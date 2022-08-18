Stimulus Check From Georgia: Kemp Approves Sending $350 To Poorer Georgians

With no signs yet of any federal aid, states are continuing to send monetary help to those who need it the most. The latest to join this growing list is Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp has again approved sending direct money to some residents. This latest stimulus check from Georgia will be $350 and will go to the state’s poorest communities. Eligible Georgians are expected to get the money starting next month.

Stimulus Check From Georgia: Who Will Get It And How Much?

On Monday, Gov. Kemp announced setting aside up to $1.2 billion to give $350 stimulus checks to Georgians. The stimulus money is expected to benefit over 3 million Georgians enrolled in poverty programs, including Medicaid, food stamps and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

To be eligible for the stimulus check from Georgia, a resident must have been registered in one of the aforementioned programs by July 31, 2022. Those who enrolled later or left the program earlier won’t qualify for the payment.

If a resident is registered in one or more of the above programs, they will qualify for one $350 payment only, but a separate payment will still be issued to everyone in the household. For instance, a single parent with two children would get $1,050.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) will be overseeing the distribution of the stimulus money. DHS will contact the eligible Georgians through the Georgia Gateway portal. For more information on this new stimulus program, Georgians can contact DHS.

Georgians, who believe they could be eligible for the money, are advised to log into their Georgia Gateway accounts to ensure that their personal information and contact preferences are up to date. Eligible Georgians don’t need to apply, rather they will get the money automatically, says the state Department of Human Services website.

As of now, there is no information on how residents will get the stimulus check. However, the state does say that residents who receive food stamps and cash welfare benefits won’t get the money on the same debit card.

Is It An Election Gimmick?

Kemp is using the money left over from the American Rescue Plan, which was approved by President Joe Biden in 2021, to send the stimulus checks.

In a video message, Kemp said that his administration will “continue identifying ways to put money back into the pockets of hard-working Georgians.”

Kemp’s latest stimulus payment is his fourth handout in less than a week. Last week, Kemp proposed giving back $1 billion to Georgians directly, as well as allocated another $1 billion to reduce property taxes. Also, the governor approved a $240 million grant for high-speed internet in rural regions.

Such quick approvals from Kemp have drawn criticism from Stacey Abrams, his Democratic opponent.

“I will not wait until an election year to fight for you,” Abrams said in a tweet.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk