population grew by fewer than one million people, featuring the lowest numeric growth since at least 1900, when the Census Bureau began annual population estimates.”

The number is so small because some states actually lost population, based both on a raw count and percentage calculation. The drop was more than 1% in one state.

The population can grow by two means — migration and natural change. Figures released late March show that half of all states — and nearly three-quarters of all counties — experienced more deaths than births between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, meaning a natural decrease.

The Census notes that the likely cause is the COVID-19 pandemic. The greatest number of states that experienced a natural decrease in the previous decade was eight, in the 2019-2020 period, which already included a few months of the pandemic. Previously four or less states experienced a natural decrease in a single year.

As for other longer-term trends, births in most states had been declining since 2016. Between 2020 and 2021, however, all states experienced a drop in births.

To identify the states that experienced the largest number of more deaths than births, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Census Bureau data on state populations and the components leading to population changes from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021. All data came from the census.

The region with the most widespread natural decrease is the Northeast, with seven of nine Northeastern states experiencing more deaths than births in 2021. Meanwhile, in the West, only three out of 13 states experienced natural decrease.

Not all states with a natural decrease experienced overall population decline. The population declined in just eight of the 25 states that experienced more deaths than births, as they benefited from positive net migration.

And in Florida, the state with the largest decline due to natural change, the population increased by nearly 1%. While there were only 210,000 births compared to 255,0000 deaths, contributing to a 45,000 population decline due to natural changes, Florida’s population grew from 21.57 million to 21.78 million as the Sunshine State has been attracting new residents.

Here are the Florida numbers:

> Natural population decrease, 12 months through July 2021: -45,248 (births: 210,305, deaths: 255,553)

> Total population: July 1, 2020 21,569,932 — 3rd highest

> Total population: July 1, 2021 21,781,128 — 3rd highest

> Overall population growth: 0.98% — 8th highest

