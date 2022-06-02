Sustainability Stars: Value Reporting's Janine Guillot

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

By Marsha Vande Berg

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Janine Guillot , CEO at the Value Reporting Foundation, soon to be merged with international accounting standards overseer IFRS Foundation, and special adviser to the chair of the Foundation’s International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) joined me in conversation on April 25. I have known Guillot and her work since she was chief operating investment officer at CalPERS, 2010-2013, intersecting at points in her career that now include SASB/VRF and the IFRS Foundation’s International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

It is with pleasure that I shine this deserved Sustainability Stars spotlight on Guillot in her integral role on the team that is working diligently to deliver serious global baseline standards for corporate disclosure of ESG risk and the necessary strategies for mitigating that risk. With increased transparency resulting from standards, the markets can direct capital and investment toward climate solutions and ESG issues generally and then help facilitate the economy’s transition away from fossil fuel dependency. . . .

