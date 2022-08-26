Stimulus Checks For Connecticut Families Are On The Way: Gov. Lamont

Some Connecticut families will soon be getting child tax rebates. Gov. Ned Lamont yesterday announced that stimulus checks for Connecticut families are on the way. The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is expected to mail out most of the checks by the end of this week, and eligible recipients will receive them over the next several days.

Stimulus Checks For Connecticut Families: Who Will Get Them?

On Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that the child tax rebate is now starting to go out in the mail. Further, the governor said that most eligible families will get the rebate over the next few days.

“I am glad that we were able to get this tax relief enacted and sent to families in time for the start of the school year. I appreciate the staff at the Department of Revenue Services for processing these applications and getting them out to families in a timely manner,” Gov. Lamont said in a news conference with the Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton.

Last week, Lamont announced that the stimulus checks for Connecticut families would start going out this week. This tax rebate is part of the budget bill that Lamont signed into law this spring. The last date to apply for this tax rebate was July 31.

Eligible taxpayers will get a rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The rebate will go to any Connecticut resident who claimed a dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return.

Also, applicants need to meet a certain income threshold to qualify for the payment: less than $100,000 for single filers, or less than $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

Why Was A Separate Application Needed?

According to the DRS, it has received 238,668 applications for the rebate, representing 369,863 dependents. Further, the DRS informed that it had approved a rebate for 189,374 families on behalf of 317,044 children as of Thursday morning.

“We are so excited because people today are going to go to their mailbox and they’re going to open that mailbox and they are going to find a check from the state of Connecticut for the child tax rebate,” Boughton said.

Gov. Lamont and state officials have been encouraging families to apply before the deadline. However, a week before July 31 only about 57% of eligible families had applied, state officials said.

DRS noted that there are about 32,808 applications that are either incomplete or have eligibility issues. The checks to such applicants, if approved, are likely to be released by early September.

Explaining why a separate application was needed to apply for the rebate, Boughton said that the state couldn’t identify from tax returns if dependents had reached 19 or not, or if the taxpayers had moved out of Connecticut.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk