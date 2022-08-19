Stimulus Check From Connecticut: Second Sales Tax-Free Week Starts Sunday

States are continuing to send monetary aid, in the form of child tax credits, tax rebates, etc., to help residents offset at least some of the impacts of inflation. Connecticut is the latest state to join this growing list, and it has come up with a unique way to make things more affordable in the state. This latest stimulus check from Connecticut comes in the form of a Sales Tax-Free Week. Connecticut’s second Sales Tax-Free Week will start on Sunday, and it is the first time that the state will hold two sales-tax holidays in one calendar year.

New Stimulus Check From Connecticut: What Is It?

Earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of the state’s second “Sales Tax-Free Week” in 2022 which will be next week. This latest stimulus check from Connecticut or the second Sales Tax-Free Week will be from Sunday through Saturday, August 21 to 27. Connecticut held the first sales tax holiday week from April 10 through 16.

Gov. Lamont said the tax holiday had been planned for this time to allow families to save money with their back-to-school shopping.

“This is also an excellent opportunity to shop at some of our state’s locally owned retailers and support the many great small businesses we have in Connecticut,” Gov. Lamont said.

Currently, the sales tax in the state is 6.35% on retail goods, lease or rental of most goods, as well as on taxable services. During the Sales Tax-Free Week, residents will be able to buy eligible (clothing and footwear) items that are sold for less than $100 tax free.

Moreover, the exemption will be available irrespective of the consumer buying more than one of the same items on the same invoice. In addition to the sales tax exemption, residents will also benefit from the discounts that retailers could be offering.

“It encourages residents to shop at their local businesses and retailers, allowing those dollars to be reinvested back into their communities, while adding some dollars back into their pockets,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said.

Sales Tax-Free Week: List Of Eligible Items

Items that will be tax free during the Sales Tax-Free Week include: antique clothing, bathing caps, belts, suspenders, belt buckles, children’s bibs, formal wear gowns, jeans, rented uniforms, slippers, swimsuits, work clothes and much more.

Separately, the items that will remain taxable during tax-free week (even if under $100) are: athletic supporters, hair nets, handbags and purses, ice skates, jewelry, lobster bibs, martial arts attire, protective aprons, and more.

Visit this link to view the full list of items that will be tax free during the sales-tax holiday week.

Apart from this financial relief for Connecticut, Gov. Lamont also recently announced a $70 million program for residents whose employment was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The program includes 19 job training programs that would provide needed skills to workers, according to the webpage on CT.gov.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk